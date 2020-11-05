Trek & Cannondale Introduce More Recyclable Bike Packaging on Some Models

Trek and Cannondale are investigating options for shipping their bikes in fully recyclable and plastic-free packaging with a goal of eventually ditching plastic bags, PVC and zip ties.

While cycling is seen as a green sport, the industry currently has a large plastic problem and a huge reliance on the material to package bikes, components and clothing. This year, both Trek and Cannondale have begun to explore other options for packaging their bikes. They believe a change would not only help the environment, but can be better for bike shops and customers.

Cannondale's solution to the plastic problem involves using FSC-Certified cardboard with natural, plant-based inks and biodegradable fiber-reinforced paper tape. Cannondale estimate that their old packaging produced around 20 liters of landfill waste as most of the packaging was not recyclable.

bigquotesOur objective was to design a better packaging system. Make it better for the environment, make the packaging protection stronger and significantly reduce assembly time. This is better for the planet, a gift for bike shops, and a win for our customers. Eugene Fierkens, General Manager for Cycling Sports Group Europe

Trek has not quite ditched all their plastics yet, but have plans to go entirely plastic-free eventually. Currently, Trek was able to reduce the number of non-recyclable parts down from 22 to 12 on their Marlin hardtail and for 2021, they hope to get this number down to just 2.

Both Cannondale and Trek are testing out the new packaging on limited models in their range with the aim to expand further in the future.


Trek's Packaging Before and After:

Before:

After:


In addition to updating their packaging, Trek has recently launched a campaign to educate customers and retailers on how they can safely and effectively dispose of the packaging. They believe that education also plays a big role in minimising the environmental impact of packaging.

bigquotesWe set out to reimagine this product, simplify it, and decrease our impact. But packaging is only one step on our broader path. Another big one is education. Kevin Rogers, Trek's packaging development manager

To help with this issue, Trek has released a detailed guide on how to deal with their packaging here and they are set to release a sustainability report later this year.

Just by making the switch to a more sustainable packaging on their Marlin hardtail, Trek will save almost 23,000 kilograms from landfill. This makes you think how much plastic could be saved from landfills if the entire cycling industry introduced more recyclable packaging.

16 Comments

  • 21 1
 The amount of cardboard LBS's recycle/throw away is alot more than people think, nice to see some changes!
  • 18 0
 Cardboard isn't the problem though, cause it's one of the most easily recycled/biodegradable packing materials on the planet. The problem is all the plastic and Styrofoam they use as we have a harder time recycling that.
  • 1 0
 Greenwashing.
  • 2 1
 The amount of damage that can come from shipping a bike without foam and bubble wrap is significant enough that I doubt many D2C brands will be able to move to fully recyclable materials. It would be great to see, but I doubt is realistic. Trek and Cannondale are talking about shipping bikes on a 40' container on the sea or multiple bikes to a bike shop on a pallet. Shipping an individually packaged bike with FedEx or UPS is a whole different ball game. If you want an example, take a look at how competitive cyclist ships their bikes.
  • 3 0
 I get delicate automotive electronics and mechanical parts shipped with engineered cardboard and paper fillers almost exclusively. Plastic only really shows up in the form of cable ties or recyclable plastic bags holding everything separated that may leak oil/grease. It can be done.

I think since bike companies are interested in making money, there’s a profit motivation / improved CSI scores that their actuaries/accountants think will drive higher sales when companies like Pinkbike or Business Insider, WSJ, etc mention this practice by Trek & Cannondale.

TLDR follow the money
  • 1 0
 Im a successful dedicated packaging engineer and would love the opportunity to help manufacturers design better packaging. ASTM D4169 Distribution Cycle 13 is what you want to test to. I have a ton of ideas just not a platform or opportunity to execute. Currently full time packaging engineer for Hologic, Inc. whos manufacturing a substantial amount of the worlds COVID tests. Someone from a manufacturer please contact me and connect me with the right people to make these changes for the industry- for the world Smile
  • 1 0
 I think the idea of a standardized, possibly clamshell-style modular shipping box, even for each model year if made of a high strength fiberglass-reinforced plastic with a sort of internal pegboard system to place dowels to hold everything in place, would make a lot of sense for the big manufacturers that regularly sell to shops.

My idea would go like this: The manufacturer sends however many modular boxes they can fit (stack? Interlock like legos?) on a reusable pallet with a deposit cost to the shop on each box -> that gets dropped off at the bike shop -> the bike shop sends back their empty modular boxes and they get their deposit back from the manufacturer.
  • 1 0
 Now, how about a transparent look at the entire production cycle of a bike, from far-away factory to LBS, if we want to assess how ethical these companies are?

We might wish to believe "every little bit counts", but this is just greenwashing.
  • 2 0
 What if they use a partner like shipbikes or something similar? I'd go with reusable shipping boxes rather than less material.
  • 4 1
 Awesome. Keep working to make things greener
  • 2 0
 It's cool to see the bigger brands working on reducing their impacts like Bjorn bikes and other small brands.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, Bjorn deserves credit for leading the way, if I'm not mistaken.
  • 2 1
 Thank you Trek and Cannondale!!!
  • 1 0
 Looks like a progression.
  • 2 1
 love it
  • 3 3
 Cool now make good bikes?

Post a Comment



