Transition's New TR Eleven Carbon DH Bike

Three years in the making. Born in carbon and based on our Giddy Up trail bike suspension platform. Bred in Cascadia and World Cup proven, the TR Eleven will elevate your riding whether you're racing downhill or doin' it in the park, bud. 195mm of rear wheel travel driven by our DH tuned Giddy Up linkage provides supreme grip, excellent mid stroke support and plenty of end stroke ramp to prevent harsh bottom out when hucked to flat.
What else is there to say? In the words of Nigel Tufnel
, "The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and..."
Features
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
Colors: Black Powder, TR Blue
Full Carbon Front Triangle, Chainstay and Seatstay
Aluminum Rocker
Molded Rubber Chainstay and Downtube Protection
External Cable Routing
Enduro MAX Bearings
Collet Style Main Pivot Hardware
Universal Transition Derailleur Hanger, compatible with Giddy Up trail models
Post Mount Rear Brake
ISCG05 Chainguide Mounting
12x157mm Dropout Spacing
83mm Threaded Bottom Bracket
Frame Weight: 9bs / 4100g (Including Shock, DT/CS Protection And Frame Hardware)
195mm Rear Travel
160mm Post Mount Rear Brake
XO1 DH Complete USA MSRP - $7299
GX DH Complete USA MSRP - $5299
Frameset USA MSRP - $3199
Available Fall 2017
28 Comments
Side note, external routing ? Who care's I still want it.
Have no idea about other downhill frames, but with the Demo there is a plastic tube inside the frame that the cable runs through. So running internal cables is less effort than external because you don't faff about with more hooks that keep the cable in place, and it literally is just a matter of pushing the cable through and then seeing it pop out the other end in seconds.
So, with that steep effective seat tube, will it pedal well?
When MTBs become as expensive as a motorcycle
