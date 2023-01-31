Transition Releases Relay Lightweight eMTB

PRESS RELEASE: Transition Bikes
We are very excited to finally drop the curtain on the Relay! Living in uncharted territory, the Relay is a lightweight, long travel, modular mountain bike. Available in the second half of March, 2023.
We have always wanted a bike that could provide both an electric and non-electric experience in one chassis. The Relay is light, efficient, and quiet. This provides a more intuitive and natural feel on trail than many would expect from an eMTB. The Relay is here and ready to meet all of your mountain biking needs. Going for a rip with friends on eMTB's? Power it up and head out. Going for a rip with some friends on mountain bikes? Simply remove the battery and hit the trail with no tools required. The Relay does it all.Two Bikes in One
Full of modularity, the Relay can be ridden with the battery installed and powered, or removed, which transforms it into a regular mountain bike. Its versatility allows you to take it on a road trip where your plans include riding in areas that are legal for eMTB's, and also areas that do not allow eMTB's. The tool free battery door allows you to remove and reinstall the battery in a matter of seconds.Relay vs Relay PNW:
The Relay and Relay PNW share the same frame. The lower shock flip chip adjusts the geometry to compensate for a 27.5" or 29" rear wheel. Both Relay and Relay PNW have the ability to be run at 160 or 170mm travel front and rear, dual 29 or mixed wheel. Riders can choose the Relay with dual 29 and 160mm travel for a more lightweight, trail bike feel, or chase their burly trail dreams with the heavy hitting Relay PNW with 170mm travel and mixed wheels. How Much Does it Weigh?
Starting at 42.5lb/19.27 kg with the battery and 37.5lb/17.01kg without the battery. Every Relay is purpose-built with components to be ridden hard, making it one of the lighter, heavy hitting eMTBs on the market.Motor / Battery Details
The lightweight 60Nm Fazua Ride60 drive unit weighs 4.3lb/1.96kg. The minimal drag and power to weight ratio provide the magic when not riding with power. As you begin to ride beyond the speed cutoff you're not penalized when continuing to push beyond the assistance like that of traditional eMTBs. The 430Wh battery, 60Nm torque, 250Wh continuous power, 450Wh peak power, and overall bike weight work harmoniously together. This all equates to an experience that exceeds what you might expect from its numbers.
The 430Wh battery weighs 4.85lb/2.2kg. It is easily removable via the tool free battery door underneath the downtube. The battery is charged off the bike, which is a bonus for customers with challenging bike storage and charging situations. The tool free battery door makes this hassle free, and it greatly simplifies the frame and door interface making it lighter and more durable.Display / Controls
The simple and ergonomic ring controller adjusts modes with a gentle nudge up or down. Pushing it up increases the power level, pushing it down decreases power level, pushing inward will activate walk mode. Holding the controller up for 2 seconds from any assistance mode will activate a boost mode, giving you peak system power output for roughly ten seconds.
The sleek display on the top tube consists of 5 led lights to give you an indication of power mode and battery life. The Relay has three power modes designated by different LED colors. Breeze mode (Green) is very functional in many situations, and is custom tuned by Transition to use in varied terrain, not just riding to the trailhead. River mode (Blue) is preset to match the amount of energy you are delivering to the pedals. If you're soft pedaling it delivers a minimal amount of assistance. If you're hammering it will give you as much available assistance it can, which provides a very intuitive experience and range management. Rocket mode (Pink) provides maximum power to help you tackle steeper climbs and challenging terrain, it will reduce your range but packs quite a punch.
The Fazua Ride60 app pairs to the Relay via bluetooth technology. The Relay comes equipped with our well thought out profile, but you are able to fully customize your settings in all assistance modes. With Max Power and Support Relation you are able to set the maximum mechanical power output and torque in each mode. Support Relation allows you to adjust how much assistance you are given in relation to how much force you apply to the pedals.
Ramp Up allows you to adjust how responsive the system delivers the assistance in each mode. Whether you're an experienced rider looking for the most responsive and powerful setup, or someone who values more distance out of your rides, the app provides a comprehensive array of adjustments to tune your ride to your liking.Watch Hannah Bergemann and Torsenn Brown shred the Relay
Pricing for USA and Canada:Relay
Relay Alloy NX $6,799 USD / $9,199 CAD
Relay Carbon GX $8,799 USD / $11,899 CAD
Relay Carbon GX AXS $9,999 USD / $13,499 CAD
Relay Carbon XX $12,499 USD / $16,999 CADRelay PNW
Relay PNW Alloy GX $7,999 USD / $10,799 CAD
Relay PNW Carbon X0 AXS $10,999 USD / $14,499 CAD
Good job that I still love riding my 2020 Patrol Carbon.
Still feels like if you can hold out another few years, ebikes will be a ton better and at least not more money then.
38lbs isn't not doable with some fitness. But still 4lbs too hefty for daily driver status, without a battery, IMO.
Most AL enduro bikes in size large or larger are going to be 36-39lbs with “actual” components on them.
My Banshee Titan was 37lbs with mid weight tires, WAO carbon wheels, and otherwise moderately weight conscious spec (Mezzer pro fork, Advent X drivetrain). And it’s only gotten heavier since then (DH tires and deore 11s).
I agree though. Love that weights and power are coming down. As soon as battery tech changes to solid state/something else lighter, I think we will see a lot of compelling products out there.
I've heard the Relay is keeping up with the Repeater on most rides...super fit dudes on both, dudes who'll pedal anything any day anywhere, so that's a factor, but yeah, I'd like to know too. I'm on a bike with an E8000 motor (70Nm), and the EP8s (85Nm) are roasting me...so this Fazua (60Nm) may not feel too different, and I'll be able to pedal around with the kids without having too much fun in their faces...
Anyways: i'm hyped. Let's go
not cheap, but I've been looking at an e-bike and a mullet enduro bike...what if they were one and the same??
BASE PRICE: 11,299.00 USD*
But it's not carbon.
I’ve been looking forward to this bike for quite a while now.
Rider: But I took the battery out, look!
Karen: Still an ebike buddy, still an ebike . . .
Transition makes great bikes but they’re not light.