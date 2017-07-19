Transplanted - Video

Jul 19, 2017 at 19:00
Jul 19, 2017
by Brian Chapel  
 
Transplanted

by bchapel
Over the past ten years, I have been fortunate enough to be surrounded by passionate, like-minded people who, like myself, love to ride bikes. For eight of those ten years, I have moved from bike shop to bike shop depending on where I lived. If there is one thing I have learned during that time, it is that no one is working in the bike industry to get rich. Many of the people I have become good friends with are often scraping by, trying to pay bills, get to the next race, or figure out how to replace the pesky derailleur that blew to smithereens on their last ride. Most of them, like myself, have had a hard time fitting into the normal hustle and bustle of everyday city living and have retreated to a handful of small “mountain” towns where recreation is in abundance.

There is something special about these towns and the feeling in the air. No one seems to be in a hurry, everyone is friendly, and on a warm sunny day, you will often times see mobs of people commuting by bike to their favorite local hang out or brewery.


New transplant to the Northwest and loving it.

Joe Crosby enjoying the greenroom on a much needed day off.

Disrupted


Joe, like myself, moved to the northwest from Colorado, where he grew up about 10 miles away from where I did. We didn’t know each other then but have come to learn that we are friends with an uncanny amount of the same people and have spent time in many of the same places, around the same time. If you have ever lived in the type of town I’m talking about, chances are you know someone that knows someone in just about any of these places. It is this kind of community that has drawn us to mountain biking. Although we will never get “rich” monetarily, the friends and experiences we make along the way are more than enough to make up for any amount of money.

This spring, after a particularly cold and wet Northwest winter, Joe and I got out to enjoy some much needed time in the woods to shoot this video. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.


Joe Crosby getting some hang time with Fernie Sanders.

Riding bikes and taking in nature.

Check out my website and follow us on Instagram
• www.brianchapelphotography.com
• @brianchapelphotography
• @crojosby
8 Comments

  • + 4
 Great video - super smooth and the trail looks like a lot of fun.
  • + 2
 Absolutely gorgeous trail. And the spinal tap dialogue is mint.
  • + 1
 Something about a moss/fern filled northwest Forrest is just spiritual in a way. Makes me want to leave everything and GO
  • + 1
 He has an Ibis on the work stand but ends up riding an Evil.
  • + 1
 Great edit. Makes we want to get out and ride.
  • + 1
 Nice work! Trail looks rad too.
  • + 1
 Awesome edit! That dirt looks magical.
  • + 1
 Looks very exit 27-ish

