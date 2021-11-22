Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft

These two unique bikes were among the seven bikes stolen from Transition Bicycles' headquarters in Bellingham, Washington.

Barely one week after Guerrilla Gravity's Denver showroom was broken into and thieves made off with seven bicycles and on the same day that we're reporting on eight men being been charged for being a part of a $1.5 million mountain bike shop burglary criminal ring in Colorado, Transition Bicycles has shared that they've been hit by bike thieves.Their Bellingham, Washington headquarters were broken into last Wednesday, November 17th and perpetrators stole five bicycles as well as their trailer. Among the bikes stolen were two unique bikes, including one of the first bikes the brand ever made, the Dirtbag, and the Factory World Cup team TR450. The three bikes were from Transition's demo fleet, including a Spur X01 XL in black powder, Spire carbon GX XXL in Huckleberry, and Spire alloy GX XL in rawTransition has asked that everyone to keep an eye out for these bikes and to email info@transitionbikes.com if you have any information.