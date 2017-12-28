Transition Announces New Carbon Sentinel

Transition Sentinel Carbon
• Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• 64° head angle / 435mm chainstays
• Speed Balanced Geometry
• Weight: 6.83 lb / 3.1 kg
• $2999 USA MSRP / Frameset
• $4999 USA MSRP / GX build
• $5999 USA MSRP / XO1 build
• www.transitionbikes.com
Also never seen a durability issue with anyone else who's been putting in similar time on them (which has been a significant number of people locally and across the western US).
In fact, this is the first I've heard of any short-term failures on them.
In fact, I can't even find any mention of frame failures on recent frames in the whole Transition forum on MTBR.
So.....the hell are you talking about?
In all seriousness, any bike can have failures at any point if ridden beyond its intended use or subjected to repeated abuse. I'm sure every model of bike has had at least one failure in its entire production life. The odds of any model having a perfect record is next to impossible. Guaranteed there will at least be a handful of hack riders with more money then brains that will destroy each model manufactured.
I ride with guys that take their RM Thunderbolt to Parks. They keep up to the Enduro bikes and even ride trails normally reserved for full DH bikes. They pick good lines, land jumps properly (not hucking to flat) and do maintenance after every day of riding. The longevity will obviously be reduced from the guys using them as a trail bike but the fact that they hold up for 2-3 seasons of hard riding is a testament to how far this industry has come in their engineering and manufacturing (environmental impact aside).
He decided to sell the bike in frustration...
The lol part is 'small' weight gain. These new alu bikes are heavier than my dh bike.
I mean, the bike has great geo, but unless it is going to last 20 years instead of 10, why bother with carbon if it saves the weight of a single grip?
Carbon 6.8 lbs. - 3.1 Kg | Alloy 9.3 lbs.
What an amazing age we live in.
The thing about Transition is that they don't have a reputation for having their frames' tubes buckling like old Kona's, but they do have a visible history of having their otherwise overbuilt frames develop cracks that propagate from just around the welds. I brought my broken Transition to a world-class aluminum frame builder I know, and he immediately tore apart the design of their bike. He's the real welder, but I personally feel that it is welding issues that are the problem, rather than the design itself. I guess those things go hand-in-hand though. Anyways, overly beefy tubes if the welds are the weak point! Would be better to have some cross bracing on narrower tubes to take stress off of welds rather than have strong tubes with weak points at the welds.
All that aside, I'm really not trying to hate on Transition. There seems to be a lot of Carbon bikes that aren't very light at all in the industry right now. Its kind of disappointing because those Carbon bikes are barely eclipsing the strong light aluminum bikes of 10 years ago, and that's really my point here. Carbon bikes have a long ways to go still.
Scott shit on everyone but Unno in composite construction.
Somehow Scott are able to undercut everyone by 500g+.
Im pretty sure even pinkbike's review of the bike didnt say that
Or have you meant the good old: Boost, metric, plus+, Low Long sLack, Ebike, Internal routing, at least 50 inch seatpost drop and sub $10000 boxes?
