Transition Smuggler Carbon - Review

Construction and Features



The Smuggler's full carbon frame has a low-key look to it – there's no retina-searing paint job, no wild linkage design, just a clean, straightforward aesthetic. It might not be the flashiest bike on the block, but it does check most of the boxes in the must-have features department. There's internal cable routing where it makes sense, a threaded bottom bracket, Boost spacing, and molded downtube and chainstay protection. Thirsty? There's also room to carry a full-size water bottle on the Smuggler inside the front triangle, exactly where it belongs.



The one fly in the ointment is the lack of rear tire clearance – when Transition say that a 2.3” tire is the maximum recommended size they're not kidding. It's the brace between the seatstays that's the culprit here – it sits a little too low for meatier rubber to fit.





The derailleur and dropper housing are internally routed, while the brake line runs along the exterior of the frame. The recommended amount of sag is printed on the rocker link to simplify setup. Our test bike had an alloy rocker, but all current production models use a carbon link.



Where's the clearance, Clarence? There's not much room to spare, even with a 2.3" Minion DHR II. A threaded bottom bracket is always a welcome sight. Multiple muddy rides wore the paint off the frame just above the brake line - a bit of mastic tape would be a good idea there.





Geometry & Sizing







The geometry numbers on the previous Smuggler weren't exactly dated, but Transition wanted to push things even further by applying their Speed Based Geometry (SBG) to this short-travel ripper. That means the reach on a size large has increased from 457mm up to 475mm, the seat tube angle was steepened from 74.9° to 75.8°, and the head angle was slackened to 66°, down from 67.5°. All of those changes add up to create a bike with a wheelbase that's 25mm longer than the prior version.



There's also a reduced offset fork – our review bike was spec'd with a Fox 34 Float with 44mm of offset, compared to the 51mm of offset that, until recently, was the norm for 29ers. That reduced offset increases the bike's trail number, which, in conjunction with the slacker head angle, is meant to increase its stability at speed.







Suspension Design



The Smuggler's suspension layout is Transition's take on the tried-and-true Horst Link suspension design. Anti-squat numbers hover around 100% at the sag point, and the bike has a slightly progressive suspension curve to help keep it from gobbling up those 120 millimeters of travel too quickly.







Specifications



Specifications Price $5999 Travel 120mm Rear Shock Fox DPS Performance Elite Fork Fox 34 Float Fit 4 Performance Elite 140mm Cassette SRAM XG 1275 (10-50t) Crankarms SRAM Descendent Carbon, 170mm Rear Derailleur SRAM XO1 Eagle Chain SRAM GX Eagle Shifter Pods SRAM XO1 Eagle Handlebar RaceFace Turbine R 35 800mm Stem RaceFace Turbine R 35 (40mm) Grips ODI Elite Flow Brakes SRAM Guide RSC Wheelset E*Thirteen TRS+ Rim E*Thirteen TRS+ 30mm Tires Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II 2.3 EXO 3C Seat ANVL Forge Stealth Cromo Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth 1x Remote Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC











RIDING THE

Transition Smuggler







Test Bike Setup



It used to be that nearly every bike that came in for review, especially the shorter travel models, had a stem that was too long and bars that were too narrow for my liking. Thankfully, that's no longer the case, and the Smuggler is a prime example. It comes with 800mm wide bars (which I trimmed down to 780mm) and a 40mm stem that remained in place for the duration of the test.



Transition have printed a sag reference guide on the Smuggler's rocker link – a handy feature that makes it easy to quickly get the bike dialed in and ready to roll. Based on those numbers I started out with 16mm of sag, or 32% of the shock's total stroke. After some experimentation, I settled on running 14mm, or 28% sag. That created a slightly firmer ride, but it never felt harsh or jarring, and I didn't bottom out the suspension as much with that air pressure. The Smuggler comes with a red, 0.95" spacer already in place in the shock's air spring in order to provide the most end-stroke ramp up possible - which is a good move, considering the way this bike makes you want to ride.

Mike Kazimer

Location: Bellingham, WA, USA

Age: 35

Height: 5'11"

Inseam: 33"

Weight: 160 lbs

Industry affiliations / sponsors: None

Instagram: @mikekazimer

My time on the Smuggler corresponded with the wettest (and coldest) part of the winter in Bellingham, Washington, which meant that it was subjected to plenty of rainy rides, with some ice and snow added into the mix.





Climbing



I was a little concerned that the Smuggler was going to ride like a mini-Sentinel - a short-travel bike with the climbing chops of a downhill sled. Luckily, those fears were unfounded, and it only took one lap on a technical XC loop full of awkward, punchy climbs to realize that the Smuggler was an entirely different beast.



It had a livelier, more energetic nature than I'd expected, which made tricky climbs entertaining skills testers, rather than something to dread. At 5' 11", the size large Smuggler was a perfect fit. I never felt too hunched over while climbing, and I didn't have any trouble shifting my weight where it was needed to maintain traction. Even with that slack head angle and reduced offset, there wasn't any unwanted front end wandering. If anything, there was more stability, which meant that less effort was required to keep the front wheel where I wanted it. Riders coming from more traditional XC bikes will likely notice the slightly subdued handling, but it doesn't take long to get used to, and those who are accustomed to pedaling longer travel all-mountain / enduro bikes around will feel right at home.









For smoother sections of trail, I typically flipped the Float DPS shock's compression lever into the middle setting for a little more support, and flipped it open for the maximum amount of traction on rougher trails. The Smuggler has a nice and neutral suspension feel when climbing – it's supple enough to track over obstacles and maintain grip without getting hung up or diving too deep into its travel. It's a little less active than a Trek Fuel EX, but it's also not quite as crisp and efficient feeling as what's delivered by the VPP design on a Santa Cruz Tallboy - it falls somewhere in the middle of those two.



At a touch over 29 pounds, the Smuggler isn't wildly obese, but it probably won't fit the bill if you're obsessed with having the lightest bike possible. For me, performance carries more weight than the numbers on the scale, and given the Smuggler's handling on the descents I'm willing to overlook a little extra heft.











Descending



Back in 2013, it was Kona's Process 111 that really opened my eyes to the fact that a bike's geometry can be more important than the amount of rear travel. Unfortunately, that bike is nowhere to be found in Kona's lineup, but the good news is that Transition have taken that ball and run with it – the Smuggler fits perfectly into the slot vacated by the 111.



The Smuggler is all about fun, first and foremost. It's a bike that encourages its rider to goof off, whether that's by seeing how many mid-trail manuals you can pull, or trying to find out just how hard you can smash into a bermed corner. Sure, you can't go rocketing full blast into a minefield of rocks and expect to come out the other side as easily as you would on an enduro race machine, but that's not what this bike is all about. Instead, it's about finding the bonus lines, the hidden lips and landings that make a familiar trail even more entertaining.





The Smuggler felt right at home in the steep stuff. The Smuggler felt right at home in the steep stuff.



There's a nice blend of stability and snappiness to the Smuggler's handling – on fast, wide open sections of trail it felt extremely stable, without any speed wobbles or twitchiness. Slow things down a bit and it's still nice and maneuverable – its manners are relaxed but not sluggish, which is handy when you're trying to pick your way through an ice and snow covered jumble of off-camber roots. The chainstay length is relatively short, which makes it easy to get that rear wheel around on tighter turn, and contributes to the bikes' peppy nature. Granted, short chainstays aren't always the answer, and in an ideal world their length would vary by frame size, but in this case, that short back end fits well with the Smuggler's intentions.



Of course, there are still limits to what you can get away with when there's only 120mm of rear travel available. Having that 140mm Fox 34 up front does help take the sting out of the bigger impacts, but only to a certain point. In most instances there was plenty of ramp up in the Fox Float shock to avoid any harsh bottom outs, but every once in a while a muted 'thwang' would make it clear that there weren't any more millimeters of squish left, typically after I went a little farther, or landed a little flatter than I probably should have.











Transition Sentinel Transition Sentinel Scott Spark 900 Scott Spark 900

How does it compare?



I've had a few people ask me whether they should get a Smuggler or a Sentinel, so we'll start there. There's only 20mm of rear travel difference between the two models, but they have extremely different personalities out on the trail. With its 64-degree head angle, the Sentinel has geometry that's not far off from a DH bike and at slower speeds, particularly when climbing, it can feel a bit cumbersome. That geometry makes sense when you're flying down an extra-gnarly trail, or doing laps in the bike park, but for general all-round riding, I'd steer towards the Smuggler.



The Scott Spark 900 and Transition Smuggler X01 sit in the same price bracket, and are both designed to be competent all-round trail bikes with 120mm of rear travel, but they tackle the same goal from different angles. Think of it this way - if they were both invited to a party, the Spark would show up at precisely the right time with a carefully selected platter of cheese and the correct wine to go with it, while the Smuggler would kick the door down an hour late with a half rack of Icehouse under each arm.



The Spark comes with a 70mm stem, narrow(ish) bars, and has a handlebar mounted lockout lever that controls the 120mm fork and shock and stem at the same time, while the Smuggler has a wide bar, short stem, and a 140mm fork up front. The Spark has the edge on the Smuggler when it comes to weight, but the Smuggler's steeper seat angle makes those long climbs more comfortable, extra heft be damned.



On the descents, the difference isn't quite as dramatic, although the Smuggler does encourage a rowdier riding style than the Spark. The Spark is a trail bike, with a capital T, and the Smuggler is an all-mountain machine that's been squeezed into a shorter-travel package. They both have an admirable amount of stability when you take into consideration the amount of available travel, but the Smuggler's longer wheelbase and slacker head angle make it easier to drop into steep sections without a second thought.





Everbody's different, but the ANVL saddle worked well for me. Everbody's different, but the ANVL saddle worked well for me. SRAM's Guide RSC brakes were trouble free for the duration of testing. SRAM's Guide RSC brakes were trouble free for the duration of testing.





Technical Report



SRAM Guide RSC brakes: It's always nice to see the RSC version of SRAM's Guide brakes versus the R models – I'm picky about where my brake levers sit and how they feel, and that pad contact point adjust allowed me to get the levers set just the way I wanted. I did find myself wondering how the Smuggler would feel with a set of Code brakes instead. That might seem like overkill, but I've been spending time on bikes with Codes lately, and I've come to prefer the extra power and firmer lever feel versus the Guide brakes. If anything, that's a testament to the type of trails the Smuggler encourages you to ride.



Maxxis 2.3” DHF / DHR II: It's tough to go wrong with the classic DHF / DHR II combo, but I do wish the Smuggler had room for a wider rear tire. Wider tires provide a little extra cushion, cushioning that can be a big help on a shorter travel rig – I bet this thing would be a riot with a set of 2.6” tires front and rear, but unfortunately, that's simply not possible.



ANVL Saddle: Seats are about as personal of a preference as it gets, but I'm a fan of the ANVL saddle. It's not overly bulky, there aren't any unnecessarily pointy edges, and more than anything, it's super comfortable.











Pros

+ Extremely fun, energetic ride

+ Well thought-out geometry

+ Threaded BB, room for a water bottle

Extremely fun, energetic rideWell thought-out geometryThreaded BB, room for a water bottle Cons

- Not the lightest option in this category

- Limited rear tire clearance

- Aggressive riders may need to run less sag to avoid bottoming out

Not the lightest option in this categoryLimited rear tire clearanceAggressive riders may need to run less sag to avoid bottoming out



Is this the bike for you?



The Smuggler is a trail bike for riders looking for something a little different, and are up for the challenge of navigating tricky trails with a little less travel. If fun is high on your list of must-have ride characteristics, the Smuggler delivers. Full-on XC racers and anyone training for the next Red Bull Rampage should probably turn their gaze elsewhere, but for everyone else, the Smuggler is worth a look.







