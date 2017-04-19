PRESS RELEASES

Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes

Apr 19, 2017
by Transition Bikes  
Transition Vanquish and Throttle Carbon Hardtail

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 1,042    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Please help us welcome in two new members to the family. The Throttle and Vanquish are carbon hardtails that embodied the pure unbridled essence of our full suspension GiddyUp bikes. Experience the trail in a whole new light with an ultra lightweight package that zips up climbs and descends with confidence.

Transition Throttle carbon hardtail release

Throttle 27.5

The 27.5" Throttle is a swiss army bike combining the outright efficiency of a hardtail with the spirit of a dirt jumper. Featuring lightweight carbon construction, ultra-low standover, and a slack front end, the Throttle opens the hardtail market to new riders who consider the current crop of bikes in this category to be too frail for their needs.

Transition Vanquish carbon hardtail release
Transition Throttle carbon hardtail release


Features

• Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large
• Colors: Race Raw, Hot Mustard
• 12 x 148 Boost Dropout Spacing
• Standard Threaded Bottom Bracket
• Fits tires up to 2.6"
• Universal Transition Derailleur Hanger
• Internal Shift and Seatpost Cable Routing
• Available as Frameset or Complete Bike
• Frame Weight: 1400g
• Price: $1699 Frameset / $3699 Complete GX Equipped Bike

Transition Throttle carbon hardtail release




Transition Vanquish carbon hardtail release

Vanquish 29

The 29" Vanquish takes advantage of taller wheel rollover and a slightly tweaked geometry that make it the fastest bike we've ever produced. This may be the closest to an XC frame in the Transition lineup to date, but with a typical Transition style that keeps "fun" as the primary characteristic. For the rider who likes to put in long hours with maximum efficiency but doesn't want to sacrifice their enjoyment on the way down, the Vanquish hits a perfect balance. Call it XC or All Mountain, with the Vanquish it's just a party in the woods.

Transition Throttle carbon hardtail release
Transition Vanquish carbon hardtail release


Features

• Sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large
• Colors: Race Raw, Habanero Orange
• 12 x 148 Boost Dropout Spacing
• Standard Threaded Bottom Bracket
• Fits tires up to 2.4"
• Universal Transition Derailleur Hanger
• Internal Shift and Seatpost Cable Routing
• Available as Frameset or Complete Bike
• Frame Weight: 1400g
• Price: $1699 Frameset / $3699 Complete GX Equipped Bike
Transition Vanquish carbon hardtail release


MENTIONS: @TransitionBikeCompany


Must Read This Week
Fox's 29'' DH Fork... and Mondraker's 29er DH Bike?
101278 views
RockShox's New Pike - First Look
89715 views
Bespoked Bicycle Expo 2017 - 12 Picks from the Show
78069 views
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
72130 views
Devinci's 30th Anniversary YYZ Bike
65778 views
Whistler Smashed by Locals - Video
60449 views
Along for the Ride with Norco Factory Team’s Haley Smith - Video
52667 views
Cam McCaul Is "Action" Cam - Video
46271 views

51 Comments

  • + 31
 Are these huck to flat approved?
  • + 5
 I won't be satisfied until I see video evidence.
  • + 19
 This explains the disappearance of the TransAm. I'd love to see the Throttle in steel or aluminum.
  • + 3
 Agreed.
  • + 5
 Yes in steel, aluminium is rough as a hardtail frame.
  • + 0
 @cunning-linguist: Most modern steel frames are almost as harsh as an alloy frame (unless the alloy frams uses really aggressive tubing - Nukeproof Scout etc) now that the frame testing rules have changed.

Thats why you dont see the lovely skinny tubing on the rear stays that you used to, which gave the nice springy feel.

I am sure a well designed steel frame is a little better but it isnt night and day like it used to be, which is a shame.
  • + 13
 dont get me wrong they are sure sick bikes but a hardtail for 3700 equipped with GX?? hmmm
  • + 9
 1699 $ frameset, same price as an alloy Scout frame...
Easy decision.
  • + 3
 @gnralized: yeah maybe its just because iam broke Wink haha
  • + 13
 Transition bikes: making simple bikes that look good and work better
  • + 7
 I'm surprised they don't have some new type of nut sack crushing technology or boner approved ride characteristics
  • + 8
 Geometry?
  • + 3
 So... who will recycle all of this carbon? Or do we just put it into landfills? Can bikers seriously not handle the weight difference, which roughly constitutes 1/100th of their own weight?
  • + 3
 I totally agree with your point, as nice as carbon is, considering how often an avid rider replaces there bikes, it makes you wonder where all that no recyclable carbon goes...
  • + 1
 I understand your concern and it's easy to single out carbon production and waste, but we all pollute each and every day. Even the food on our table is provided to us via pollution (transportation, machinery, production, etc.).

Carbon isn't going anywhere since there is a strong market demand for it. Surely there are methods in place to reduce it's environmental impact.
  • + 3
 The ability to recycle carbon is coming. Also, curious how many aluminum and steel bikes get recycled anyway? It seems like bikes just keep on living, eventually ending up for sale on classifieds sites but living on. (Not saying things shouldn't be recycled.)

Of course bikers can handle extra weight, but many just don't want to.

www.compositesworld.com/articles/recycled-carbon-fiber-update-closing-the-cfrp-lifecycle-loop
www.specialized.com/us/en/carbon-fiber-recycling-program
  • + 2
 Skinnyboy - take a look at your own consumption and waste generation in your life. The world's not gonna end because of a few carbon bikes. Especially not if I'm going thru carbon at half the rate of aluminum.

Have all your alu parts/frames been recycled?

A bike lifecycle article would be cool tho. Where do clapped out Stinkys, V10s, and cracked Yetis go to die? Lifespan, number of owners, final resting point?
  • + 1
 @BoneDog: In a few hundred years, someone will be digging a garden in their backyard and find Iphones, water bottles and carbon frames.
  • + 1
 100% agree. I was just telling a buddy this yesterday. @BoneDog there are some pretty cool companies starting to do this, like www.carbonconversions.com

However, it's a solution to a problem that could just more easily be prevented. Metal just seems like the practical method of building bicycles, when considering the full scope of current technology. Leave the carbon for where it would actually be a more efficient building material
  • + 1
 @DJ-24: And there's a chance that shovel will probably come from my steel frame recycled. Smile
  • + 2
 If it wasn't from Transition I'd bet quite a few people would be freaking out about a hard tail 29er and a fanny pack in a video on Pinkbike.

In saying that, what brand is that fanny pack?
  • + 1
 High Above - Cascadia Pack. Long live the fanny!

www.highabove.net
  • + 3
 Carbon is the hot trend , whether it makes sense or not. I thought that with hardtails steel was reel.
  • + 4
 What travel fork are the frames designed around?
  • + 3
 The guy from the matrix film shreaded the 650b nicely
  • + 3
 No single speed option? TransAm is better
  • + 2
 I love transition bikes but I wouldn't be surprised if these were Chinese off-the-shelve frames with transition stickers...
  • + 2
 I'm feeling a strange desire to Transition over to this beauty of a hardtail.
  • + 2
 Looks rad! Any 27.5+ compatibility?
  • + 1
 Have you seen those prices, even for a bike that looks this good you can have a Santa Cruz 5010 C SAM for a similar price :/
  • + 2
 Standard threaded bottom bracket - yay! $1700 frameset boo!
  • + 1
 Looks the same as Planet X bikes / On One, but 3 times more expensive... I can't imagine you're gaining that much
  • + 1
 US-based warranty seems like a big plus.
  • + 1
 Damn, no ability to run SS without a tensioner? I'll pass.
  • + 1
 But where's that carbon dh bike at, eh?
  • + 1
 Oh I liiiiiiiiiiiiike thattt.
  • + 1
 A Scout in that yellow, please.
  • + 1
 screw carbon hardtails, steel or bust.
  • + 2
 What, no petrol?
  • + 1
 ill take a large hot mustard throttle frame please
  • + 2
 carbon is so annoying
  • + 1
 Almost makes me want to swap out my Hornet.
  • + 0
 Who decided it was ok to Transition from full suspension to a hardtail with no price change.....I mean really guys come on.
  • + 3
 It's carbon and the same price as say, a Carbon Honzo frame.
  • + 1
 What?
  • + 1
 I want one!
  • - 1
 That price is a crock of poopydoop for an aluminum frame
  • + 2
 Good job they're carbon then.
  • - 3
 whoever is doing their graphics needs binning, look good though.
  • + 7
 Hot damn, whoever is doing their graphic design is on point! Great looking bikes
  • + 1
 @graeme187: Really? I thought they were the new Airborne Goblin at first.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.049120
Mobile Version of Website