Transition Launch Long-Awaited Revised TR11 Downhill Bike

Nov 17, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

FIRST LOOK
Transition TR11

Some bike launches sneak up on you and leave you scratching your head thinking that they did well to keep things so quiet, other times it's only a matter of time and a formality to see something official out there. After a solid year on the World Cup circuit, and hucking in the desert under Jackson Riddle, the TR11 could well fit into the second category.

Some things we knew, others we didn't. The bike being ridden so publicly was alloy, but that's not a guarantee that the end product bike would be, and carbon downhill bikes aren't uncommon after all. Today can act as a confirmation - the production bike is alloy. It also shares the name of its predecessor.

The models for sale, a full build or frame only, both come with the same Fox Float X air shock. Transition says it gave the performance they wanted, and the easy spring rate adjustment that their customers will enjoy

Frame Features

The bike has 200mm of travel, mixed wheels and an adjustable chainstay length thanks to a flip chip in the rear of the bike. This system offers a plus or minus 5 mm adjustment. The small and medium sizes will have 440 and 445 mm length options, whereas the large and extra-large will see that value increase to 455 and 450 mm to compensate for a long front center.

One noteworthy point is that this isn't a 29" downhill bike. It's mixed wheel only bike. Some will claim that a full 29 will always be faster, but I think it's subjective to track and conditions. For a bike with 200 mm travel, one could argue that a mixed-wheel platform will suit the needs of more riders more of the time, even if some desire the all-out speed of the larger rear wheel.

A clean front end irrespective of which way you run your brakes will prove popular with some.
An adjustable rear end will help fine-tune the balance of the bike.

The bike also features a straight 56mm headtube, which when combined with a 1 1/8 inch fork steerer that you would expect on a triple clamp fork, will maximise options for adjusting the fit or geometry of the bike. It also has internal brake routing, which is a departure from some of Transitions bikes in recent years, yet they do it by feeding both brake and gear cable through the same port. This will ensure a better-looking cockpit and will tuck in nicely behind a rider's number board.

The alloy bike has a straight head tube. This will give more options in regard to fit and geometry.

The bike also features a Boost 148 mm rear axle and not the 157mm spacing that's often found on other downhill bikes. Transition says this is to make it easy to share wheels between trail and enduro bikes. Taking your trail bike to somewhere perhaps you shouldn't? Well, this idea would help swap your burlier wheels and tires onto the shorter travel bike possible. The bike still has the 83 mm bottom bracket shell to ensure a better chain line on tight 7-speed cassettes, homemade or otherwise.


Geometry

The TR grows slightly in terms of reach. Transition also note that the small is smaller and the extra large is larger, to better accommodate more riders. The large's reach also increases significantly, by over 20 mm compared to the outgoing version. That said, the medium's reach increase is less pronounced, and is a mere 7mm larger. It's also worth noting that with a 45mm head tube you can increase or decrease the reach by around 7 mm, depending on the brand of headset you choose.

The headtube angle is also a very slack 62 degrees. In recent years, downhill bikes have gravitated towards around 63 degrees. That said, with so many riders running their fork crowns at a variety of places on their fork legs, it's something to be taken with a pinch of salt. Somebody with the tubes barely breaching to upper crown top lip will have a slacker bike than somebody reducing their lower crown to be 200mm and no more from the lowers.

Models & Availability


There will be one full build available, as well as a frame-only option. Both of which will be available in a raw finish, or light green.

The full bike comes with Fox Performance suspension, TRP DH-R Evo brakes, a SRAM GX drivetrain and with other parts from Anvl, Maxxis, Stans and Oneup. The frame-only features the same Fox Float X shock found on the full build. Complete bikes are priced at $5,299 USD / $7,299 CA, with frames selling for $2,299 USD / $3,199 CA, and are available now.

For more information please visit transitionbikes.com

  • 11 4
 Hate to say it but the front triangle with the shock mount looks ugly as hell...
  • 4 1
 Agree! The shock position (the rear part of it) is weird! Unfortunately, cause Transition's Enduro/Trail bikes look amazing!
  • 3 0
 Looks amazing in my eyes but appreciate everyone's got different views, that's part of the fun of it all
  • 1 0
 Since new Transition bikes lost that downtube belly, I think they are beautiful. This one, however, is not. Not ugly but far from beautiful
  • 4 0
 Just in case anyone in the UK still wants to build the older carbon one, Start Fitness have M+L 2018 frames for £1550. Got mine on some silly sale in the spring for £1400. Madness. Thank me later.
  • 2 0
 thanks
  • 1 0
 Wow! Unreal price for an absolute Beast of a machine!!
  • 11 9
 Mullet-only? Fail.

Come on Transition, it's 2022. Riders should be able to run the wheelsize of their choice. It's really not that hard to include a flip chip or different rocker link so that the bike can run both wheelsizes.
  • 4 1
 both? your'e aboot 5 wheel size combo's short there....
  • 2 0
 I agree. I’ve tried a mullet for a few months and not a fan. I like what some companies are doing by including a flip chip so you can have the option to run full 27.5 (or 29).
  • 2 2
 @schwaaa31: out of interest, what don't you like about your mullet?
  • 2 0
 Been waiting for these for a long time, I bought a large patrol this summer and have only used it 5 times, need to sell it as it's too big. Is it crazy that at 5'11" I'd be half tempted to buy a small ?
  • 2 0
 6ft in me boots an on a medium Scout....
  • 2 0
 @naptime:I've still got my medium 2019 patrol, which happens to be pretty much the same size as my large tr500...
  • 1 0
 Is that a new one? My previous gen one is a medium and fits 5ft6 me pretty much perfectly
  • 3 2
 I'm on the large previous version. Reach is 465mm, so only a 10mm increase. On the plus side, with a 62 HA and -3 bb drop you can run it full 27.5 and get close to the previous versions geo with the lower font end.
  • 1 1
 "The bike also features a Boost 148 mm rear axle and not the 157mm spacing that's often found on other downhill bikes. Transition says this is to make it easy to share wheels between trail and enduro bikes. "

Was a big fan of Transition till about 5 mins ago... I love my Sentinel. But theres no f*cking way I'm buying a DH bike that takes a trail rear hub.

No
f*cking
Way
  • 3 0
 Looks great, can you run full 27.5"?
  • 2 0
 it's not surprising just how many platforms all look similar to one another.
  • 3 0
 Looks like a Furious!
  • 2 3
 Commencal will be livid.
  • 1 2
 @chakaping: Fuming
  • 4 2
 Transition’s just killing it these days
  • 5 4
 All good until boost 148 rear. People have dh wheelsets in size 157 and 150 which cannot be used anymore.
  • 1 0
 Cool, but strange no X2 like the GX spire build. Gonna be a lot of PE Float X’s on PB soon Wink
  • 1 0
 Probably because X2s all blow up and have to be warrantied on a regular basis
  • 1 0
 Wheelbase on the Large is massive, I don’t get why at that length it’s not full 29
  • 3 2
 looks nothing like a session , and wont appeal to a single dentist
  • 1 0
 Looks nice. Geometry on par with my 2017 Nicolai G19 DH bike.
  • 1 0
 The Pinkers will not be happy with a trail shock on a DH bike
  • 2 2
 My brain was reading : Transition launch long-awaited Relay light e-bike.
  • 3 3
 FK YES! does it run mini mullet? asking for a friend
  • 2 1
 ahh shit just saw the 148 rear
fail Frown
  • 2 2
 Where's my carbon smuggler. Someone had to say it.
  • 1 0
 those welds are ugly
  • 4 5
 I rather get a yeti frame and hike on the mountains for this price ; ))(





