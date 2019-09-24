Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock

X01 build with orange highlight decals and ANVL Mandrel handlebar. Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $6199 USA MSRP

GX carbon with RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select+ shock $4999 USA MSRP

GX alloy with color matched Fox 36 Performance fork and Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $4399 USA MSRP

NX alloy with Rockshox Lyrik Select fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select shock. $3399 USA MSRP

Carbon frameset with Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $3199 USA MSRP

Alloy frameset RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate shock. $1999 USA MSRP

Our patent-pending Loam Shelf Meter technology comes stock on all #ONCOIL Patrols.

Kelend, demonstrating the ideal way to fill your Loam Shelf Meter.

The Kelefari is always #ONCOIL.

When you're #ONCOIL, it's easy to turn it up.

Or down.