Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes



















The hunter.





The hunted.









The Smuggler loves to go fast.





Fast enough to outrun a net drop by CarbonSmuggler420

















The perfect mountain bike heist.





Getaway grin.





Production team.





Cable cam? Nah.





This one was legitimately scary. Timing was key.









The new carbon Smuggler





Pictured here is the Bone White frame with the X01 build.













XL frame in Gunsmoke Blue.





Four years of work went into making the carbon Smuggler. Each bike is the product of many individuals here at Transition Bikes. We're pumped on the finished product, and hope you are as well!