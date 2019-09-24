Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock

Follow along as our longtime friend Craig Harvey takes you through the history of the #ONCOIL
lifestyle, and what it means to be #ONCOIL. With proper Oncoil riding by Marco Osbourne, John Richardson, Craig Harvey and Sam Shaw.
We're going back to our roots, the simpler times. When you would grab your bike and head out for the weekend. You might encounter a day of pedaling or a day of shuttling, and you need your bike to do it all.
It's a way of life, not just about your shock. You might see your friend take a different line, that's #oncoil. You might watch your friend try a new move, jump or feature, that's #oncoil. You might watch your friend jump their truck, that's most definitely #oncoil.
In response to the mass influx of inquires about installing coil shocks on the Patrol, we're proud to announce all Patrols now come #oncoil. Here's your chance to take a step back, grab your bike, and leave your shock pump at home.The Patrol you love, now #ONCOIL
HIGHLIGHTS
▪ Coil shock on all completes and framesets
▪ SRAM Centerline 200mm F and 180mm R brake rotors on all builds
▪ SRAM Code brakes on all builds
▪ RockShox Lyrik and Super Deluxe Coil now included on alloy NX complete
▪ Patented Loam Shelf Meter on all builds and frameset
X01 build with orange highlight decals and ANVL Mandrel handlebar. Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $6199 USA MSRP
GX carbon with RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select+ shock $4999 USA MSRP
GX alloy with color matched Fox 36 Performance fork and Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $4399 USA MSRP
NX alloy with Rockshox Lyrik Select fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select shock. $3399 USA MSRP
Carbon frameset with Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $3199 USA MSRP
Alloy frameset RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate shock. $1999 USA MSRP
Our patent-pending Loam Shelf Meter technology comes stock on all #ONCOIL Patrols.
Kelend, demonstrating the ideal way to fill your Loam Shelf Meter.
The Kelefari is always #ONCOIL.
When you're #ONCOIL, it's easy to turn it up.
The new #ONCOIL
Patrols are in stock and ready for anything.
“Anyone running an air shock on a Patrol”
"Nah bruh, Patrols are not air compatible, the leverage curve is way too progressive for air...."
Flat landed and cased the last shit out of it and it shown no signs of breakage. Commencal Supreme SX is heavy too but at least it has 537 moving parts and a longer chain.
They should have sold a DH bike with a dropper, Eagle and a lockout. It would weigh the same, climb just as well and be much more capable on descents. What is a bloody point of making a 160 park bike? 160 is enduro racing standard.
Make it at least 180/180 or you better bent over to weight weenies a bit. World is almost ready for the return of VP Free and Uzzi.
Heavy!
Music: 9
Shuttle Truck: 10
Videography: 9
Narrator: Cringe-worthy
"We haven't had enough publicity this year, what should we do?".
"I know, lets switch to coil shocks and make a big announcement saying how they are better and more bro, then next year we can switch back to air and put out a bunch of press releases again saying how they are lighter and more poppy".
"Excellent idea, now lets go riding and get some brews".
Your face when a 1st Patrol rider passes you spinning on a steep climb
“ 2 options - let the customer decide”
You’re welcome
also, a coil is a type of contraceptive device, so being #oncoil sounds like a different thing to what they intended I think.
Saddly no words about pure performance or ultimate match with the Patrol kinematics ....
Buddy’s all ready looking at this as his next frame! as he loves his 16 patrol and they’ve looked after him really well regarded a warranty issue to.
Or maybe Im wrong and the Kashima makes a big difference?
