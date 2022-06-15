Transition Announces New Lightweight eMTB... But You'll Have to Wait For It





At the heart of the Relay is Fazua's new



Just three months after releasing the Repeater , a full-powered eMTB equipped with a Shimano EP8 motor, Transition have announced their next electric offering, the Relay. The Relay takes a different route than the Repeater, placing a higher priority on achieving a lower weight over outright power in order to give it a more natural feel out on the trail.At the heart of the Relay is Fazua's new Ride 60 motor system , which delivers 60 Nm of torque and has a max power output of 450 W. Those numbers aren't as high as what you'll find on a full-power motor system, where torque values are typically between 80-90 Nm, but those options are also much heavier. Transition Relay Details

• Carbon and aluminum frame options

• 160 or 170mm of travel

• Fazua Ride 60 motor w/ 60 Nm torque

• 430 Wh battery

• 29" wheels or 29" front / 27.5" rear

• Sizes: XS, M, L, XL, XXL

• Price: TBD

• Available Spring 2023

• transitionbikes.com

Fazua's 'Ring Control' is used to select from one of three modes - River, Breeze, or Rocket. The LEDs on the top tube indicate how much battery is remaining and what mode is selected.

Hannah Bergemann with an aluminum prototype.

Just think of how many snacks you can fit inside the frame if you remove the battery. Like the Patrol and Spire, the Relay has a flip chip to adjust the geometry.

The Fazua Ride 60 allowed Transition to create a bike that's designed to be ridden with or without the battery – they say it could potentially be a one-bike solution for riders who want an eMTB and a regular mountain bike but can't justify the cost of two separate bikes.The final weights of the complete bikes (there will be aluminum and carbon options) haven't been released, but assuming that the higher end versions end up somewhere around 40 pounds removing the battery would drop that to 35 pounds, which isn't an unreasonable weight when compared to many of the non-motorized enduro bikes out there today. Again, that's just an estimate – we'll have to wait for a production version to see how those figures pan out. The Fazua motor itself weighs approximately 4 pounds, but its position around the bottom bracket should hopefully hide that weight a little bit when the bike is ridden without a battery.The Relay can be set up with either 160mm or 170mm of rear travel, and can run either a dual 29” wheel setup or mixed wheels. The geometry numbers are being kept under wraps for now, but I'd imagine they'll be in the same ballpark as the Patrol and Spire.It's going to be interesting to follow the development of the Relay, and the other lighter weight eMTBs that will be hitting the market in the coming months. Will the full-power, but heavier, options that currently exist start to fall by the wayside? It's tough to say. In an ideal world (assuming e-bikes exist in your ideal world) there'd be a bike that had all the power and battery range of today's full-power options while somehow weighing less than 40-pounds. That's probably at least a few years off, but in the meantime these mid-power bike are an intriguing proposition.