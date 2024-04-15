Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series

Not the end to the weekend I was expecting.



Don’t swipe through the photos if you’re squeamish Was having a great time slipping and sliding at Rheola, until I had a nasty crash in seeding. After a rear puncture in the second corner I decided to just cruise down my seeding run, when my foot clipped a root sticking into the track. This root went through my shoe and into my foot, flipping me over the bars in the process ‍ Didn’t realise the extent of my injury until I cross the finish line and instantly realised something was definitely wrong. After a thorough scrub in hospital, a few stitches and a box of drugs, I’m back together. Fortunately the root missed most of the important stuff, all bones are intact.



However it did break a ligament to one of my toes, luckily very minor.



Looks like recovery shouldn’t take too long. Although taking it one day at a time, as hobbling around on one leg is proving difficult and very painful Funny how something so small can be such a nuisance ‍♀️



Thank you for everyone’s help



As finals ended up being cancelled I somehow managed to slide into P3, despite the most eventful race run of my life — Harriet Harnden