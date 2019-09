Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock

X01 build with orange highlight decals and ANVL Mandrel handlebar. Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $6199 USA MSRP

GX carbon with RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select+ shock $4999 USA MSRP

GX alloy with color matched Fox 36 Performance fork and Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $4399 USA MSRP

NX alloy with Rockshox Lyrik Select fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select shock. $3399 USA MSRP

Carbon frameset with Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $3199 USA MSRP

Alloy frameset RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate shock. $1999 USA MSRP

Our patent-pending Loam Shelf Meter technology comes stock on all #ONCOIL Patrols.

Kelend, demonstrating the ideal way to fill your Loam Shelf Meter.

The Kelefari is always #ONCOIL.

When you're #ONCOIL, it's easy to turn it up.

Or down.

Follow along as our longtime friend Craig Harvey takes you through the history of thelifestyle, and what it means to be #ONCOIL. With proper Oncoil riding by Marco Osbourne, John Richardson, Craig Harvey and Sam Shaw.We're going back to our roots, the simpler times. When you would grab your bike and head out for the weekend. You might encounter a day of pedaling or a day of shuttling, and you need your bike to do it all.It's a way of life, not just about your shock. You might see your friend take a different line, that's #oncoil. You might watch your friend try a new move, jump or feature, that's #oncoil. You might watch your friend jump their truck, that's most definitely #oncoil.In response to the mass influx of inquires about installing coil shocks on the Patrol, we're proud to announce all Patrols now come #oncoil. Here's your chance to take a step back, grab your bike, and leave your shock pump at home.The Patrol you love, nowHIGHLIGHTS▪ Coil shock on all completes and framesets▪ SRAM Centerline 200mm F and 180mm R brake rotors on all builds▪ SRAM Code brakes on all builds▪ RockShox Lyrik and Super Deluxe Coil now included on alloy NX complete▪ Patented Loam Shelf Meter on all builds and framesetThe newPatrols are in stock and ready for anything.Head over to https://transitionbikes.com/Bikes_Patrol.cfm