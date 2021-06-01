Transition Releases New Alloy Patrol with Mixed Wheels & 160mm Travel

An aluminum Patrol has returned to Transition's lineup, and this time it's sporting a mixed-wheel configuration and slacker geometry than ever before. There's still 160mm of travel, or you can run a longer stroke shock to bump that up to 170mm.



While the overall look falls in line with what we've come to expect from Transition, it's the geometry numbers that are worth a closer examination. Let's start with the head angle – it now measures 63.5-degrees in the high setting. That's right, you can slacken things by an additional half degree via the flip chip at the lower shock mount.

Transition Patrol Details



• Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear

• Travel: 160 (r) / 160mm (f)

Frame material: 6061 aluminum

• 63.5 or 63-degree head angle

• 12 x 148mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Color: blueberry, raw

• Price: $3,699 - $5,399; $2,299 frame only

• transitionbikes.com • Wheel size: 29" front / 27.5" rear• Travel: 160 (r) / 160mm (f)Frame material: 6061 aluminum• 63.5 or 63-degree head angle• 12 x 148mm rear spacing• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Color: blueberry, raw• Price: $3,699 - $5,399; $2,299 frame only



Want to do some geometry tinkering on your own? The Patrol has a straight 1.5” headtube, which makes it easier to install a reach or angle adjusting headset, or even a dual crown fork for riders that want to build up a something a little different from the norm.The reach numbers haven't changed all the much from the previous carbon Patrol, but the seat tube angles have gotten steeper, and there are now different chainstay lengths for different sizes. In the low setting, the small and medium frames have 436mm chainstays, and the large and XL frames have 442mm chainstays. The bottom bracket is on the lower side of the spectrum, which is why 165mm cranks are spec'd on all models.Moving on to the suspension, it's still the familiar Horst Link layout, with 24% progression that should allow it to work well with air or coil shocks. Transition recommends running between 27-33% sag, a fairly wide range that allows riders to choose whether they want a firmer, more supportive feel, or one that's more active and plush.As for the details of the frame itself, it has pretty much everything you'd hope to find on a modern mountain bike. There's a threaded bottom bracket, room for a water bottle inside the front triangle, internal routing for the dropper and derailleur, and external for the rear brake. There's also a SRAM Universal Derailleur Hanger, two bolts for mountain an accessory holder under the top tube, and molded chainstay, seatstay, and downtube protection.The frame and shock only are priced at $2,299 USD. Complete bikes start at $3,699 for the Deore model, followed by the GX version for $4,799, and the XT complete at $5,399. All models have a OneUp dropper post, and a OneUp bashguard.I was able to get in a few rides on the Patrol earlier this year, and on another soon-to-be-announced model from Transition - stay tuned for a video and those ride impressions later this week.