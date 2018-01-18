PRESS RELEASES

Transition Releases New Carbon Smuggler – Video

Jan 18, 2018
by Transition Bikes  
PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes

Where's my carbon Smuggler!?

by TransitionBikeCompany
The hunter.

The hunted.

The Smuggler loves to go fast.

Fast enough to outrun a net drop by CarbonSmuggler420

The perfect mountain bike heist.

Getaway grin.

Production team.

Cable cam? Nah.

This one was legitimately scary. Timing was key.

Introducing...

The new carbon Smuggler

Pictured here is the Bone White frame with the X01 build.

Details.

XL frame in Gunsmoke Blue.

Four years of work went into making the carbon Smuggler. Each bike is the product of many individuals here at Transition Bikes. We're pumped on the finished product, and hope you are as well!

• Full Carbon Frame (Front Triangle, Rear Triangle and Rocker)
• Speed Balanced Geometry
• Giddy Up 2.0H Suspension
• Boost 148 Dropout Spacing
• Metric Shock Sizing - 210mm X 50mm
• Enduro Max Sealed Bearings
• Threaded Bottom Bracket
• Molded Rubber Downtube & Chainstay Protection
• New Rattle Free Internal Cable Port Covers
• External Rear Brake Routing
• 180mm Post Mount Brake
• Collet Main Pivot
• Water Bottle Storage Inside Front Triangle
• Tire Clearance Up To 29" x 2.3"
• 2.95 kg / 6.5lbs Frame w / Shock And Hardware
• $2999 USA MSRP / Frameset
• $4999 USA MSRP / GX build
• $5999 USA MSRP / XO1 build

For more information, head over to transitionbikes.com

Rider: Lars Sternberg
Video: Skye Schillhammer
Photos: Oliver Parish
Internet Troll: Darrin Seeds
Music: Steel Pulse - Steppin' Out

115 Comments

  • + 73
 stay weird, transition bikes.
  • + 2
 yes please. no motorcycls either
  • + 7
 liked the cougar hunter cap. nice.
  • + 0
 @etboumcestlechoc: unless it's a petrol
  • + 0
 @angelofverdun: time will come that I´ll buy a certain brand cause they´re the onlyone left not producing ebikes
  • + 2
 @etboumcestlechoc: Too Late

vimeo.com/210686911

BOOM!!
  • + 1
 @etboumcestlechoc: First it was 29er's, then Boost, now it's ebikes. Wonder what's next.
  • + 1
 @CaptainSnappy: ai. no need to ride it first. it'll scout lines and adjust parameters for you.
  • + 47
 hahahahaahahh nice work crew, that was great!
  • + 30
 I'm in the middle of a transition myself. Do you have a women's model?
  • + 5
 Only the top half...
  • + 21
 Anybody else notice the username for the PB post on the video was carbonsmuggler420 hahaha!!!!!! love it!
  • + 12
 I mean.. that was half the joke..
  • + 11
 Hellzzz Yeah! Finally going to get on some carbon goodness and start showing the kiddies who's the trail boss, SO watch out!!!

**checks bank account balance.. can't even afford the AL version..**
  • + 4
 Yeah. Awesome bikes, but dang expensive. Wen't with an AL Jeffsy. Better component spec, similar geo, and much much more affordable.
  • + 13
 2.3, disappointing. I love my DHR II 2.4, especially in the PNW winter.
  • + 17
 don't worry pork, tranny's a bit conservative i'm sure you're 2.4 will fit, it does on my 2015 smuggler. met a dude with e13 tires front and back on his OG smug and it fit as well, which is as big as 2.5 minion. don't lose hope my porkine friend.
  • + 1
 @jamesbrant: oh hell even a 2.6 will fit. He’s just complaining about nothing that matters haha
  • + 4
 @andnyleswillriot: Still, some us like options, and I for one would love to be able to run a 275x2.8 or 29x2.6 tire.
  • + 3
 You can still run the DHR, but depending on your riding style, you may get quite a bit of rub on corners. On my carbon Patrol I ran 2.5 tires on Derby rims and it rubbed the finish down to the raw carbon. On my carbon Scout I started out on 2.4 tires on DT FR570 rims and the tires still rubbed the finish off. Now I run 2.3 HR IIs. I learned two things. One, I don't care about the finish on my bike. Two, I didn't benefit from wider tires.
  • + 1
 Yeah that aint big. 2.4 / 2.5 is my go to width.
  • + 2
 Always ran a 2.4 on my 2017 Smuggler. Never even noticed the tire recommendation until now!
  • + 2
 A Maxxis 2.4" tire is basically a 2.2" tire so you are fine. Wink
  • + 2
 @vikb: actually that is a fair point
  • + 13
 Where's my carbon klunker?
  • + 11
 YAAAAAAAAAASSSSSSS!!!!!!! Finally!!!! Take my $$$$$$$$$$$$!!!!!! (shoulda went 157...but take my $$$$ anyways!!!)
  • + 5
 Interesting that the bike in the video has a Fox 36 and DPX2 shock but the bike for sale has a Fox 34 and a DPS shock.
A little insight into what they'd prefer to be riding?
  • + 4
 I'd be keen to try out a 1-year demo! Can trade for equal weight in Canadian beer/maple syrup/bacon.
@TransitionBikeCompany
  • + 7
 Ah 12 kilos of Molson Light. They’d be fools not to!
  • + 2
 @maxlombardy: We don't have light beer in Canada.
  • + 2
 @bishopsmike: Ahahahahahahaa, That's a good one. Offer up Molson when they are showcasing Kulshen brewery in the vid. What Transition is to bikes, Kulshen is to beer.
  • + 1
 @bishopsmike: Kokanee or no deal.
  • + 6
 Maybe Wile E. Coyote should have tried beer.
  • + 2
 Road runners are desert dwellers, he should have tried meth
  • + 6
 "Tire clearance up to a 2.3"?

Really?
  • + 4
 Haha, great vid. Always piggyback shocks in the videos, but no piggyback shocks in the builds! Their smashing > our smashing is probably the answer to that question.
  • + 1
 This is great stuff !! Still a little sour about ordering a Aluminum Sentinel and the carbon was dropped so shortly after. And not because of Material but more to do with the Diet it went on. Oh well its still going to be F?!*!?!! Awesome!
  • + 5
 Needs a DPX and 36 like the other bikes in the lineup.
  • + 1
 Hmm, full bike weight? I think that frame weight is fairly heavy, no? I believe they want to make sure their carbon frames are stout if I remember correctly after a few controversial issues with the Patrol carbon. But for me if I was in the market for this as a weight weenie I'd be looking for a full build around 27-28lbs for a size M-L.
  • + 13
 Well, my friend, you can install some svelte 28.99mm cranks to get your bike weight down to 27.99lbs!
  • + 1
 @Thustlewhumber: #jokeoftheweek!
  • + 2
 Is there better seatpost insertion on these? I can't fit a 150mm Fox Transfer on mine with my leg length on the medium. Really hate the 125mm dropper! First world problems I know, but I saw the sentinel gained some insert.
  • + 2
 Grow longer legs you toddler.
  • + 2
 @raditude: I've been trying!!!!
  • + 0
 @kmg0: Well try harder.
  • + 5
 @CarbonSmuggler420 so how's the ride?
  • + 3
 Ok can't afford it. i can't afford the $2000 alloy model... where do people get all their money, sheesh....?
  • - 4
flag Monstertruckermotherfuker (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 If you want to pretend to be a “writer” and kiss the bike industries ass I know where you can get bikes and parts and all kinds of perks for free, hurry before this post is down voted though.
  • + 8
 Work.
  • + 4
 From an employer for work done.
  • + 2
 You Profile shows you had and Intense Tracer with decent build for that time. That frame was almost $2000 and you had an M16 DH bike worth way more than $2000 even used. So there is that....
  • + 3
 Mine comes from a credit card, I don't use money. I also ignore alot of cell phone calls from blocked numbers; is that a coincidence?
  • + 1
 @bman33: i pulled some tricks of which can't be spoken of...
  • + 1
 Already bought my aluminum Smuggler but I am happy to see the carbon anyhow. Transition just keeps impressing me. Now where are the people bitching about how heavy the bikes are?
  • + 3
 Serious Question - Is there a video-take where the net got thrown too early?
  • + 4
 These guys do the best vids!
  • + 3
 You sons a bitches. I waited so damned long for this bike and finally had to pull the trigger on something else.
  • + 4
 please make a 2018 patrol in carbon!
  • + 3
 Reminds me of the trail crazies at tokul!
  • + 3
 I've been waiting for this moment for so long.
  • + 2
 Just in time, I'm ready to sell my Hightower, and my Honzo is on the way out as well.
  • + 1
 Finally! But how is the long wheelbase 47.7 inch going to behave compared to others like Norco sights 46.8 or Jeffsy 46.3 inches? All other numbers look dialed!
  • + 1
 Great because the jeffsy felt too short and twitchy
  • + 1
 @Richt2000: Than take my money!
  • + 1
 I've always liked Transition's videos, but Skye has really raised the bar! Awesome stuff!
  • + 2
 Man. People really want 29s don't they.
  • + 2
 I never found that sixpack in my forest.
  • + 2
 Nice video guys! ...now where's my carbon scout :p
  • + 2
 More Steel Pulse in my bike porn please!
  • + 1
 Now that's what i call good marketing Big Grin
  • + 1
 @CarbonSmuggler420 the Carbon Smuggler smuggler.
  • + 1
 Transition is going to be my next bike. Which one is the big question
  • + 1
 Where do people get all the money? We're all engineers in here, ain't you?
  • + 2
 Selling old bikes, methinks.
  • + 1
 What kind of engineer? Pretty lucrative me thinks!
  • + 2
 Killing it guys. Amazing
  • + 1
 I love you guys but please clean your sensor!
  • + 1
 DPS and fox 34 are questionable on high-end build
  • + 1
 LADY WHERE'S MY SPY CAMERA. hilarious!
  • + 1
 FINALLY! We've been waiting on this one for a while!
  • + 2
 @mtb-journal 100% agree.
  • + 2
 #Never157 Wink
  • + 2
 until you buy a new bike....
  • + 1
 Hawt damn! Looks like I'll be saving my pennies!
  • + 1
 These bike video scripts nowadays are like porn movie script.
  • + 2
 The best edits always!!
  • - 1
 4 years of work and apparently 4 minutes spent in the graphics department. These two tone paint jobs are ruining your bikes. Put some effort into it @transitionbicycles
  • - 1
 Absolutely agreed. I'm torn between carbon scout or this carbon smuggler now, but the paint is terrible. I'm an automotive painter, so the very first thing I'll do with either one I get will be to repaint it before putting it together.
  • + 5
 Come on. The colors are great. Some companies try too hard. *Cough* Santa Cruz, some Giant models... etc. Blue, green, orange, black, I have yet to find a Transition bike that I don't like. But that's just me. Anyone else?
  • + 2
 @eurospek It's called branding - and every year TR is getting more cohesive with all of the aspects (web, graphics, bike graphics, t-shirts, beer etc...) The bike graphics complement the frame geometry, and are as competently done as any other bike company's graphics. The bike graphics communicate what their company and brand is about.

But hey - at least you're not one of those folks who say "who cares what the bike looks like, its all about function".
  • + 1
 @twozerosix: I don't think he's saying they ARE terrible. I think he's saying they've BEEN terrible for some time now. Pabst Bottlerocket was the peak.
  • + 1
 @raditude: a launch edition model in special Internet Troll camouflage would be neat though.
  • + 1
 @twozerosix: f*ck yes. That sort of creative thinking is what they're missing in the paint dept.
  • + 1
 But does it come with DUB crankset?
  • + 1
 hopefully, can't see any drawbacks
  • + 1
 The hunter might want to work on his timing. This video is awsome!
  • + 1
 We're mountain bikers, we don't play ball sports
  • + 1
 @raditude: huntings not a ball sport. But mouintain biking is ten times better than any other sport.
  • + 0
 Why isn't the travel listed for the unwashed masses?
  • + 1
 What about plus tires?
  • + 1
 Hell Yea
  • + 1
 Scout next?
  • + 1
 BUUUURN! :fire:
  • + 0
 148 is dead, where's the 157?
  • + 1
 FINALLY!!!!
  • + 1
 I want!
  • - 1
 Fully not 28.99mm compatible.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



