Trek Announces First of 4 Riders on New DH Team - Kade Edwards

Last week, Trek announced the creation of the all-new Trek Factory Racing Downhill team
that will be owned and operated by Trek. Today, they announced the first of the four riders who will be racing on the team in 2019. That would be 2018 Junior World Champions Kade Edwards.
Trek says that the roster includes three elite riders and one junior rider and the team will focus on the UCI World Cup Downhill circuit and select regional and national races... The next rider will be announced this coming Wednesday. Who will it be?
Read more about the announcement here
Just give o photo from his d.ck and under....
Someone wake me up when the actual racing begins.
#stillnotbuyingasession
I thought we were past this thing.
