Trash Free Trails Launch the Autumn Litter Watch to Help Clean Up Our Trails

Oct 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

We have all seen it while out on the trails, it could be a gel wrapper, a drinks bottle or discarded inner tubes, but no matter the form it comes in trash carries an extreme risk to the environment and our access to trails.

Trash Free Trails, a UK based group looking to help clean up our trails, have launched their latest campaign which aims to get us out this Halloween and remove "the horrors of plastic pollution" from our favourite riding spots.

bigquotesOur trails and wild places are haunted by the horrors of plastic pollution, but this Halloween we're fighting back! We're calling for trail loving trash-busters to join our week of Autumn Litter Watch actions this October the 23rd - 31st.

​We've created a fun series of activities, spooky films and downloadable toolkits that we'd love you to use as inspiration to protect your home trails and habitats from terrifying trash this Halloween. Good luck. Dom, Lion and the TRASHMOB

The Autumn Litter Watch features four different challenges for riders of every age to take part in and once you finish cleaning up remember to log any rubbish you find with Trash Free Trails to help with their State of the Trails Report.



Trail Bandit Bingo




Muc Off Trash Off Challenge




Presca Plastic Bottle Hunt




The North Face Halloween Cleans





You can find out more about the Autumn Litter Watch here and if you want to report any trash you find to help Trash Free Trails with their State of the Trails Report then head here.

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases


5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Finally a cause with truth behind it that we can all agree on!
  • 2 0
 It should be simple. Pack out what you brought. But most don't get that.
  • 2 0
 Agreed. This includes the little black bags filled with dog poop.
  • 1 0
 Great work from Dom and the team. Looking forward to getting my lad involved when out on the trails of Kernow.
  • 2 0
 Great project

Post a Comment



