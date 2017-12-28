PRESS RELEASES

Transition Announces New Carbon Sentinel

Dec 28, 2017
by Transition Bikes  
Press Release

Sentinel Stoke

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 2,095    Faves: 17    Comments: 0


For those of you who have been sentimental over our new Sentinel but only ride carbon, the wait is over. Available in S, M, L and XL sizes and boasting all the same great features, hardware and parts kits as the alloy model. Coming in at a modest 6.83 lb / 3.1 kg for the frame with shock and mounting hardware, this carbon beauty is a true rocketship.

The Sentinel continues to receive praise as the bike that can truly do everything well. So if you like going up, over and down mountains the Sentinel is the bike for you. Available early 2018.
Transition Sentinel Carbon

• Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon frame
• 64° head angle / 435mm chainstays
• Speed Balanced Geometry
• Weight: 6.83 lb / 3.1 kg
• $2999 USA MSRP / Frameset
• $4999 USA MSRP / GX build
• $5999 USA MSRP / XO1 build
www.transitionbikes.com
Transition

Transition
Transition

To get your hands on a 2018 Carbon Sentinel and to check out the full specs, CLICK HERE.


Transition

Transition

Transition

Transition

Transition

Transition

Transition

Video: Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish

Must Read This Week
Win a YT Jeffsy 29 AL Two - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
52558 views
Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?
43118 views
Win an Enve M730 Wheelset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41213 views
Sam Pilgrim Off NS Bikes
36902 views
Win a Feedback Sports Bike Maintenance Dream Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
36424 views
Next Level Drone Footage With Antoine Buffart - Video
29107 views
Ask Pinkbike: Back to Flats, Inches of Squish for Enduro, and Pondering the Next Upgrade
28935 views
What Did You Get For Christmas?
23841 views

83 Comments

  • + 29
 So, are these going to last a bit longer than the six months everyone's Carbon Patrol managed? Or are we just pretending that's a thing that never happened?
  • + 11
 Yes! I mean, no. I mean... I better talk with a lawyer.
  • + 7
 Yeah. I'm hoping they have made them stronger. I really want a 2018 patrol but my friends experiences with his have made me so cautious
  • + 45
 You could just buy the AL one and not worry about it. Smile
  • + 11
 Mine managed almost two full years including many days of being ridden like a DH bike with lift access. Never had an issue with durability on my Patrol Carbon.

Also never seen a durability issue with anyone else who's been putting in similar time on them (which has been a significant number of people locally and across the western US).

In fact, this is the first I've heard of any short-term failures on them.

In fact, I can't even find any mention of frame failures on recent frames in the whole Transition forum on MTBR.

So.....the hell are you talking about?
  • + 5
 @sinister28: Failures at the chainstay just above the dropout/disc mount have been common enough to be noteworthy. The 2018 model year Transition frames are heavier pretty much across the board, which may or may not be related.
  • + 7
 @sinister28: Complaining about good quality isn't very interesting. It is much more provocative to complain about poor build quality and false failures. It gets the people going! It got you going, so it is indeed more provocative.

In all seriousness, any bike can have failures at any point if ridden beyond its intended use or subjected to repeated abuse. I'm sure every model of bike has had at least one failure in its entire production life. The odds of any model having a perfect record is next to impossible. Guaranteed there will at least be a handful of hack riders with more money then brains that will destroy each model manufactured.

I ride with guys that take their RM Thunderbolt to Parks. They keep up to the Enduro bikes and even ride trails normally reserved for full DH bikes. They pick good lines, land jumps properly (not hucking to flat) and do maintenance after every day of riding. The longevity will obviously be reduced from the guys using them as a trail bike but the fact that they hold up for 2-3 seasons of hard riding is a testament to how far this industry has come in their engineering and manufacturing (environmental impact aside).
  • + 3
 @Poulsbojohnny: well, their ally frames snapped at the chainstays too. I’d be waiting to see how they hold up before getting my purse out. For either material.
  • + 1
 I flogged mine with zero issues. In fact, only warrantied two carbons. One was an og with the cable mount glue issue, not a crack, new chainstay showed up in 5 days. Second was most likely user error, owner wrenching on things they shouldn't have been....this new generation of alloys also has beefier tubing on the seat stays, and an additional bearing in each of the Horst link pivots. Hence a small weight gain.
  • - 1
 @sinister28: because Sinister hasn’t seen it, there you have it folks, it didn’t happen. Ever.
  • + 7
 @mountainyj: Wait a minute, so your argument about how strong your frame was is that it only broke and had to be repaired twice?

lol
  • + 4
 @sinister28: my own personal Scout has been totally rock solid and since I’ve ‘ridden it in’ im safe in the knowledge that it’s one of the many good ones. But I do know of several riders personally and have heard of others who’ve experienced issues. It’s kind of surprising you haven’t heard of any issues but doesn’t mean there haven’t been any.
  • + 4
 @sinister28: I have this friend who has broke 3 AL smuggler seatstays in exactly the same place (In the weld just in front of the brake bosses).
He decided to sell the bike in frustration...
  • + 5
 @ninjatarian: u laughed out loud at that?? Btw i think he works at a shop and is talking about different customers.

The lol part is 'small' weight gain. These new alu bikes are heavier than my dh bike.
  • + 0
 The 3.1kg frame weight suggests that its hit the gym and beefed up a bit.
  • + 5
 @ninjatarian: If you read the comment again, it looks like he owns or works in a shop that has sold them. He said he had no issues with his. And only had to deal with warranty issues on two others.
  • + 26
 A 6.8-pound 140mm carbon frame and shock is not great when you consider that there are durable 2008 140mm aluminum bikes that go for 7-pounds with shock.

I mean, the bike has great geo, but unless it is going to last 20 years instead of 10, why bother with carbon if it saves the weight of a single grip?
  • + 2
 They are over building them because of durability issues over the last year or so.
  • + 13
 @salespunk: That just bolsters @VTwintips point...
  • + 11
 @salespunk: overbilled? I thought that was like inch and a half straight steers and 83 mm bottom brackets? I thought we'd gotten away from over building. Is history repeating itself? Isn't this state-of-the-art carbon fiber why would you have to over build it it's the strongest stuff on Earth bro. LOL
  • + 1
 Also take into account that if a brand has a new frame design they’re always better off overbuilding it than underbuilding it. It’s what rocky mountain did with the maiden, and probably what transition did here.
  • + 1
 Saves 1.1kg over the aluminum sentinel. You have 1kg grips?
  • + 1
 compared to it's alloy version its a good drop.

Carbon 6.8 lbs. - 3.1 Kg | Alloy 9.3 lbs.
  • + 9
 @sutter2k: That 9.3 is ridiculous, though.
  • + 2
 My 160mm carbon frame is 7.9lbs with shock.
  • + 1
 I'm glad I'm not the only one who cares about this fact. I wonder if the shock is included in the 6.8lbs weight. If not, then this carbon frame is roughly the same weight as the new GG Smash (which is 6.6lbs without shock).
  • + 5
 Don't consider this against other 140mm bikes. Totally different beast. This bike goes head to head with 160+ bikes all day. Transition has never made featherweight carbon. They've made bikes you can huck to flat over and over. Buy a Scott if you want featherlight instead of solid and reliable...
  • + 2
 @PHeller: I was trying to think of an aluminum era frame aimed at the same market for comparison. I thought of the 155mm Titus El Guapo (2007) - 6.6 pounds with shock.

What an amazing age we live in.
  • + 2
 @PHeller: "6.8 lbs with shock and hardware"
  • + 2
 @rollingdip: 10-4 good buddy. 6.8lbs for size large ya think? or Medium? Me personally, I think I'd rather have the Scott Genius or Evil Wreckoning for $3000.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: my Large Wreckoning is 7.9 lbs with a Monarch.
  • + 1
 @dthomp325: holy heavy smokes
  • + 3
 @PHeller: Personally, I'd rather have a carbon Smuggler...
  • + 0
 3.1kg incl. shock is more than carbon Session or alu Reign. It’s a bit fat for a carbon frame but why would you care? There are few other properties of a carbon frame to consider that Transition or 99% of other companies will never describe. How durable against hits is it, how much flex is there, what bearings, what alu for BB shell etc.
  • + 2
 @bsavery: No. I just don't own a Sentinel, or a transition for that matter. To me it sounds like Transitions have always been really heavy bikes. The Bottlerocket immediately comes to mind and if the aluminum Sentinel is 9+ pounds, then it is similar. Maybe their carbon bikes are a lot more durable than their aluminum ones (although apparently not based on some comments below). I personally had bad luck and support with an aluminum Vagrant before and that wasn't a light bike either. Conversely, I have had great luck with a bike that is aluminum and light, by a different company.

The thing about Transition is that they don't have a reputation for having their frames' tubes buckling like old Kona's, but they do have a visible history of having their otherwise overbuilt frames develop cracks that propagate from just around the welds. I brought my broken Transition to a world-class aluminum frame builder I know, and he immediately tore apart the design of their bike. He's the real welder, but I personally feel that it is welding issues that are the problem, rather than the design itself. I guess those things go hand-in-hand though. Anyways, overly beefy tubes if the welds are the weak point! Would be better to have some cross bracing on narrower tubes to take stress off of welds rather than have strong tubes with weak points at the welds.

All that aside, I'm really not trying to hate on Transition. There seems to be a lot of Carbon bikes that aren't very light at all in the industry right now. Its kind of disappointing because those Carbon bikes are barely eclipsing the strong light aluminum bikes of 10 years ago, and that's really my point here. Carbon bikes have a long ways to go still.
  • + 1
 @PHeller: 1.2kg heavier than a Genius....

Scott shit on everyone but Unno in composite construction.
  • + 1
 @jclnv: Santa Cruz seems to be super lightweight too.
  • + 1
 @VTwintips: You reckon? Some pretty heavy Tallboys around here. I think they make strong bikes these days though.

Somehow Scott are able to undercut everyone by 500g+.
  • + 1
 @jclnv: I figured a HighTower LT would be the appropriate comparison. I'm reading that it weighs 5.9 pounds, frame and shock.
  • + 9
 Transition needs new graphic guy. These two tone paint jobs are getting old.
  • + 8
 Maybe they should ask Intense if they could make some graphics for them........ Transition graphics seem fine too me.
  • + 2
 Agreed.
  • + 5
 Agree, these don't look like modern designs, they look like $1000 Giant's with graphics plastered onto the frame to make them "exciting". This is coming from a current Transition owner who was hoping that things would get cleaner looking as new models rolled out. Guess not.
  • + 6
 I think they look awesome.
  • + 3
 you can’t ever go wrong with a good ol two tone imo.
  • + 8
 "The Sentinel continues to receive praise as the bike that can truly do everything well"
Im pretty sure even pinkbike's review of the bike didnt say that
  • + 6
 Back in 2010, an blur lt2 aluminum frame only weights 6.19 lb / 2.8 kg
  • + 4
 Back in 2010, we warrantied blurs weekly and made barstools out of nomads....
  • + 2
 But a blur LT2 is a tiny, tiny bike. The reach is something like 405mm for the XL frame. People get too hung up on frame weights, which leads to broken bikes as designers chase an extra ounce here and there or use a single row of bearings and an alloy axle instead of two rows and steel or ti one.
  • + 4
 Wow, the video begins with some climbing! After watching videos in this site I was beginning to wonder if anyone still did that. Bravo!
  • + 5
 this bike will shred with 26" wheels on it.
  • - 5
flag RedBurn (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 29 is the future for gravity mtbiking
  • + 4
 Just received my aluminum one, never fails! Still incredibly stoked
  • + 2
 Transition don’t always tick all the boxes for “I want that” all the time, but I do always trust that their bikes will be fun to ride.
  • + 1
 1000 dollar premium for a carbon frame that manages a 2.5 pound difference, and I get the pleasure of worrying about every time I crash, or drop it. It's cool and all but I think I'll stick the the aluminum
  • + 2
 Wow, rad video guys!!! Makes me wanna get out and ride in the rain- but hopefully the rain here isn't as wet as the Coast Gravity Park's rain!!!
  • + 2
 I'd like this bike more if it had a different size rear axle than everyone else.
  • + 2
 Bike is okay, but that trail in Gig Harbor, WA just made my pants tight. Anyone in that area with a comfy couch?
  • + 1
 Going to be freaky expensive. Their alloy 2018 frames are over priced. It would be different if they were made here in the states. At least Orange bikes are made in the UK.
  • + 1
 Dam that's pretty. Transition always make the dullest most common frame/ shock layout going look good
  • + 1
 Love the super-sloping "Yeti-like" top tube. Let's hope they'll do the same with the next-gen Patrol. Smile
  • + 2
 Was that a tire bursting at 2:20 in the video, or just a puddle?
  • + 3
 I stopped and looked at that spot too, looks like a tire going to me.
  • + 2
 There were far too many high fives in that video.Nice whips though!
  • + 2
 You fellas might have pushed that to 12! Nice.
  • + 1
 My son is holding out for the carbon ripcord, where’s it at @transitionbikes?
  • + 3
 damn that's beautiful!
  • + 1
 What a sick video!! Gotta try one out and test out the fun level for myself!
  • + 1
 transition makes such sexy bikes
  • + 1
 That thing at 3:10 was sick
  • + 1
 What do these guys have against simple one color paint jobs like Evil?
  • + 1
 “I only ride carbon...and park”.
  • + 1
 Now this is ticking off a lot of boxes! Well done Transition.
  • + 15
 Has the quality box been ticked?
  • + 2
 What boxes? IMO there seems to be only one big box in the 2018 season -29er DH...Enduro...freeride. So prepare for the media pushng it.

Or have you meant the good old: Boost, metric, plus+, Low Long sLack, Ebike, Internal routing, at least 50 inch seatpost drop and sub $10000 boxes?
  • + 1
 I like the frame design but hate the color.
  • + 3
 The gray is nice.
  • + 1
 Same here, but i love the black/green of the patrol
  • + 1
 SICK looking bike! Great edit, makes me want to ride!
  • + 1
 Looks like a carbon session
  • + 1
 I have boner
  • + 0
 It's nice but my Transition Patrol C is tits! Nothing beats that pair.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053487
Mobile Version of Website