Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel

Jun 1, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

An aluminum Patrol has returned to Transition's lineup, and this time it's sporting a mixed-wheel configuration and slacker geometry than ever before. There's still 160mm of travel, or you can run a longer stroke shock to bump that up to 170mm.

While the overall look falls in line with what we've come to expect from Transition, it's the geometry numbers that are worth a closer examination. Let's start with the head angle – it now measures 63.5-degrees in the high setting. That's right, you can slacken things by an additional half degree via the flip chip at the lower shock mount.
Transition Patrol Details

• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear
• Travel: 160 (r) / 160mm (f)
Frame material: 6061 aluminum
• 63.5 or 63-degree head angle
• 12 x 148mm rear spacing
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Color: blueberry, raw
• Price: $3,699 - $5,399; $2,299 frame only
transitionbikes.com

Want to do some geometry tinkering on your own? The Patrol has a straight 1.5” headtube, which makes it easier to install a reach or angle adjusting headset, or even a dual crown fork for riders that want to build up a something a little different from the norm.


The reach numbers haven't changed all the much from the previous carbon Patrol, but the seat tube angles have gotten steeper, and there are now different chainstay lengths for different sizes. In the low setting, the small and medium frames have 436mm chainstays, and the large and XL frames have 442mm chainstays. The bottom bracket is on the lower side of the spectrum, which is why 165mm cranks are spec'd on all models.


Moving on to the suspension, it's still the familiar Horst Link layout, with 24% progression that should allow it to work well with air or coil shocks. Transition recommends running between 27-33% sag, a fairly wide range that allows riders to choose whether they want a firmer, more supportive feel, or one that's more active and plush.

As for the details of the frame itself, it has pretty much everything you'd hope to find on a modern mountain bike. There's a threaded bottom bracket, room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, internal routing for the dropper and derailleur, and external for the rear brake. There's also a SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger, two bolts for mountain an accessory holder under the top tube, and molded chainstay, seatstay, and downtube protection.


The frame and shock only are priced at $2,299 USD. Complete bikes start at $3,699 for the Deore model, followed by the GX version for $4,799, and the XT complete at $5,399. All models have a OneUp dropper post, and a OneUp bashguard.

I was able to get in a few rides on the Patrol earlier this year, and on another soon-to-be-announced model from Transition - stay tuned for a video and those ride impressions later this week.

40 Comments

  • 11 1
 Question is.... are the decals easy to remove? Or is there a clearcoat over the raw finish?
  • 5 1
 Fr, these decals belong on something from 2015
  • 1 0
 It does what it says on the tin !
  • 6 0
 Can I run a cascade link and a 190mm fork on it?
  • 5 0
 If you want to totally ruin it Smile
  • 3 0
 @novajimmer:
It’s a joke - its all people ask on the transition forums.... “can i put a 140mm fork or my Spur?”
  • 3 0
 Love the oversized head tube, means +\- 6mm reach adjustment possible....

Not so keen on the 29er length chain stays. Love a more snappy back end on a mullet / 27.5
  • 3 0
 That is a good looking bike. Aluminium too, and the big steerer make it of interest to me
  • 3 0
 The new alloy frame looks superb! Can't wait to see them in the flesh!
  • 1 1
 I’m looking forward to their e-bike release, later this week!
  • 2 0
 Sadly the HA is too slack for my liking... If it would be 65°, then this would be my choice.
  • 1 0
 "Transition releases new 2022 alloy........"
My heart was racing in the hope that the next word in that headline would be ".....Spur". Oh well, maybe one day.
  • 9 10
 I'm all for an aluminum frame but please STOP with this mixed wheel size. At least give people the option to have 27.5 both ends. The choice of bikes having 27.5 all round is getting less and less and this is not acceptable.
  • 1 0
 I completely agree but it's all just marketing and selling bikes isn't it. MX is latest trend. I'm sure 27.5 will be pushed back on us again at some point.
  • 5 0
 Change an air shaft to 170mm and put 27.5 wheel?
  • 2 0
 'Transition say you can run a 180 mm 27.5 dual crown fork if you're that way inclined' taken from another press release..... So cant see why you cant run a 180mm single crown 27.5 fork.
  • 3 0
 For those that want 27.5 upfront, "just" install a 180mm upfront, although it's fair to state that 29 upfront do really make a difference in terms of:
Feeling & grip
Confidence inspiring
Roll smother on rough terrain
  • 5 2
 buy the frame and build it yourself. you are an outlier in what you want. Transition builds bikes that people buy. 27.5 is dead as a front wheel, for the most part. deal with it.
  • 1 1
 You can always reverse a mullet to 27.5 Not acceptable sounds kinda funny.
  • 1 0
 @conoat: No it's not at all. It's the industry telling its dead. This is a fad I will go in time. Seen it before.
  • 1 0
 @wyric: Shouldn't need to
  • 3 0
 @MattP76: 26 aint dead , eh?
  • 1 0
 you can run a 27.5 on the front no problem
  • 1 0
 @MattP76: I don't think bigger wheels are a fad as everything has been slowly moving that way for a long time. If you want a more playful bike buy something with less travel. If you want a 27.5 front, simply increase the fork travel as others say.
  • 3 1
 @MattP76: the industry simply responds to what is asked for. Look Braj, I was the biggest shit talker of 29" wheels in like 2016-2017. #650B_4_Lyfe vibes from me then. Then, I rode a long travel 29 and, well, f*ck.....better. I was wrong. very very wrong. I know no one wants to take that Ego hit these days, but its all good brother. Just lean in on it. People want what is better, and that is a 29" wheel.

but hey, I won't deny you your right to tilt at windmills, yelling into the void about how "The Industry" is just out to sell you things no one wants because.......reasons???
  • 3 0
 @conoat: 29 isn’t better. 29 rolls faster and is better in a straight line. 27.5 handles and turns better. So it all depends on what your riding. Most of the stuff I ride is steep turn after turn tight twisty trails so for me most of the time I’d be worse off on a 29 than I would be on 27.5.
  • 1 0
 Maybe because nobody buys 27.5 anymore? Just a thought
  • 1 0
 Think this transition would be a f/s I look at getting, if I was in the market.
  • 1 0
 When will you transition to direct sales so I can actually afford one of your bikes?
  • 2 0
 Nobody is ever happy,the bike is aweasome
  • 3 2
 Seems like a lot of money for an XT alloy bike. Friggin hate inflation.
  • 1 1
 take it up with the Federal Reserve and Congress. 10,000,000,000,000 new dollars printed in less than 1 year. shit's about to get real, dog....
  • 2 1
 Mmmm - Do Like - Very Much!!
6mths too late for me this time around Frown
  • 1 1
 Any reason for not presenting an Ebike and come along on the electric assisted mtb bandwagon?
  • 1 0
 Transition have always been pretty against the whole ebike thing, but as they have another unreleased bike that could possibly be on the way!
  • 1 0
 Chaz is back, baby. Chaz is back.
  • 1 0
 An aluminium vitus sommet ?!
  • 1 0
 Transition giving the people what they want
  • 1 2
 Just make a Grim Donut already and be done with it!
  • 1 2
 Looks like a Fuji.

Post a Comment



