Transition Issues Voluntary Recall of TR11 Alloy Frames

Transition has announced a voluntary recall of certain TR11 Alloy models due to a heat treating issue on the chainstay yoke that could potentially cause frame failures. Transition will be shipping replacement chainstays to customers and dealers within the next few weeks. In the meantime, riders with the affected frames are instructed to not ride their bikes due to safety concerns. The full statement from Transition is below. Statement from Transition Bikes regarding the TR11 chainstay recall:
USA and Canadian Customers:
|Transition Bikes has become aware of a potential safety issue on some TR11 Alloy models and has decided to issue a voluntary recall to ensure rider's safety. In some cases, the metal of the chainstay yoke may not have been heated sufficiently during welding, which can lead to poor weld penetration and premature failure. We have seen a limited number of failures and no injuries have been reported thus far. Unfortunately, there is no way to determine which units are affected by visual inspection. Due to this, we are initiating a voluntary recall of TR11 Alloy framesets and complete bikes with serial numbers TBC4801XXX, TBC4802XXX, and TBC4803XXX.
As riders ourselves, safety is our number one priority, we ask that anyone with one of these potentially affected frames/bikes stop riding it immediately. We are working to have replacement pieces built, tested, and sent out immediately. We will be shipping replacement chainstays to dealers and customers within the next few weeks. We understand that this is prime bike riding season, but please refrain from riding your TR11 if yours is in the affected serial number range. We will have you back on the trails in just a few weeks. If you have any questions, or concerns, please reach out to Transition Bikes via email at support@transitionbikes.com.
Thank you!— Transition Bikes
If you have a local Transition Bike dealer, please reach out to them for assistance. The replacement chainstay will be shipped and installed at no cost to you. If you purchased the bike directly, do not have an authorized Transition dealer nearby, or would like to handle the replacement yourself, please follow THIS
link, and we will get you taken care of right away.
International Customers:
If you live outside the USA or Canada, we would ask that you work with your local distributor or dealer from whom you purchased the bike to help handle getting the replacement for you. This will be the fastest solution for you. The replacement chainstay will be shipped and installed at no cost to you. Follow THIS
link to find our distributor list.
Much love!