Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes

Please help us welcome in two new members to the family. The Throttle and Vanquish are carbon hardtails that embodied the pure unbridled essence of our full suspension GiddyUp bikes. Experience the trail in a whole new light with an ultra lightweight package that zips up climbs and descends with confidence.
Throttle 27.5
The 27.5" Throttle is a swiss army bike combining the outright efficiency of a hardtail with the spirit of a dirt jumper. Featuring lightweight carbon construction, ultra-low standover, and a slack front end, the Throttle opens the hardtail market to new riders who consider the current crop of bikes in this category to be too frail for their needs.
Features
• Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large • Colors: Race Raw, Hot Mustard • 12 x 148 Boost Dropout Spacing • Standard Threaded Bottom Bracket • Fits tires up to 2.6" • Universal Transition Derailleur Hanger • Internal Shift and Seatpost Cable Routing • Available as Frameset or Complete Bike • Frame Weight: 1400g • Price: $1699 Frameset / $3699 Complete GX Equipped Bike
Vanquish 29
The 29" Vanquish takes advantage of taller wheel rollover and a slightly tweaked geometry that make it the fastest bike we've ever produced. This may be the closest to an XC frame in the Transition lineup to date, but with a typical Transition style that keeps "fun" as the primary characteristic. For the rider who likes to put in long hours with maximum efficiency but doesn't want to sacrifice their enjoyment on the way down, the Vanquish hits a perfect balance. Call it XC or All Mountain, with the Vanquish it's just a party in the woods.
Features
• Sizes: Medium, Large, X-Large • Colors: Race Raw, Habanero Orange • 12 x 148 Boost Dropout Spacing • Standard Threaded Bottom Bracket • Fits tires up to 2.4" • Universal Transition Derailleur Hanger • Internal Shift and Seatpost Cable Routing • Available as Frameset or Complete Bike • Frame Weight: 1400g • Price: $1699 Frameset / $3699 Complete GX Equipped Bike
51 Comments
Thats why you dont see the lovely skinny tubing on the rear stays that you used to, which gave the nice springy feel.
I am sure a well designed steel frame is a little better but it isnt night and day like it used to be, which is a shame.
Easy decision.
Carbon isn't going anywhere since there is a strong market demand for it. Surely there are methods in place to reduce it's environmental impact.
Of course bikers can handle extra weight, but many just don't want to.
www.compositesworld.com/articles/recycled-carbon-fiber-update-closing-the-cfrp-lifecycle-loop
www.specialized.com/us/en/carbon-fiber-recycling-program
Have all your alu parts/frames been recycled?
A bike lifecycle article would be cool tho. Where do clapped out Stinkys, V10s, and cracked Yetis go to die? Lifespan, number of owners, final resting point?
However, it's a solution to a problem that could just more easily be prevented. Metal just seems like the practical method of building bicycles, when considering the full scope of current technology. Leave the carbon for where it would actually be a more efficient building material
In saying that, what brand is that fanny pack?
www.highabove.net
