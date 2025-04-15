Transition Announces Their Dirtbag Factory Racing Team

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes

Dirtbag Factory Racing is a step back to our roots, when grassroots racing helped garner and build the mountain bike community we know and love.With world cup-level racing in its current state, we are taking this moment to dive back into what we think racing is all about, riding and competing at venues that foster friendly competition for the shared love of riding bikes. These athletes are all passionate individuals who will be competing around North America and providing a rad experience out of the Transition tent and carrying the TR torch. Whether they are pushing for the top step or just cooking hot dogs and giving out high-fives, these folks will provide a welcoming environment and shelter from the sun or rain. We're stoked to have them representing us throughout the year. If they're at an event, be sure to swing by the tent for a good time.Meet the Dirtbags!The Dirtbags will be racing all over North America, so go find 'em and say hi!The riders will be riding a mix of bikes. For enduro, they will ride Spires or Sentinels, and for DH, they will ride the fresh TR11, which is coming soon.We can't wait to see what they all get up to this year. Cheers to grassroots racing!