Transplanted - Video







Over the past ten years, I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by passionate, like-minded people who, like myself, love to ride bikes. For eight of those ten years, I have moved from bike shop to bike shop depending on where I lived. If there is one thing I have learned during that time, it is that no one is working in the bike industry to get rich. Many of the people I have become good friends with are often scraping by, trying to pay bills, get to the next race, or figure out how to replace the pesky derailleur that blew to smithereens on their last ride. Most of them, like myself, have had a hard time fitting into the normal hustle and bustle of everyday city living and have retreated to a handful of small “mountain” towns where recreation is in abundance.



There is something special about these towns and the feeling in the air. No one seems to be in a hurry, everyone is friendly, and on a warm sunny day, you will often times see mobs of people commuting by bike to their favorite local hang out or brewery.



















Joe, like myself, moved to the northwest from Colorado, where he grew up about 10 miles away from where I did. We didn’t know each other then but have come to learn that we are friends with an uncanny amount of the same people and have spent time in many of the same places, around the same time. If you have ever lived in the type of town I’m talking about, chances are you know someone that knows someone in just about any of these places. It is this kind of community that has drawn us to mountain biking. Although we will never get “rich” monetarily, the friends and experiences we make along the way are more than enough to make up for any amount of money.



This spring, after a particularly cold and wet Northwest winter, Joe and I got out to enjoy some much needed time in the woods to shoot this video. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.













Check out my website and follow us on Instagram

• www.brianchapelphotography.com

• @brianchapelphotography

• @crojosby

