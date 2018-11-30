Race Report: Transierra Norte Mixes Enduro Stage Racing With Mexico's Day of the Dead

Video: Omar SalasText: Alvin Chill Down and Nicolas Switalski
Deep Inside of the Northern Sierra of Oaxaca, Mexico, there is a hidden secret that the Zapotec culture left us to enjoy and take care of, an ancient trail system that connects all the autonomous mountain communities, a trail system that hosts the bike party “Transierra Norte”.
The Transierra Norte multi-day Enduro is a one-of-a-kind race that is held right in the middle of the “Day of the Dead” celebration. This is one of the most important festivities in Oaxaca, and what a better excuse to combine these two parties to make one great bike event!
Four days of blind racing over 1000m of vertical descent on long, natural, loamy, rocky, tight and wild tracks challenged the racers of eight different nationalities in 55 km of timed stages. The pedal transfers inside of the deep sub-humid forest were part of the adventure, but who can forget about the "Mexicanstyle" shuttles? Did you get to ride the party bus?
The Base Camp vibes this year were something special, with a rad group of racers that never let the party stop, the mobile bike shop helping riders to fix their bikes( or at least have them running to survive one more day), the delicious food and of course the Mezcal seeping around.
This event could never happen without the support of our sponsors and especially the advocacy of our volunteers. Hands down to Dave Cohen and his team for such an amazing job with the Medical Plan, to the EON timing crew, our media crew and especially to the support and hospitality of the communities:
Santa Catarina Ixtepeji, San Pablo Etla, Tlalixtac de Cabrera, San Juan Bautista Guelache.
If you think you have the legs to charge down full-on eight km trails as part of this four day Mexi-Party in the woods!
Registration for Transierra Norte 2019 is open here: www.transierranorte.com
If you can’t make it to the race but definitely want to enjoy the Transierra Norte Experience, we introduce you to the Transierra Norte Multi-Day Adventures
, running year-round for private groups! Bring your friends and join the party:
We’re waiting for you!
"Yes, a party ride we will make and a Mexican bike story we will write."
Pics by Nicolas Switalski
