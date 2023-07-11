Transition Issues Voluntary Recall of TR11 Alloy Frames

Jul 11, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
photo

Transition has announced a voluntary recall of certain TR11 Alloy models due to a heat treating issue on the chainstay yoke that could potentially cause frame failures. Transition will be shipping replacement chainstays to customers and dealers within the next few weeks. In the meantime, riders with the affected frames are instructed to not ride their bikes due to safety concerns. The full statement from Transition is below.


Statement from Transition Bikes regarding the TR11 chainstay recall:

bigquotesTransition Bikes has become aware of a potential safety issue on some TR11 Alloy models and has decided to issue a voluntary recall to ensure rider's safety. In some cases, the metal of the chainstay yoke may not have been heated sufficiently during welding, which can lead to poor weld penetration and premature failure. We have seen a limited number of failures and no injuries have been reported thus far. Unfortunately, there is no way to determine which units are affected by visual inspection. Due to this, we are initiating a voluntary recall of TR11 Alloy framesets and complete bikes with serial numbers TBC4801XXX, TBC4802XXX, and TBC4803XXX.

As riders ourselves, safety is our number one priority, we ask that anyone with one of these potentially affected frames/bikes stop riding it immediately. We are working to have replacement pieces built, tested, and sent out immediately. We will be shipping replacement chainstays to dealers and customers within the next few weeks. We understand that this is prime bike riding season, but please refrain from riding your TR11 if yours is in the affected serial number range. We will have you back on the trails in just a few weeks. If you have any questions, or concerns, please reach out to Transition Bikes via email at support@transitionbikes.com.

Thank you! Transition Bikes


photo


USA and Canadian Customers:

If you have a local Transition Bike dealer, please reach out to them for assistance. The replacement chainstay will be shipped and installed at no cost to you. If you purchased the bike directly, do not have an authorized Transition dealer nearby, or would like to handle the replacement yourself, please follow THIS link, and we will get you taken care of right away.


International Customers:

If you live outside the USA or Canada, we would ask that you work with your local distributor or dealer from whom you purchased the bike to help handle getting the replacement for you. This will be the fastest solution for you. The replacement chainstay will be shipped and installed at no cost to you. Follow THIS link to find our distributor list.




Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Transition Transition Tr11


Author Info:
mikekazimer avatar

Member since Feb 1, 2009
1,642 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race
69672 views
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
49506 views
Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes
48316 views
First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models
42487 views
Slack Randoms: Wheelless Bikes, Schladming Laps, Wheelbarrow Sends & More
39129 views
Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty
38131 views
Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters
31408 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
26913 views

8 Comments
  • 37 0
 Hey everyone, while we are incredibly bummed to ask our customers to stop riding their alloy TR11’s, we want to make sure every precaution is taken to prevent injury. We have always strived to make bikes that can and should be ridden hard, and in the rare case of an issue like this, we have your back. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at support@transitionbikes.com
Much love!
  • 17 1
 Commencal could never
  • 9 0
 Stand up move right there. Too many companies are willing to just turn a blind eye. Props to Transition.
  • 5 1
 Dear Nukeoroof..... Please read what transition have done.
  • 2 0
 This is how it should be handled. Kudos to Transition!
  • 1 0
 What about second hand owners?
  • 1 0
 Anyone with an alloy TR11 will be supported, please just follow the instructions based on your location and we'll get you sorted! And as always, anyone can reach out to us at support@transitionbikes.com with questions
  • 1 3
 eh.... send it! Worst case you chainstay fails and locks your rear wheel. You'll still ride it out. Summers here.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035994
Mobile Version of Website