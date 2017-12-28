Transition Announces New Carbon Sentinel

For those of you who have been sentimental over our new Sentinel but only ride carbon, the wait is over. Available in S, M, L and XL sizes and boasting all the same great features, hardware and parts kits as the alloy model. Coming in at a modest 6.83 lb / 3.1 kg for the frame with shock and mounting hardware, this carbon beauty is a true rocketship.



The Sentinel continues to receive praise as the bike that can truly do everything well. So if you like going up, over and down mountains the Sentinel is the bike for you. Available early 2018.

