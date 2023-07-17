TranSierra Norte Announces 2023 Dates

Words: Juan Francisco Garza Elenes

If you have ridden in Oaxaca, you have probably ridden one of Beto's masterpieces. A perfect symphony of organic matter, passion and hard work.

A perfect season-end or winter escape, whatever your excuse is, Party Racing in Mexico is always a good time.

Photo: Cody DesireVideo: Watt MillerYou have probably lived under a rock if you haven't heard of TranSierra Norte. A blind, multi-day enduro race like no other. Tackling some of the most challenging terrains in the Oaxacan Sierra Norte, a mountainous region in South-Central Mexico. This region shines in the fall, just before "Día de los Muertos." The streets are carefully decorated with "papel picado" decorations, Orange and purple "Cempasúchil '' flowers, candy skulls, and candles to commemorate life after death and reminisce on the ones that left us. Colorful parades and "Ofrendas'' light up the streets of Oaxaca City.The spectrum of off-the-bike activities in Oaxaca is one of the reasons why this place has slowly become a go-to MTB destination in North America. Exploring the intense colors of the city center or the taste of mouth-watering traditional foods creates an "induced" culture shock that will engage your senses with our traditions. Once on the bike, the lush forests, mixed soil compositions, and thousands of meters of negative elevation will have you smiling from ear to ear."The Race" is a journey through the depths of the Sierra Norte Mountain System. Like the Zapotecs once did, we traverse from one community to another, seeking that feeling of being alive. After riding, we gather and reminisce about the ones who left us, celebrating life and reminding ourselves to enjoy life, as it will end one day. Although the event is a true blind format stage race, riders can expect more than 1000 meters of vertical climbing per day, 5+ stages per day, and lots of fun descents, ranging from natural singletrack, fresh-cut loam tracks, steep and rock chutes, and everything in between. The diversity of the Oaxacan Backcountry will satisfy your desire for adventure.TranSierra Norte is the result of countless hours of trail building, planning, and working with local communities. For this year, we are completely redesigning the event, going through undiscovered riding areas, unveiling new trails, and uncovering old paths that were used by communities to move their cattle from one village to the other. Back to our essence, we have invested countless hours scouting, raking, and digging fresh-cut trails to share with the world, both during the race and in our year-round rides.Over the past years, we have seen the impact mountain biking can have on local economies. Therefore we continue to move forwards, showing the world what mountain biking in Mexico is about, while also striving to positively impact local villages, providing employment, trail fees, and traffic to small businesses. Another big eye-opener for us was the global community formed around our events. Seeing new and returning faces gathering in our home soil, just to celebrate life through dirt, tires, and Mexican culture, has kept us motivated to develop new areas and to ensure sure everyone that who visits, leaves with a good impression of mountain biking in Mexico.In addition to new riding areas and trails, the 4 days of backcountry racing will also feature a lot more cultural experiences: Last year, we celebrated our 5th anniversary with Cumbias (typical Latin American music) and a lucha libre fight. For this year's edition, we want to dig deeper into the story of our ancestors and how they explored this magical place.Official event dates are Oct 22-27, although we will offer tours and cultural experiences before and after the race. Our year-round tour company will be in charge of providing the best custom-made itineraries for racers planning their trip to the race, or riders looking to explore Oaxaca at any point.Register for TranSierra Norte 2023:Follow us on Instagram:Join our Year Round Tours: