Transmission Cage Upgrades from Kogel, Ceramicspeed, and Cascade Components

Every edition of Sea Otter seems to have a few sub-trends that proliferate the grounds, with numerous companies unveiling similar products all within close proximity to the show. One of this year's little trends is the aftermarket SRAM Transmission derailleur cage; admittedly niche, but suited to those that want all the finer things in life.
All three make similar claims: increased durability and impact resistance, crisper shifts due to the stiffer construction, and better shifting performance thanks to the oversized pulley wheels. I'll call myself an open-minded skeptic, as I've had very few issues with my stock GX Transmission setup, but could be convinced if it meant never having to try to true a derailleur cage again. Cascade Components
Fresh off the machines for this year's Sea Otter, the folks at Cascade Components have finalized their design after a few months of iteration. Milled from a single piece of billet, the cage features some webbing and braced angles to keep things stiff along the length, while removing as much material as possible to shave weight.
Cascade is offering a warranty on any manufacturing defects, as well as premature bearing wear, and will be offering spare parts should any individual component need replacing.
Pricing isn't quite ironed out yet, but should be somewhere in the $300 USD range.
More info at cascadecomponents.bike
when available.
Kogel
Also milled from solid aluminum, the Kogel cage strikes a more traditional silhouette and two-sided construction. The two halves are pinned at a few points beyond the two pulley wheels to keep things stiffer, with some webbing and pocketing to keep reduct some weight.
The pulley wheels run on Grade 3 ABEC 5 ceramic bearings.
Priced at $475 USD, the Kogel cage comes with a two year no-questions-asked warranty.
More info at kogel.cc
when available.
Ceramicspeed OSPW
As the most expensive of the bunch, it makes sense that the Ceramicspeed option tries to pack the most features into what is typically a fairly simple item. Featuring what they're calling the Active Debris Remover, the Ceramicspeed cage both protects the bearings and actively cleans their mount points as the pulleys rotate. Just about everything is composite of some sort, all the way down to the pulleys themselves. The inner faces of those pulleys are solid aluminum discs, to prevent any sort of sticks or debris from stopping you in your tracks.
Priced as a $669 USD, this is firmly a luxury item, but at least it looks the part. It also comes with a lifetime warranty. The carbon construction is certainly stiff, and could be more durable than the bendable alloy alternatives.
More info at ceramicspeed.com
.
Stay tuned for a possible review roundup of all three options, to see which piece of speed jewelry takes home the prize.
