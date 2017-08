Transition's New TR Eleven Carbon DH Bike

We've seen Tahnee Seagrave racing (and winning) aboard Transition's new downhill bike out on the World Cup circuit this season, but until now, concrete details had been scarce. Well, the wait is over, and Transition are officially launching the new TR Eleven. With 27.5” wheels, a full carbon frame and 195mm of travel the new ride certainly looks ready to rip. We're working on snagging one in order to report back with some initial ride impressions, but until then, read on for more information from Transition.

Three years in the making. Born in carbon and based on our Giddy Up trail bike suspension platform. Bred in Cascadia and World Cup proven, the TR Eleven will elevate your riding whether you're racing downhill or doin' it in the park, bud. 195mm of rear wheel travel driven by our DH tuned Giddy Up linkage provides supreme grip, excellent mid stroke support and plenty of end stroke ramp to prevent harsh bottom out when hucked to flat.What else is there to say? In the words of Nigel Tufnel , "The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and..."