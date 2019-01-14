PRESS RELEASES

Trek Announces First of 4 Riders on New DH Team - Kade Edwards

Jan 14, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Last week, Trek announced the creation of the all-new Trek Factory Racing Downhill team that will be owned and operated by Trek. Today, they announced the first of the four riders who will be racing on the team in 2019. That would be 2018 Junior World Champions Kade Edwards.


Trek says that the roster includes three elite riders and one junior rider and the team will focus on the UCI World Cup Downhill circuit and select regional and national races... The next rider will be announced this coming Wednesday. Who will it be?

Read more about the announcement here.

MENTIONS: @trek


24 Comments

  • + 41
 First of 4?! just put it out there already. Unless the rest 3 are Travis Pastrana, Chuck Norris, and the great Evel Kenevil himself, NOBODY CARES!
  • + 6
 advertisers do.... which makes me torn, love the free content, but lately there seems to be too much intentional traffic-generating design
  • + 1
 Why not half of 4?
Just give o photo from his d.ck and under....
  • + 0
 @Aaronhuang : ehh I disagree I find it pretty cool it gives me something to look forwards to during this off season! its pretty interesting! lighten up and let the rest of us have some fun.
  • + 1
 @robwhynot: yep they are really milking the tire sealant out of these team rumours/changes this season. I like just cut and dry x rider is leaving/ y rider is signed
  • + 15
 This whole teaser style team release is painfully slow and played out. Enough already.
  • + 8
 Oh I'm sorry, I didn't realize Simon Cowell had moved in to DH team media strategy. Do we get to see their families and hear how tragedy has driven them to be the best they can possibly be?
  • + 2
 Shit or get off the pot already, tell us who's on the damn team. I don't know what happened this year, but it really seems like all these team departure announcements, farewell announcements, announcement announcements, and staggered "mystery reveals" just turned into a bunch of native advertising with the goal of fooling us into thinking we're getting a bunch of free content, but in reality it's just the giant advertising machine at work.

Someone wake me up when the actual racing begins.
  • + 4
 Reece Wilson will probably be up next since you can see him in the background...
  • + 1
 I hope trek is paying Pinkbike for this, otherwise, this could really just be 1 really short press release in 2 weeks announcing all 4 and you’d likely get more juice from the squeeze. ,
  • + 1
 How is this new so far? Kade was on the effing team last year. TREK stop this idiotic escapade and fire your media marketing people A.S.A.P.
#stillnotbuyingasession
  • + 3
 My money’s on Reece Wilson... based on nothing but gut feeling
  • + 0
 It's a lot better than Christopher Walken's doing a commercial for YT, carry on Trek I'll play your game at the Grand Finale better be great
  • + 2
 2000 to 5000 dollars
  • + 1
 already scouting for DH fantasy - i like it
  • + 2
 Hahaha, LAME.
  • + 2
 This boy is quality
  • + 1
 ..
  • - 3
 So, where are the girls?
I thought we were past this thing.
  • - 3
 sir, why do you care you're a male? ha. And cause they had a speed test... all the ladies failed to be fast enough.
  • + 5
 Who said these weren't girls that happened to have penises? I thought we were past this thing of identifying genders
  • + 1
 @rideitall-bmx-dh-road-unicycle: bet any of those chicks would smoke you bro
  • + 1
 @Mr-sendit: what chicks are you talking about? haha
  • + 1
 Check the xco TFR and you've got a answer!

