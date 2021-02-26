TranzX's New Dropper Has Adjustable Travel & An Integrated Seat Post Clamp

Feb 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

TranzX's latest dropper claims to offer the benefits of an integrated dropper post without the requirements of a specific frame.

The YSI15 uses a unique integrated collar that doubles up as a seat post clamp, allowing you to run the dropper flush with the frame as it replaces the current seat post clamp on your bike. The YSI15 also features height adjustment feature using a lever under the saddle to set the height limit for the post.

We have seen posts using travel adjust shims that let you adjust the post height to suit your needs, but they have used set reductions. The YSI15 offers infinite height adjustments, so you can set the post height to precisely what you want without predetermined height choices.


There is not much information available for the new dropper post just yet but, it has won a Taipei d&i award. You can find out more about this here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Seatposts Transx


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
61940 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
57887 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
56270 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
51237 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
48510 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
47620 views
Throwback Thursday: 10 of Sam Hill's Most Iconic Bikes as Chosen by His Mechanic
41302 views
First Look: 2021 Trek E-Caliber - A Motorized XC Machine
41072 views

8 Comments

  • 5 0
 Crazy how this company blows away the Reverb at a fraction of the price, and now it's even better. Most reliable on the market.
  • 1 0
 The saddle height concept is pretty sweet (if it holds up).
  • 2 1
 They are definitely dropping some new technology. Might rise to the new standard.
  • 1 0
 I hear they have had their ups and downs.
  • 1 0
 As a short legged guy, I need this.
  • 2 1
 VOD!!!!!!
  • 1 1
 Sick
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007429
Mobile Version of Website