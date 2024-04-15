Tree Root Pierces Harriet Harnden's Foot at Round 1 of the British National Downhill Series

Apr 15, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Harriet Harnden was competing at the first round of the British National Downhill Series at Rheola in Wales over the weekend when she had a nasty crash. She was just cruising down after a rear puncture when her foot clipped a root sticking out into the track and went though her shoe, flipping her over the bars in the process.

Harnden says that her bones are intact, but she did break a ligament in one of her toes. She isn't expecting recovery to take too long.


bigquotesNot the end to the weekend I was expecting.

Don’t swipe through the photos if you’re squeamish Was having a great time slipping and sliding at Rheola, until I had a nasty crash in seeding. After a rear puncture in the second corner I decided to just cruise down my seeding run, when my foot clipped a root sticking into the track. This root went through my shoe and into my foot, flipping me over the bars in the process ‍ Didn’t realise the extent of my injury until I cross the finish line and instantly realised something was definitely wrong. After a thorough scrub in hospital, a few stitches and a box of drugs, I’m back together. Fortunately the root missed most of the important stuff, all bones are intact.

However it did break a ligament to one of my toes, luckily very minor.

Looks like recovery shouldn’t take too long. Although taking it one day at a time, as hobbling around on one leg is proving difficult and very painful Funny how something so small can be such a nuisance ‍♀️

Thank you for everyone’s help

As finals ended up being cancelled I somehow managed to slide into P3, despite the most eventful race run of my lifeHarriet Harnden


Harnden finished third in the overall standings for the 2023 UCI EDR World Cup and capped her season off with a fifth place at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup. We wish her a swift recovery and look forward to seeing her back on the race track again soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Harriet Harnden


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,337 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Fox Releases New Grip X & Grip X2 Dampers
76363 views
First Ride: Rocky Mountain's 2024 Altitude Has a Completely Revised Frame Design
75198 views
Thank You For Everything, Pinkbike
65306 views
How to Watch the 2024 Mountain Bike World Cup [Update: Staylive Offering Access in New Zealand, South Africa & More]
58547 views
First Ride: The 2024 Giant Trance X Advanced
48629 views
First Ride: Forbidden Dreadnought V2 - More Travel & Longer Chainstays
45780 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024
36224 views
First Look: The 2024 Fox 32 Step-Cast Fork Has a Reverse Arch
35671 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

16 Comments
  • 12 0
 Oof, keeping that clean and infection free looks like a big task. Best of luck for recovery.
  • 9 0
 Anyone else do a double take and think her muddy leg was a tree limb?

Hopefully she recovers quickly. Doesn't sound pleasant at all
  • 1 0
 yeah super weird looking photo
  • 1 0
 Who cares, the bike is clean. That's what matters.
  • 3 0
 I am groot
  • 8 0
 OUCH. Didn't the same thing happen to Isabeau Courdurier a few years ago?
  • 4 0
 Sure did: www.pinkbike.com/news/isabeau-courdurier-has-branch-pierce-her-foot-at-ews-e-valberg.html. Might be time for some titanium insoles.
  • 2 0
 First the Orcas, and now the Trees...
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: I wonder if it would have glanced off a shoe with a lace cover like shimanos. Instead of catching the laces.
  • 2 0
 Get better soon!
  • 2 0
 Getting mad de ja vu.
  • 2 1
 Get well soon, but more importantly where can I buy red Zebs?
  • 1 0
 What shoes was she wearing?
  • 1 4
 What are These Endurogirls dringend? :-O
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.203032
Mobile Version of Website