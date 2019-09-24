Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Transition Announces All New Patrols Come With a Coil Shock

Sep 24, 2019
by Transition Bikes  
#ONCOIL

by TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 1,873    Faves: 15    Comments: 4

Follow along as our longtime friend Craig Harvey takes you through the history of the #ONCOIL lifestyle, and what it means to be #ONCOIL. With proper Oncoil riding by Marco Osbourne, John Richardson, Craig Harvey and Sam Shaw.

ONCOIL Patrol carbon X01

We're going back to our roots, the simpler times. When you would grab your bike and head out for the weekend. You might encounter a day of pedaling or a day of shuttling, and you need your bike to do it all.

It's a way of life, not just about your shock. You might see your friend take a different line, that's #oncoil. You might watch your friend try a new move, jump or feature, that's #oncoil. You might watch your friend jump their truck, that's most definitely #oncoil.

In response to the mass influx of inquires about installing coil shocks on the Patrol, we're proud to announce all Patrols now come #oncoil. Here's your chance to take a step back, grab your bike, and leave your shock pump at home.The Patrol you love, now #ONCOIL

HIGHLIGHTS
▪ Coil shock on all completes and framesets
▪ SRAM Centerline 200mm F and 180mm R brake rotors on all builds
▪ SRAM Code brakes on all builds
▪ RockShox Lyrik and Super Deluxe Coil now included on alloy NX complete
▪ Patented Loam Shelf Meter on all builds and frameset

ONCOIL Patrol X01
X01 build with orange highlight decals and ANVL Mandrel handlebar. Fox 36 Performance Elite fork and Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $6199 USA MSRP

ONCOIL Patrol Carbon GX
GX carbon with RockShox Lyrik Select+ fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select+ shock $4999 USA MSRP

ONCOIL Patrol GX alloy
GX alloy with color matched Fox 36 Performance fork and Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $4399 USA MSRP

ONCOIL Patrol NX
NX alloy with Rockshox Lyrik Select fork and RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select shock. $3399 USA MSRP

carbon frameset
Carbon frameset with Fox DHX2 Factory 2-position shock. $3199 USA MSRP

Alloy frameset
Alloy frameset RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Ultimate shock. $1999 USA MSRP

Built in Loam Shelf Meter technology
Our patent-pending Loam Shelf Meter technology comes stock on all #ONCOIL Patrols.

This is definitely ONCOIL
Kelend, demonstrating the ideal way to fill your Loam Shelf Meter.

The Kelefari is always #ONCOIL.

Photo Oliver Parish
When you're #ONCOIL, it's easy to turn it up.

Berm turn down. Photo Oliver Parish
Or down.

ONCOIL Patrol alloy GX

The new #ONCOIL Patrols are in stock and ready for anything.
Head over to https://transitionbikes.com/Bikes_Patrol.cfm

Kyle co owner of Transition Bikes laying the new ONCOIL Patrol flat. photo Skye Schillhammer


Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Enduro Bikes Transition Bikes


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
108023 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
77711 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
67329 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
55900 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
54739 views
Review: Marin Mount Vision - Strange Looks, Intriguing Performance
46564 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
42388 views
Nino Schurter Reprimanded by Swiss Army After Mooning at the White House
40885 views

72 Comments

  • 51 0
 Forums be like
“Anyone running an air shock on a Patrol”
  • 10 0
 And the replies will be like:
"Nah bruh, Patrols are not air compatible, the leverage curve is way too progressive for air...."
  • 2 0
 Then someone suggests fill helium into shock because it's less density than air.
  • 24 1
 No shimano built. too bad.
  • 19 2
 A heavy frame gets even heavier... Carbon 8.53 lbs. - 3.87 Kg | Alloy 10.54 lbs. - 4.78 Kg
  • 5 1
 That's what I was thinking, might as well run a real DH bike.
  • 13 3
 This is the bike you can take to the park, and then ride all day. I did ~35,000 ft of climbing in ~150 miles on mine during the Trailforks 30 Day Challenge.
  • 12 2
 @Thustlewhumber: This is the bike you can take to the park, and then ride until you realize you're pedaling a park bike uphill.
  • 1 3
 And I ran park laps this past weekend at Silver Mountain.
  • 5 4
 @chriskneeland: They missed the edgy boat. 160 frame at more than 3kg is just stupid. I had a Nomad made of 6061, with frame coming at 2.9kg,
Flat landed and cased the last shit out of it and it shown no signs of breakage. Commencal Supreme SX is heavy too but at least it has 537 moving parts and a longer chain.

They should have sold a DH bike with a dropper, Eagle and a lockout. It would weigh the same, climb just as well and be much more capable on descents. What is a bloody point of making a 160 park bike? 160 is enduro racing standard.

Make it at least 180/180 or you better bent over to weight weenies a bit. World is almost ready for the return of VP Free and Uzzi.
  • 1 0
 my Patrol with XX1 Eagle and a 11/6, Nox weighs about 32
Heavy!
  • 1 0
 I would rather have a heavy frame than one that can't handle the abuse.
  • 2 0
 It's as if the Patrol is becoming a true freeride bike.
  • 2 0
 @pacificnorthwet: except a 25% lighter frame can take lots of abuse. This is as heavy as their DH bikes from 2010
  • 7 1
 I would definitely fill up my loam shelf meter to number 10 with my patented 'Crapflapp' which stops crap wedging in down the poop chute of my Patrol and keeps the bearings protected. Props for transition having a laugh while making bikes again!
  • 2 1
 Lets see it!
  • 4 0
 @garrisond5: www.pinkbike.com/photo/17520366 I've not got my bike with me, but if you download this photo and zoom in to the back of the seat tube near the crank..... there she is!
  • 1 0
 You should totally patend the "Crapflapp".
  • 2 0
 @notphaedrus: what is that made out of? I have a sentinel and have the same problem
  • 3 0
 nifty. can you share how you made it? I've been wanting to do something similar, but I guess I'm not crafty enough!
  • 1 0
 @notphaedrus: I did the same thing on my old Scout and now my Patrol. Made it out of flexible cutting board
  • 1 0
 Throw a fender on the rear.
  • 1 0
 @notphaedrus: Dude, of you don’t start making rear fenders call Crapflaps you’re missing out.
  • 7 0
 Riding: 9
Music: 9
Shuttle Truck: 10
Videography: 9
Narrator: Cringe-worthy
  • 6 0
 Boutique prices for a transition?
  • 4 0
 as is the tradition
  • 3 1
 Inside Transition's corporate office:
"We haven't had enough publicity this year, what should we do?".
"I know, lets switch to coil shocks and make a big announcement saying how they are better and more bro, then next year we can switch back to air and put out a bunch of press releases again saying how they are lighter and more poppy".
"Excellent idea, now lets go riding and get some brews".
  • 3 0
 Goodbye giddyup versatility
Frown
Your face when a 1st Patrol rider passes you spinning on a steep climb

“ 2 options - let the customer decide”

You’re welcome
  • 1 0
 Been wanting to try a coil on my Patrol for a while since it sees more park than pedaling but the DPX2 does does do a great job in my opinion. Also glad I got the Sage Gray color when I could that blue is pretty ugly but the gray isnt too bad.
  • 1 0
 If only they could get their marketing team to come up with a cool hashtag that pinkbike could use over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again

also, a coil is a type of contraceptive device, so being #oncoil sounds like a different thing to what they intended I think.
  • 2 0
 Sounds a bit like : "Be cool be Oncoil !"
Saddly no words about pure performance or ultimate match with the Patrol kinematics ....
  • 2 0
 Do the smuggler next! I've been riding my smug #oncoil all summer and that thing is a beast!
  • 1 0
 Which shock do you have on yours? I've been wanting to do that.
  • 1 0
 Just fitted a exe storia to my smug and man it’s oncoiled the hell out of it! Really has made it a trail machine so much more grip,pop and stability. So worth it.
Buddy’s all ready looking at this as his next frame! as he loves his 16 patrol and they’ve looked after him really well regarded a warranty issue to.
  • 1 0
 Couldn’t decide between a bronson and a patrol. Now I don’t have to factor in a shock upgrade the decision has been made.
  • 1 0
 Sbaaaaaaaam di awesome AS usual ! Gooood Job Tr Guys! Looking forward to Shred It!
  • 2 0
 Are we getting a Mud Shelf Meter for the UK bike? Big Grin
  • 1 0
 I’ve ridden there a few times and your mud is truly unique. I had an upside down shark fin on my down tube. Stickiest mud ever.
  • 1 0
 Sentinel me too. And if you have changed any leverage stuff in the frame for the coil sell that part separately too.
  • 3 0
 O'Coil rules!
  • 1 0
 O'Coil, I have a feeling that your whole family is going down...
  • 1 0
 Leave the shock pump at home, but don't forget a torque wrench and an extra spring!
  • 1 0
 heavy weight, heavy pricing, but it´s on coil and it´s talking about loam
  • 1 0
 Glad to hear that I can slap a coil on my no Loam Shelf Metered Patrol
  • 1 0
 i would like to know the DHX2 tune...
  • 1 0
 Also curious! Factory settings on a base tune have been pretty good to me though.
  • 1 0
 Yep. The factory base tune on my dhx2 seems pretty good to me too... as a pretty average rider
  • 1 0
 This is some oncoil sh!t right here!
  • 2 1
 Well....that came as a shock ;-)
  • 2 0
 i want that truck
  • 1 0
 mmmmmmmmm wooden flat beds!!
  • 1 0
 They shipping with multiple springs?
  • 5 7
 Dont know why people spec fox suspension with sram crap? Just a hassle of selling new parts at knock down costs and then buying new stuff. Waste of money. Please spec shimano more.
  • 2 1
 Or just keep the sram and put some lyrics on it. You’re only going to sell the 36’s after three months anyway after they’ve sent you and brand new set out after the crown started creaking.
  • 1 0
 Yeah but I’d rather take a way better fork with some creeping that a mediocre one that doesn’t make any noise @thenotoriousmic:
  • 1 0
 @freeridejerk888: Meanwhile 99% of riders wont feel a difference between the Lyrik and the 36.
Or maybe Im wrong and the Kashima makes a big difference?
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: Had no issues with my 2019 Grip 2's. The X2 is the best shock I have ever owned also. Cant count on my hand the replacement monarchs I have had. The deluxe was an improvement but nowhere near X2 levels. My 2 lyriks were also full of problems themselves. Oh and my GX eagle cost me a fortune in repairs and replacements due to known faults as I found out. Oh and the two pair of faulty Code R's from last year. Never a single issue with Shimano components.
  • 1 0
 @NotNamed: I deffo feel the difference after moving to a performance 36 and X2 this year. The stiffness is there and the support too. As said before the X2 is miles ahead of the deluxe. Wouldnt bother with kasima at all. Waste of money and looks crap tbh. I have a grip 2 and all the other adjustments.
  • 1 0
 So... same bike... with a coil?
  • 1 0
 I get the impression the Transition dudes/dudettes have fun.
  • 1 0
 Because ‘Murica
  • 1 0
 Yea Randy!
  • 1 0
 #transitionownerforlife
  • 2 4
 had a coil on my suppressor/patrol since 2016. Transition are behind the times on this one Razz
  • 1 0
 Had a coil on my 2015 tr500, since, well 2015
  • 1 1
 Sentinel me
  • 1 2
 Anyone notice the beers coming out of a Yeti branded bag?
  • 4 0
 Yeti bikes and Yeti Coolers are two separate brands
  • 3 0
 you are aware that Yeti coolers is a separate brand, distinct from the bike brand, yes?
  • 1 1
 True bros ride coil.
  • 1 1
 #itsnotloam
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040835
Mobile Version of Website