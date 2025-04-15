Powered by Outside

Transition Announces Their Dirtbag Factory Racing Team

Apr 15, 2025
by Transition Bikes  
photo
PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes

Dirtbag Factory Racing is a step back to our roots, when grassroots racing helped garner and build the mountain bike community we know and love.

With world cup-level racing in its current state, we are taking this moment to dive back into what we think racing is all about, riding and competing at venues that foster friendly competition for the shared love of riding bikes. These athletes are all passionate individuals who will be competing around North America and providing a rad experience out of the Transition tent and carrying the TR torch. Whether they are pushing for the top step or just cooking hot dogs and giving out high-fives, these folks will provide a welcoming environment and shelter from the sun or rain. We're stoked to have them representing us throughout the year. If they're at an event, be sure to swing by the tent for a good time.

photo

Meet the Dirtbags!

photo

The Dirtbags will be racing all over North America, so go find 'em and say hi!

photo

The riders will be riding a mix of bikes. For enduro, they will ride Spires or Sentinels, and for DH, they will ride the fresh TR11, which is coming soon.

photo

We can't wait to see what they all get up to this year. Cheers to grassroots racing!

34 Comments
  • 710
 love to see a brand support local racing and racers like this
  • 232
flag truehipster (Apr 15, 2025 at 13:12) (Below Threshold)
 Not one of them are from Bellingham. . . .
  • 390
 @truehipster: all of them do appear to be from planet earth.
  • 222
 @truehipster: name checks out
  • 100
 @truehipster: And yet almost every race series by their names is from this region. What a mystery! We have to get to the bottom of this.
  • 210
flag truehipster (Apr 15, 2025 at 21:07) (Below Threshold)
 @number44: it’s a simple reply to a comment. They moved to b’ham and brought their people from other regions! Not locals. . . . .
  • 60
 @truehipster: all hail King Loc-Dawg
  • 340
 Support the communities that support you, this is cool to see, more of this please bike industry.
  • 200
 Nice one! Isaac and Trucker Steerer!
  • 80
 A couple of the fastest east coast riders!!
  • 160
 New TR11 👀 snuck that in there
  • 10
 Says on their website it's coming in May
  • 130
 dope ass people racing dope ass bikes, what could be better
  • 90
 bring back the dirtbag - unreal bike!
  • 30
 The OG mullet - 26/24!
  • 50
 and the bottlerocket too! i loved those bikes.
  • 70
 Tor and Wells gonna be fighting for that top step!
  • 126
 Ella Erickson may feel a bit lonely.
  • 20
 Token girl =( at least there's one, not like Specialized Gravity
  • 60
 Transition makes great bikes and above all they are easy to work on
  • 60
 Hell yeah Alex Anderson! Good on you dude
  • 30
 if a golden retriever ever morphed into a human, Alex would be that guy
  • 60
 I love wells tanner, pretty cute dude!
  • 40
 Seeing Hot Laps on the list of races is so wild and awesome. Very cool to see local races supported in this way!
  • 40
 just cooking hot dogs and giving out high-fives is a good description of my worldly contributions
  • 10
 Stoked on this type of news release! Local racing is the sickest sh*t the sport has to offer, and what better way to support these events than to foster the up and coming! The dirtbag life is what we know the best! It’s the heart of our sport! Shred on boys! Let’s see some southwestern riders next!
  • 30
 Go Dobie! Just press X brother.
  • 30
 Cheers bro! I'll be pressing it all day long. Hope you are well.
  • 10
 Hell yeah Transition, love this. This team looks like good people riding good bikes made by good people. Stoked to see Dobie and Deaner in there!
  • 20
 I can't wait to see the log being dragged around for training again.
  • 20
 To the roots you say? Awesome!
  • 10
 Does this mean a throwback comeback? A new Gran Mal, Dirtbag, Bottlerocket, and Klunker?
  • 10
 Props to transition and all their riders. They run a great company and are good for the mtn bike world.
  • 20
 Good stuff!







