Transition Issues Voluntary Recall of TR11 Alloy Frames

Transition Bikes has become aware of a potential safety issue on some TR11 Alloy models and has decided to issue a voluntary recall to ensure rider's safety. In some cases, the metal of the chainstay yoke may not have been heated sufficiently during welding, which can lead to poor weld penetration and premature failure. We have seen a limited number of failures and no injuries have been reported thus far. Unfortunately, there is no way to determine which units are affected by visual inspection. Due to this, we are initiating a voluntary recall of TR11 Alloy framesets and complete bikes with serial numbers TBC4801XXX, TBC4802XXX, and TBC4803XXX.



As riders ourselves, safety is our number one priority, we ask that anyone with one of these potentially affected frames/bikes stop riding it immediately. We are working to have replacement pieces built, tested, and sent out immediately. We will be shipping replacement chainstays to dealers and customers within the next few weeks. We understand that this is prime bike riding season, but please refrain from riding your TR11 if yours is in the affected serial number range. We will have you back on the trails in just a few weeks. If you have any questions, or concerns, please reach out to Transition Bikes via email at support@transitionbikes.com.



Thank you! — Transition Bikes