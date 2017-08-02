PRESS RELEASES

Transition's New TR Eleven Carbon DH Bike

Aug 2, 2017
by Transition Bikes  
We've seen Tahnee Seagrave racing (and winning) aboard Transition's new downhill bike out on the World Cup circuit this season, but until now, concrete details had been scarce. Well, the wait is over, and Transition are officially launching the new TR Eleven. With 27.5” wheels, a full carbon frame and 195mm of travel the new ride certainly looks ready to rip. We're working on snagging one in order to report back with some initial ride impressions, but until then, read on for more information from Transition. - Mike Kazimer


Press Release

Transition TR Eleven

Three years in the making. Born in carbon and based on our Giddy Up trail bike suspension platform. Bred in Cascadia and World Cup proven, the TR Eleven will elevate your riding whether you're racing downhill or doin' it in the park, bud. 195mm of rear wheel travel driven by our DH tuned Giddy Up linkage provides supreme grip, excellent mid stroke support and plenty of end stroke ramp to prevent harsh bottom out when hucked to flat.

What else is there to say? In the words of Nigel Tufnel, "The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and..."


Transition TR Eleven
Transition TR Eleven




Features

Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
Colors: Black Powder, TR Blue
Full Carbon Front Triangle, Chainstay and Seatstay
Aluminum Rocker
Molded Rubber Chainstay and Downtube Protection
External Cable Routing
Enduro MAX Bearings
Collet Style Main Pivot Hardware
Universal Transition Derailleur Hanger, compatible with Giddy Up trail models
Post Mount Rear Brake
ISCG05 Chainguide Mounting
12x157mm Dropout Spacing
83mm Threaded Bottom Bracket
Frame Weight: 9bs / 4100g (Including Shock, DT/CS Protection And Frame Hardware)
195mm Rear Travel
160mm Post Mount Rear Brake
XO1 DH Complete USA MSRP - $7299
GX DH Complete USA MSRP - $5299
Frameset USA MSRP - $3199
Available Fall 2017
Transition TR Eleven
Transition TR Eleven


Transition TR Eleven


Transition TR Eleven

bigquotesSince having the TR11 I have been able to push my limits while having a trustworthy bike beneath me. It tracks the ground insanely well without losing the signature Transition playfulness, and it has helped me take my riding to a whole new level... all the way to 11. Tahnee Seagrave




www.transitionbikes.com

28 Comments

  • + 7
 Sick - "Full Carbon"........"Aluminum rocker"....... wait a sec, that's not full carbon

Side note, external routing ? Who care's I still want it.
  • + 2
 Just converted my Scout to external routing. On a DH bike it makes so much sense to have external - for park bikes that see a hard life and for race bikes that need to be kept running at 110%. I even think it looks better than stuffing cables into the frame. Not looking to spark a debate, I know a lot of people like internal and that's fine by me.
  • + 4
 @ThomDawson:
Have no idea about other downhill frames, but with the Demo there is a plastic tube inside the frame that the cable runs through. So running internal cables is less effort than external because you don't faff about with more hooks that keep the cable in place, and it literally is just a matter of pushing the cable through and then seeing it pop out the other end in seconds.
  • + 1
 @Jack-McLovin: yeah Transition already do that with their trail bikes I'm pretty sure. Interesting that they didn't give that option with this bike...
  • + 6
 Everytime I feel like I finally cured my upgraditis and just enjoy what I have something like this comes...
  • + 5
 Mountain bikes are so dang good today
  • + 3
 that bike is the hotness.

So, with that steep effective seat tube, will it pedal well? Razz
  • + 1
 Nice work again Transition. Only Transition I can afford is my Klunker (and love it) but this would be top of my list for riding that is not of the coaster--70s-retro-fireroad-shenanigans variety.
  • + 2
 maybe they could put decent bearings in the other bikes they sell.
  • + 2
 Half park alligator half man
  • + 1
 these colors are sooo good
  • + 0
 Correct me if I am wrong, but doesn't the counter-rotating link make it a VPP design?
  • + 2
 Pretty sure VPP uses dual counter rotating links, whereas this is a horst link combined with a rocker link.
  • - 1
 meh, not the biggest fan of toptube mounted swinglinks - most feature a "bump" in the progressioncurve, not ideal with coilshocks
  • + 2
 Progression curve and position of the rocker are completely unrelated. Designers can do whatever they want with the progression curve depending on where you place the pivot compared with the shock
  • + 1
 The way the linkage is setup, more shock pressure is pushed into the swing link as it progresses, so it's basically setup to be stiff initally, and bottom out hard.
  • + 1
 Ideally you would want the swing link vertical as the shock bottomed out, as that's when the shock has the most resistance.
  • + 1
 @FlorentVN: No that is not true, it is extremely dificult to produce a constant progression curve in this setup. Just look up the linkage blog (Lapierre sipcy or nukeproof mega). i think it has also been diskussed with the makers of the mego ( probably here somewhere or on vital). In this layout the leveragecurve will most likely have a hump at the beginning or a dent at the end of the stroke. A bike with a coilshock should have (imo) a constant progression (or a slight rise of the progression at the end; but this is not possible with the chosen setup).
  • + 1
 That is one hot bike right there!
  • + 1
 Nice slack looking bike.
  • + 1
 Just oozin' the sexy.
  • - 1
 I mis Bas Van Steenberghen... he was better and more stylish than anyone on a Transition now
  • - 1
 WHAAAAT ? NO SPACE FOR WATERBOTTLE?! EXAAACTLY
