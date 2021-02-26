TranzX's New Dropper Has Adjustable Travel & An Integrated Seat Post Clamp

TranzX's latest dropper claims to offer the benefits of an integrated dropper post without the requirements of a specific frame.
The YSI15 uses a unique integrated collar that doubles up as a seat post clamp, allowing you to run the dropper flush with the frame as it replaces the current seat post clamp on your bike. The YSI15 also features height adjustment feature using a lever under the saddle to set the height limit for the post.
We have seen posts using travel adjust shims that let you adjust the post height to suit your needs, but they have used set reductions. The YSI15 offers infinite height adjustments, so you can set the post height to precisely what you want without predetermined height choices.
There is not much information available for the new dropper post just yet but, it has won a Taipei d&i award. You can find out more about this here
