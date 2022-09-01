Field Test: Transition Patrol Carbon - The Party Machine

Sep 1, 2022
by Matt Beer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Transition Patrol Carbon


Words by Matt Beer; photography by Dave Trumpore


When Transition dropped their 2021 Patrol, it only appeared in aluminum and sat in between two other carbon models - the boundary-pushing 170mm Spire and 150mm Sentinel. The alloy Patrol targeted riders who wanted a faster handling bike than the Spire, but more muscle than the Sentinel, however the frame weighed a beastly 4.63 kg (with a shock). That made me think there must be a carbon version on the way to trim some fat, at an added expense of course.

Retaining all of the same geometry and travel as the alloy Patrol, the carbon version drops 1.3 kg off of the frame weight and arrives in two new frame colors: a monochromatic “Moon Shadow” matte grey or red hot finish.

Patrol Carbon Details

• Travel: 160mm rear / 160mm fork
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: Mixed
• 63.0º - 63.5º head angle
• 77.6º - 78.1º seat tube angle
• 442 / 440mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 15.2 kg / 33.6 lb
• Price: $6,699 as tested
transitionbikes.com
Like two other bikes in this Field Test, the Patrol is also dedicated to a 27.5” rear wheel, although the chainstays come in two lengths, depending on what half of the sizing chart you stand on. That slots the mid-travel enduro-ish model between two other popular bikes in Transition's line up; the 170mm Spire, which pushes the boundaries in terms of long and low, pedal-worthy geometry, and the more contemporary 140mm travel Sentinel.

Transition distinguishes their frame angles and lengths as Speed Balanced Geometry - they were one of the first to figure out that short offset forks work best with 29" wheels and slack head angles. The Patrol comes set up with 160mm of travel front and rear, but can be bumped up 10mm at either end by swapping suspension stroke lengths. Sliding a 170mm fork on there will rake out the already slack 63/63.5º head angle even further.

Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore

When scoping out the sizing, you'll notice that the Patrol isn't available in the gargantuan XXL serving, like the other two previously mentioned bikes. That's because most riders above the 195cm range most likely want the extra stability that a 29" rear wheel offers and that's not something that the Patrol can accommodate anyways. Following a common and sensible trend, the chainstays do vary depending on the frame size; 434 for the small and medium, 440mm on the large and extra large.

External brake routing fans will be enthused to see that this line runs outside of the downtube while the rest of the lines are fully guided through the frame tubes. Other frame features include a Universal Derailleur Hanger and a top tube accessory mount, plus a straight 56mm head tube allows for all the geometry adjustments with reach adjusting headsets. I also appreciated that Transition spec'd a chainguide with a skid plate right from the get-go.

At the time of the test, Transition hadn't fully secured the component specifications but it turns out that the $6,699 USD GX build kit now listed is exactly what we rode, barring the OneUp carbon handlebar. Other than that, you'll have to decide between custom building a carbon frame, which starts at $3,699 and comes with a Fox Float X2, or resorting to the alloy options. The build was well chosen without going overboard on electronic components or exuberant amounts of carbon to satisfy our riding requirements. It turns out that high-performance brakes and suspension are the most important parts to bolt to your bike. TRP's DH-Evo brakes quickly became a group favorite and the Fox 38 Grip2/Float X combo, sans Kashima, worked flawlessly as we've come to expect.


Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore
FIELD NOTES

Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore
Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore

Climbing

Only a 160mm fork sounds like we might spend too much time on long travel bikes, but in comparison to the other enduro bikes in the Field Test, the Patrol does get a leg up because there is less squish. However, the 63.5-degree head tube angle did have other things to say while getting up there.

Flop is a loose term that comes up when talking about how easily the front wheel tips side to side. That effect is pronounced when a slack bike is pointed uphill due to the increased sag on the rear shock. I wouldn’t call it a problem, but it climbed similarly to the Commencal Meta SX. Turning through switchbacks requires extra attention so the front wheel doesn’t climb the banks of 180-degree turns.

Like the Meta SX though, the slack head angle is rescued by a steep seat angle and fairly long chainstays that keep the rider’s center of gravity still and central on the bike. The focus while navigating lies more in steering rather than sliding around the saddle to find traction.

Even with the climb switch on, the Patrol didn’t have the firmest platform when stomping on the pedals and getting out of the saddle. Fox’s Float X is a superb shock and maybe the Patrol had less anti-squat than I anticipated, but the cheater switch, as Mike Levy calls it, had a softer threshold than usual. Over small bumps though, it was actually relieving and offered more traction. If the shock only has a two-position climb switch, I’d prefer that softer threshold rather than one that mimics a hardtail.

Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore

Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore
Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore

Descending

Considering the trails around Bellingham are fast, steep, and filled with tons of jumps, I wanted to grab the Patrol every day. Why? Well, it’s a close contender for what I’d look for in a long travel enduro bike that doesn’t get pigeonholed into any extreme characteristics. Suspension, geometry, and weight equate to a package that is happier to play versus race.

Transition have fine tuned the tried and true Horst link suspension layout over time on their bikes using varying travel brackets. There’s no quirks with the Patrol’s suspension dynamics. There isn't the bump erasing quality of a high pivot machine, but getting acquainted with this bike took less time than the Contra or even the Megatower. Transition has built in a moderate amount of progression that can accept a coil or air shock, too, so the 160mm of travel handled a few hucks without touching the bottom of the pool.

Timed Testing


Our timed test track started off on a flatter grade with compressions to pump through and gain speed, but also some wet rocks and roots to keep you on your toes. Further down, the speed picked up with heavy, abrupt G-outs and high-speed, low-angle berms. Overall, this would be an excellent short, sprint-style enduro stage and would push the upper and lower limits of a long-travel race bike.

Putting some numbers on the board is one way to relate how fast you can comfortably ride with the same perceived effort.

Matt Beer: "The Patrol is one of those bikes that makes you think you're going faster than you are. Picking up speed comes quickly and naturally, but staying composed on rough, high speed straight aways and settling into choppy corners required more focus. In fact, the slack geometry can get you into trouble if you start to out run the 160 of travel. It's a blast to ride, but I wasn't surprised to see the Patrol rank with the slowest lap time - maybe I was just having too much fun though."

Geometry-wise, the head angle is aggressive, but not out in left field. The slacker 63-degree might let speeds run beyond what the 160mm fork can handle, although you can boost the fork and rear shock to provide 170mm of travel. I’d love to spend more time on the Patrol and tinker with these options because the blend between fun and fast is ever so close to being perfect.

The combo of a slim frame and small rear wheel let you toss the bike around with ease. Where other bikes, like the Contra or Commencal required more effort to get off the ground, the Patrol didn’t get bogged down while pumping trail features to pick up speed or sail over gaps. Although, there's a certain stature about the Patrol that reminds me of the Commencal Meta SX on the descents too, albeit, lighter and shorter. There’s plenty of front wheel ahead of you to push that front axle through braking bumps without feeling like it will tuck underneath you in corners.

Does that make it a suitable enduro race bike? Well, it does lose some muscle in rough, straight lines due to the decrease in travel and it’s not quite as stiff of a package as the Megatower, which could be a pro or con, depending on how “al dente” you like your ride. Where the Patrol Carbon really shines is in soft but steep terrain with plenty of berms to smash and jumps to blast - have you seen the product launch video? This bike has Bellingham written all over it.

Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore


Pros

+ Slack head angle and mixed wheels let you dive into steep corners
+ The perfect Bellingham bike - light for pedaling long days filled with all the jumps and berms
+ Great value: the build kit delivers performance on critical components

Cons

- Geometry can outrun the capabilities of the 160mm fork
- Finding the balance on the rear shock between supple and supportive is a narrow window





The 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test is presented by Rapha, POC, and Continental. Thanks for keeping us dressed, safe, and rolling rubber side down.



64 Comments

  • 31 0
 So, reasonable price, reasonable weight, fun all around. I now call this the winner!
  • 9 0
 Also good-looking and accommodates a water bottle.
  • 8 2
 @Lanebobane: Needs a slacker shock.
  • 18 2
 Transition was smart to add a TRP/GX build option for some of their models. We had a lot of customers switching from the Code RSCs to the DHR Evos anyway.
  • 10 1
 trail evos or dhr evos > codes all day long!
  • 1 0
 @whiteranger3: ooh, happy to hear that. have a new bike order with trail evos, wondering if would regret not having DH-Rs. will be switching from Code RSCs. I'm pretty happy with the RSCs, but better is better!
  • 10 1
 I think most of us want to be the guy who turns up to an enduro race wearing a hawaiian shirt and ends up beating everybody while doing all the side hits.
  • 8 0
 Make it happen. I believe in you.
  • 9 0
 What was on Levy's computer screen at the beginning that had Alicia look so uncomfortable???
  • 1 0
 LOL!! She is looking all kinds of flushed and flustered. Smile We may need to call HR.
  • 4 0
 I know, it's Transition's new bike which is why it's in the review but it's not really an enduro bike, that's the Spire. I really like the look of the new Patrol it's kind of like a modern day Trek Remedy looks like a lot of fun.
  • 2 0
 2022 Remedy cries in obsolescence.
  • 2 0
 It'd be nice to see a top to bottom video of the entire test track. This will give us a visual idea of what the track is like. It doesn't have to be for all bikes, but at least one video at the beginning of these field tests. Just a thought...
  • 2 0
 i sort of get the sense that as most companies models move to 29 inch wheels, the mixed wheel option acts as a way to keep a model in the lineup a bit longer, even while its travel and geometry overlaps with some of the other full 29er bikes in the range
  • 1 0
 My favorite !
Fell in love with my wife's Scout 6 months ago and nearly all attributes mentioned here apply to the Scout as well.
Would put a coil into the Patrol and try even less than 28% SAG for the fun.
Good stuff Transition, keep it coming !
  • 6 5
 I know the industry is desperately trying to make it happen, and I readily admit I’m probably limiting myself with my own irrational bias, but I have no interest in a mullet bike. Just give me a 29er, please.
  • 8 0
 Then buy a 29er. Theres a shit ton. Plenty of options for people who don’t want a mullet. I appreciate having the variety available.
  • 6 0
 Have you tried a mullet setup yet? I was skeptical but I think it works for a lot of bikes.
  • 2 0
 Get the Sentinel then! It's supposed to be a super great bike. It's at the top of my short list for now...
  • 6 0
 Try being 5' 7". Full 29ers make it hard to not buzz your butt on jump landings and steep descents. I swapped to mullet and it's the perfect balance for my body size.
  • 6 0
 some of us have zero interest in a full 29 wheel. even if we're 6'4
  • 1 1
 @sngltrkmnd: Actually I have. It was fine, but I didn’t feel any advantage over just going with a 29er.
  • 2 0
 There are plenty of 29er bikes available for you. For some of us that enjoy the smaller wheels the options are, well getting smaller. The Mullet is a great option for us. I was a hardcore 275 guy and I don't really enjoy the 29er (dispite trying multiple times) the mullet has the benefit of the smaller wheel with rollover of the larger front wheel.
I have ridden a few of the bikes on this test and the mullet works really well for those of us that want the option.
  • 2 0
 Good news, there are plenty of 29ers for you to choose from, and you don’t need to buy this bike. After owning a handful of full 29ers I tried a mullet, first by swapping to a smaller wheel on my G1, and now I own a patrol, and the results were the same on both, they corner like a house fly. I love the small rear wheel. But I’m me, and you’re you. If you feel pressured to buy a mullet you may be taking this too seriously.
  • 1 0
 Press release:. Transition names new VP sales after the scandal of getting tagged for "good value" in a recent review. Our new vp sales will focus on getting us back into the con: expensive category for 2023.
  • 2 0
 So with one air shaft and a shock spacer removal this thing is golden Lovely.
  • 3 0
 Does the invisible kick stand come standard?
  • 12 9
 Cons:

- Trunnion mount blows up your shock after 2 rides
  • 4 0
 It's incredible how reviewers just keep ignoring the problems with trunnion shocks
  • 10 0
 you mean, poorly aligned frames*
  • 4 0
 @Hamburgi, what bikes have you had issues with trunnion shocks on? Like @NicolaZesty314 said, poor alignment combined with a trunnion mount can definitely cause issues.
  • 5 1
 @c-radicallis: I don't love trunnion mounts but we're not "ignoring" their problems. We've talked about this a lot of times—there are limitations to individual, short term reviews in general. We can only report on what we actually experience on the bikes we test. Some ramblings on the topic here: www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-podcast-episode-5-can-you-trust-bike-reviews.html
  • 1 0
 2 of my most recent 3 bikes have used trunnion mount shocks, and I've noticed exactly zero issues or change in maintenance requirements.
  • 1 0
 Trunnion + horst link seems to be where you get into trouble.
  • 1 0
 I’ve beat the snot out of my last 2 bikes with trunion, a sentinel and now a patrol, and I’ve had zero problems. Poor frame alignment is the cause of shock failure, which unfortunately is all too common.
  • 2 0
 @haen: Transition isn’t know for making soft floppy bikes with rear ends flexing all over the place.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer:
Scott Ransom and Spesh enduro.

By the Scott was the bigger issue with the "bearings" at the trunnion mount. Worn out after 2months of riding...

Spesh is one of the problem with broken shafts etc... the list is long for the spesh enduro haha xD
  • 3 0
 @mattbeer sentinel is 150mm travel, not 140mm Wink
  • 2 0
 Do you think running a coil shock would’ve helped to find the line between supple and supportive more easily?
  • 1 0
 " It turns out that high-performance brakes and suspension are the most important parts to bolt to your bike.

Nah, you're just kidding Wink
  • 3 0
 + points for sick toboggan
  • 3 0
 The V2 Sentinel is 150mm
  • 2 0
 TRP? DOMINION? or MAGURA? GO!!
  • 2 0
 I love my MT5s and had terrible trouble with the TRPs on my old Tues. That said I think we should all be happy that we have several really good, if not objectively better, alternatives to Sram and Shimano brakes.
  • 2 0
 I like MT5's, I've seen em as cheap as 65 USD per end, but they're more commonly found at like 100 USD. Their power doesn't reflect their price.
  • 1 0
 TRP.
  • 2 0
 How about "Braking"?
  • 1 0
 Based on the comments on that Pivot, I'm glad they at least got the shock angle right here...
  • 1 0
 Running an alloy version at 170mm and am more than pleased with the results!
  • 1 0
 Wondering what’s the trail with the rock drop at the start of rhe descending segment (3:52)?
  • 1 0
 www.trailforks.com/trails/double-down-39330
  • 1 0
 "The Patrol is one of those bikes that makes you think you're going faster than you are." LMAO Stunning review.
  • 1 0
 Bruh that is not light for a 160 mm travel bike.
  • 1 0
 @mattbeer what pants are riding with?
  • 1 0
 Well this review is making me question my Spire decision….
  • 1 4
 "Well, it’s a close contender for what I’d look for in a long travel enduro bike that doesn’t get pigeonholed into any extreme characteristics."

Seems like a veiled negative reference to high pivot bikes?
  • 3 0
 They’re not veiling anything. If Mikey wanted to say something about high pivots he would.
  • 5 0
 The Deviate sounded like a pretty well rounded bike and it's high pivot.
  • 2 3
 I'd love to buy this bike as soon as they run the brake cable in the frame. Looks so clunky. Ugh
  • 1 0
 The outside brake cable routing can save the day. If you remember to bring a spare brake.
  • 1 0
 Party in the woods
  • 1 4
 CAn I get a? (Hoya)
  • 1 0
 NO
Below threshold threads are hidden





