Video: Transition Bikes Goes to Psychosis

Five of our employees packed up the van and booked it to Golden, BC, to race the legendary Psychosis track. After taking a 16 year hiatus, the Golden Cycling Club brought back the event for its 25th anniversary. It was evident how much this event meant to the MTB community, folks hugged and high fived like a family reunion.No one had ridden the track in our crew, so the first lap was a bit of an eye opener to say the least. People who had ridden the track explained the entrance chute, Dead Dog, as being gnarly and super steep. Nick Quinn even said, "make sure you let off the brakes a bit so they don't completely warp by the bottom." With moisture in the dirt everyone dropped in and quickly realized Dead Dog was not to be taken lightly. Kelend almost took out some fellow riders that had fallen in the chute while Quinn nearly made it to the bottom before blowing out of the chute and grabbing a tree.After gaining a bit of respect for the track they burned a few more laps with fellow TR athletes Nick Quinn and Matt Bolton. When race day came around, and the nerves were at an all time high, but everyone executed their runs flawlessly with Quinn landing in 10th and Hannah in 5th.The post race celebration included a punk band that had played after the first Psychosis races, making for a rowdy way to end an awesome weekend with new and old friends. Events like this are what make us excited to be part of the riding community. They show what this sport is all about and how to have a good time on two wheels. If the Cycling Club ever decides to bring this wild event back, we'll be there!Riders: Quinn Campbell, Hannah Bergemann, Kelend Hawks, Christine Dern, Ana Julia Gutierrez, Nick Quinn, Matt Bolton & Myles TrainerVideo: Oliver Parish, Hannah Bergemann & Myles TrainerPhotography: Oliver Parish