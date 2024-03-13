TranSierra Norte Announces 2024 Dates

Words: TranSierra Norte

Photos: Nicolás Switalski

Video: Aedan Skinner // We Are One Composites

Once you land in Oaxaca and attend our welcome party, you will quickly realize that everybody speaks bikes here. No matter the cultural background, we are all here for a good time!

It is crazy to think how far the discipline of enduro has come in Mexico during the past decade. From the first national enduro race to the 6th edition of TranSierra Norte. Our team has spent countless hours building trails, guiding riders from all over the world, and sharing the stoke through our passion and traditions. Today, Oaxaca is a widely recognized MTB destination and we are more committed than ever to continue driving growth and cycling-related eco-tourism in the area. Once again, we are excited to announce TranSierra Norte, the original enduro adventure race in Oaxaca, México.This year, the race format will continue to challenge racers from all over the world. With 4 days of blind, racing, more than 20 stages, high elevation, and a combination of long pedal stages and “party bus” shuttles. Riders are in for a physical and technical challenge in the Mexican Backcountry. The tradition continues and our team will carry on adding new trails to the different riding zones of the Sierra Norte. Last year, we restored the “Benito Juarez” zone. Featuring some of México’s finest trails we are planning on expanding the trail count in this beautiful forest with the support of the community.Official event dates are Oct 22-27, although the TSN crew will offer tours, rides, and cultural experiences before and after the race in case riders want to extend their trip and further explore the magical land of Oaxaca.We want to extend the invite, not only to the race but also to form a part of the growing TranSierra Family. The number of riders, staff, racers, photographers, videographers, sponsors, and volunteers that have helped us create something truly unique keeps growing. Let’s party again!Register for TranSierra Norte 2024:Follow us on Instagram:Want to learn more about the TSN Experience?