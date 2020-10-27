Trash Free Trails Launch the Autumn Litter Watch to Help Clean Up Our Trails

Our trails and wild places are haunted by the horrors of plastic pollution, but this Halloween we're fighting back! We're calling for trail loving trash-busters to join our week of Autumn Litter Watch actions this October the 23rd - 31st.



​We've created a fun series of activities, spooky films and downloadable toolkits that we'd love you to use as inspiration to protect your home trails and habitats from terrifying trash this Halloween. Good luck. — Dom, Lion and the TRASHMOB