Race Report: Transierra Norte Mixes Enduro Stage Racing With Mexico's Day of the Dead

Video: Omar Salas

Rider: Adam Craig on "Punta de Piedra" trail

The mighty sierra in the back, imposing on Oaxaca city!

Traditional candy sugar skulls

This year's shuttles were the utility trucks locals used in the sierra, perfect Oaxacan rack design! Pick your color

Party bus all the way... all day! Matt Patterson high on stoke!

All these women deserve a shout out for finishing the race and Keeping the stoke high! From left to right: Natalia Mabarak, Raelene Hodgson, Laura Rankine, Victoria Hunt, Candice Randle, Beatriz Ferragi, Tanya Hanham, Cecilia Campuzano, Demis Vazquez

Bea fast and strong on day one

Local, Yefra Ram, or AKA the Chaneke whisperer riding on perfect dirt, with perfect grip!

Juan Diego Salido, first place Elite podium at "Jardin Secreto" trail

"Emo" trying hard to keep his eyes on the trail with this view! This trail was freshly opened for this race!

Morning brew from Loam Coffee

Yuri Bogner enjoying camp life

Four little piggies went to...

What's better than one Tuborg beer?... Twoborgs right Matt?

Happy crew of happy bikers!

Elite podium: 1st Juan Diego Salido Mex, 2nd Yefra Ram Mex, 3rd Branham Snyder Mex, 4th Botsy Phillips Usa, 5th Vicente Mendoza Mex Women's podium: 1st Demis Vazquez MEX, 2nd Candice Randle CAN , 3rd Cecilia Campuzano Chavez Peon MEX, 4th Beatriz Ferragi BRA, 5th Tanya Hanham CAN

Open: 1st Yuri Bogner BRA , 2nd Dune Casu CAN, 3rd Jose Mauricio Ortega MEX, 4th Homero Diaz MEX, 5th Alejandro Romero MEX Open 40: 1st Matt Patterson NZL , 2nd Eduardo Soto MEX , 3rd Alejandro Gomez Ruiz MEX, 4th David Peman ESP, 5th Dominique Drozdz USA