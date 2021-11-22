Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft

Nov 22, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
These two unique bikes were among the seven bikes stolen from Transition Bicycles' headquarters in Bellingham, Washington.


Barely one week after Guerrilla Gravity's Denver showroom was broken into and thieves made off with seven bicycles and on the same day that we're reporting on eight men being been charged for being a part of a $1.5 million mountain bike shop burglary criminal ring in Colorado, Transition Bicycles has shared that they've been hit by bike thieves.

Their Bellingham, Washington headquarters were broken into last Wednesday, November 17th and perpetrators stole five bicycles as well as their trailer. Among the bikes stolen were two unique bikes, including one of the first bikes the brand ever made, the Dirtbag, and the Factory World Cup team TR450. The three bikes were from Transition's demo fleet, including a Spur X01 XL in black powder, Spire carbon GX XXL in Huckleberry, and Spire alloy GX XL in raw

Transition has asked that everyone to keep an eye out for these bikes and to email info@transitionbikes.com if you have any information.




22 Comments

  • 32 0
 I never wish bad things upon anyone but I hope these thieves step on a Lego
  • 23 0
 F*** me mate, wind it back in a bit. /s
  • 5 0
 I'd go as far to say a chromag dagga to the shin.
  • 11 0
 I'm sure they'll be able to sell that TR450 and Dirtbag... What the hell people? So dumb.
  • 1 0
 Its easy to think that but not everyone is going to know these are unique bikes. I'll be honest, if I saw that TR450 or Dirtbag for sale I would have no idea they were anything special if I didn't happen to see this post on Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 @sino428: I think they were being sarcastic..
  • 9 0
 Hopefully these thieves get struck by lightning while simultaneously being hit by a bus. Or brought to justice, either works for me.
  • 6 0
 Can peoples just keep their hands to themselves? It's not that hard you know.
  • 21 0
 I do that and I get called a 'selfish lover'. You can't win these days.
  • 3 0
 @bigtim: Left hand got jealous?
  • 5 0
 Hey Pinkbike,

What are you doing to ensure that stolen goods aren’t sold via the buy/sell pages? Is there any moderation of the for sale items?
  • 1 0
 Seriously. With all the new $$$ flowing this seems like the least you could do for “the community.” I shudder to think about the number of stolen bikes and parts that have generated clicks in the buy and sell over the years
  • 2 0
 I wish these guys would stick to hacking the catalytic converters out of our Tacomas over stealing our bikes before we can even buy them....We know times are hard for criminals because we are all at home all the time due to the covid but leave the bike companies and bike shops alone.
  • 1 0
 Ummmm, why don't they take the bikes out of the showrooms at the end of the day and put them in some kind of lockers at night? Since this is happening regularly, its pretty obvious that it's a matter of time before they are hit.

The longer it takes them to steal them, the better chance you have of stopping it.
  • 1 0
 If someone has the capacity to break in and take multiple bikes, they have the tools to access a locker too.
  • 5 2
 They need to install automatic machine guns to shoot these bish on the spot
  • 2 0
 Good luck trying to sell that dirtbag or team bike, morons.
  • 1 0
 Dang, what sad times we live in. I hope they get the historical bikes back & best case the demo one's too.
  • 1 0
 Two XL's and a XXL? Tall thieves. Either that or not even thieves can find a medium or large right now.
  • 1 0
 Vicious cycles are occurring!
  • 2 2
 This sucks worse than Dec. 3
  • 1 0
 Scum of the earth!

Post a Comment



