Trek & World Bicycle Relief Raise $1.8 Million To Support Communities in Underserved Regions

Trek and World Bicycle Relief raised over $1.8 million in a joint campaign to benefit communities in remote and underserved regions.
Through November and December 2021 Trek and World Bicycle Relief reached out for donations to provide bikes to people in African and South American countries in which World Bicycle Relief works including Zambia, Kenya, Colombia, and Zimbabwe. As part of the campaign, Trek was also matching donations of up to $500,000 and as a result of more than 7,000 donations a total of $1,818,918 was raised.
With this money, World Bicycle Relief will be able to provide more than 11,000 bicycles to students, health workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs in rural countries.
|Trek and Trek retailers have been important partners since the founding of our organization back in 2005, playing a key role in the product development process that resulted in the Buffalo Bicycle. Together we are excited to bring hope on two wheels and continue to help individuals and communities thrive.— World Bicycle Relief CEO, Dave Neiswander
|I’m super proud of the Trek family for crushing our goal and raising $1.8 million for World Bicycle Relief. World Bicycle Relief is a great organization, and this is a meaningful sum of money that will change the lives of over 11,000 families.— Trek Bicycle President, John Burke
You can find out more about World Bicycle Relief's work here
.
