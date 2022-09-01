Field Test: Transition Patrol Carbon - The Party Machine

Timed Testing

Our timed test track started off on a flatter grade with compressions to pump through and gain speed, but also some wet rocks and roots to keep you on your toes. Further down, the speed picked up with heavy, abrupt G-outs and high-speed, low-angle berms. Overall, this would be an excellent short, sprint-style enduro stage and would push the upper and lower limits of a long-travel race bike.



Putting some numbers on the board is one way to relate how fast you can comfortably ride with the same perceived effort.



Matt Beer:

"The Patrol is one of those bikes that makes you think you're going faster than you are. Picking up speed comes quickly and naturally, but staying composed on rough, high speed straight aways and settling into choppy corners required more focus. In fact, the slack geometry can get you into trouble if you start to out run the 160 of travel. It's a blast to ride, but I wasn't surprised to see the Patrol rank with the slowest lap time - maybe I was just having too much fun though."