Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Giddy Up 2.0: Transition Teases 4 New Bikes - Video
Aug 22, 2017
by
Transition Bikes
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Transition's next generation of mountain bikes are on the way - time to put the old ones out to pasture. Watch the whole video for a sneak peek at the upcoming Scout, Smuggler, Patrol, and Sentinel.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx Whistler 2017
112603 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
83128 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
77697 views
Remember These? 11 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2017
75135 views
Manon Carpenter Retires from DH Racing
70378 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
68168 views
Hope HB160 - First Ride
54306 views
New Intense 29er Carbon DH Bike Spotted - Crankworx Whistler 2017
53778 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023366
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment