Race Report: Transierra Norte Mixes Enduro Stage Racing With Mexico's Day of the Dead

Nov 30, 2018
by transierranorte  
Video: Omar Salas
Text: Alvin Chill Down and Nicolas Switalski

Deep Inside of the Northern Sierra of Oaxaca, Mexico, there is a hidden secret that the Zapotec culture left us to enjoy and take care of, an ancient trail system that connects all the autonomous mountain communities, a trail system that hosts the bike party “Transierra Norte”.
 
The Transierra Norte multi-day Enduro is a one-of-a-kind race that is held right in the middle of the “Day of the Dead” celebration. This is one of the most important festivities in Oaxaca, and what a better excuse to combine these two parties to make one great bike event!

Rider: Adam Craig on "Punta de Piedra" trail

Four days of blind racing over 1000m of vertical descent on long, natural, loamy, rocky, tight and wild tracks challenged the racers of eight different nationalities in 55 km of timed stages. The pedal transfers inside of the deep sub-humid forest were part of the adventure, but who can forget about the "Mexicanstyle" shuttles? Did you get to ride the party bus?

transierranorte 2018
The mighty sierra in the back, imposing on Oaxaca city!

transierranorte 2018
transierranorte 2018

transierranorte 2018
Traditional candy sugar skulls
transierranorte 2018

transierranorte 2018
This year's shuttles were the utility trucks locals used in the sierra, perfect Oaxacan rack design!
transierranorte 2018
Pick your color

transierranorte 2018
Party bus all the way... all day!
transierranorte 2018
Matt Patterson high on stoke!

transierranorte 2018
All these women deserve a shout out for finishing the race and Keeping the stoke high! From left to right: Natalia Mabarak, Raelene Hodgson, Laura Rankine, Victoria Hunt, Candice Randle, Beatriz Ferragi, Tanya Hanham, Cecilia Campuzano, Demis Vazquez

transierranorte 2018
Bea fast and strong on day one

transierranorte 2018

transierranorte 2018
Local, Yefra Ram, or AKA the Chaneke whisperer riding on perfect dirt, with perfect grip!

transierranorte 2018
Juan Diego Salido, first place Elite podium at "Jardin Secreto" trail

transierranorte 2018
"Emo" trying hard to keep his eyes on the trail with this view! This trail was freshly opened for this race!

transierranorte 2018

transierranorte 2018
transierranorte 2018

transierranorte 2018
Morning brew from Loam Coffee
transierranorte 2018

transierranorte 2018
Yuri Bogner enjoying camp life

The Base Camp vibes this year were something special, with a rad group of racers that never let the party stop, the mobile bike shop helping riders to fix their bikes( or at least have them running to survive one more day), the delicious food and of course the Mezcal seeping around.

transierranorte 2018
Four little piggies went to...

transierranorte 2018
transierranorte 2018
What's better than one Tuborg beer?... Twoborgs right Matt?

This event could never happen without the support of our sponsors and especially the advocacy of our volunteers. Hands down to Dave Cohen and his team for such an amazing job with the Medical Plan, to the EON timing crew, our media crew and especially to the support and hospitality of the communities:  Santa Catarina Ixtepeji, San Pablo Etla, Tlalixtac de Cabrera, San Juan Bautista Guelache.
 
transierranorte 2018
Happy crew of happy bikers!

transierranorte 2018
Elite podium: 1st Juan Diego Salido Mex, 2nd Yefra Ram Mex, 3rd Branham Snyder Mex, 4th Botsy Phillips Usa, 5th Vicente Mendoza Mex
transierranorte 2018
Women's podium: 1st Demis Vazquez MEX, 2nd Candice Randle CAN , 3rd Cecilia Campuzano Chavez Peon MEX, 4th Beatriz Ferragi BRA, 5th Tanya Hanham CAN

transierranorte 2018
Open: 1st Yuri Bogner BRA , 2nd Dune Casu CAN, 3rd Jose Mauricio Ortega MEX, 4th Homero Diaz MEX, 5th Alejandro Romero MEX
transierranorte 2018
Open 40: 1st Matt Patterson NZL , 2nd Eduardo Soto MEX , 3rd Alejandro Gomez Ruiz MEX, 4th David Peman ESP, 5th Dominique Drozdz USA

If you think you have the legs to charge down full-on eight km trails as part of this four day Mexi-Party in the woods!  Registration for Transierra Norte 2019 is open here: www.transierranorte.com  

If you can’t make it to the race but definitely want to enjoy the Transierra Norte Experience, we introduce you to the Transierra Norte Multi-Day Adventures, running year-round for private groups! Bring your friends and join the party:

We’re waiting for you!

"Yes, a party ride we will make and a Mexican bike story we will write." 
  
MENTIONS: @transierranorte @giantbicycles @LoamCoffee @redbullbike
 
Pics by Nicolas Switalski

