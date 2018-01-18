Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video

The Smuggler loves to go fast.
Fast enough to outrun a net drop by CarbonSmuggler420
The perfect mountain bike heist.
This one was legitimately scary. Timing was key.
Pictured here is the Bone White frame with the X01 build.
XL frame in Gunsmoke Blue.
Four years of work went into making the carbon Smuggler. Each bike is the product of many individuals here at Transition Bikes. We're pumped on the finished product, and hope you are as well!
• Full Carbon Frame (Front Triangle, Rear Triangle and Rocker)
• Speed Balanced Geometry
• Giddy Up 2.0H Suspension
• Boost 148 Dropout Spacing
• Metric Shock Sizing - 210mm X 50mm
• Enduro Max Sealed Bearings
• Threaded Bottom Bracket
• Molded Rubber Downtube & Chainstay Protection
• New Rattle Free Internal Cable Port Covers
• External Rear Brake Routing
• 180mm Post Mount Brake
• Collet Main Pivot
• Water Bottle Storage Inside Front Triangle
• Tire Clearance Up To 29" x 2.3"
• 2.95 kg / 6.5lbs Frame w / Shock And Hardware
• $2999 USA MSRP / Frameset
• $4999 USA MSRP / GX build
• $5999 USA MSRP / XO1 build
Rider: Lars Sternberg
Video: Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish
Internet Troll: Darrin Seeds
Music: Steel Pulse - Steppin' Out
