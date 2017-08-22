VIDEOS

Giddy Up 2.0: Transition Teases 4 New Bikes - Video

Aug 22, 2017
by Transition Bikes  

Transition's next generation of mountain bikes are on the way - time to put the old ones out to pasture. Watch the whole video for a sneak peek at the upcoming Scout, Smuggler, Patrol, and Sentinel.

