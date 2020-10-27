Trash Free Trails Launch the Autumn Litter Watch to Help Clean Up Our Trails

We have all seen it while out on the trails, it could be a gel wrapper, a drinks bottle or discarded inner tubes, but no matter the form it comes in trash carries an extreme risk to the environment and our access to trails.
Trash Free Trails, a UK based group looking to help clean up our trails, have launched their latest campaign which aims to get us out this Halloween and remove "the horrors of plastic pollution" from our favourite riding spots.
|Our trails and wild places are haunted by the horrors of plastic pollution, but this Halloween we're fighting back! We're calling for trail loving trash-busters to join our week of Autumn Litter Watch actions this October the 23rd - 31st.
We've created a fun series of activities, spooky films and downloadable toolkits that we'd love you to use as inspiration to protect your home trails and habitats from terrifying trash this Halloween. Good luck.— Dom, Lion and the TRASHMOB
The Autumn Litter Watch features four different challenges for riders of every age to take part in and once you finish cleaning up remember to log any rubbish you find with Trash Free Trails to help with their State of the Trails Report.
Trail Bandit Bingo
Muc Off Trash Off Challenge
Presca Plastic Bottle Hunt
The North Face Halloween Cleans
You can find out more about the Autumn Litter Watch here
and if you want to report any trash you find to help Trash Free Trails with their State of the Trails Report then head here
.
