Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims

Jan 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

A New York man is suing Trek Bicycles for $5 million dollars over safety claims about Bontrager helmets that he beliveies are misleading, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports.

Wavecel is Bontrager's proprietary rotational protection system that is applied to some of its helmets. Rather than using a slip plane, like Mips, it uses a collapsible cellular material that's designed to flex, crumple, and glide to absorb the force of an impact. This did not replace the EPS foam that is used in most helmets but the amount of foam that's used is greatly reduced.

WaveCel was developed over the course of four years by Dr. Steve Madey, an orthopedic surgeon, and Dr. Michael Bottlang, a biomedical engineer. The technology was released with a peer-reviewed study that seemed to corroborate Trek's claims of increased protection, including that Wavecel was 48 times more effective than EPS foam at preventing concussions.


Andrew Glancey of Staatsburg, New York, is the lead plaintiff in a class-action suit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The suit claims that Trek's marketing was "false, deceptive and misleading". It questions the reliability of the study, claiming that its authors had a financial interest in its success and that they used a traditional helmet modified to include the WaveCel component instead of a Bontrager helmet. The suit also claims that Trek's marketing allowed it to sell more helmets at higher prices than it would have otherwise done, meaning higher profits at the expense of its customers.

In a statement shared with Cycling Tips, Trek said, "Trek believes in and stands behind our Bontrager Wavecel helmets. This lawsuit is without merit and we will vigorously defend against it. The plaintiff has not made an allegation of physical injury. Trek will continue to responsibly promote and improve this innovation in helmet technology.”

Wavecel equipped helmets shot to the top of the independent helmet rankings provided by Virginia Tech upon the release of the technology. However, subsequent revisions of the rankings have seen Mips-equipped helmets rise to the top once more. Trek's claims have also been questioned by other brands in the past including Mips and Koroyd.

Glancey is being represented by Sheehan & Associates of Great Neck, New York, which bills itself as a top consumer class-action specialist in areas including false or misleading advertising, B.R.A.I.N reports.

Posted In:
Industry News Bontrager Trek


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
98290 views
Update: Sam Hill Confirms 3 More Years with Nukeproof CRC Team
91460 views
Ridden & Rated: 11 of the Best New Men's Riding Pants
72298 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
66053 views
The Shredmaster is a High Pivot, 29er, Gearbox Downhill Bike That Takes a Water Bottle
56374 views
Review: 2021 Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX - Reasonably Priced & Ready to Rip
53486 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
46809 views
Graham Agassiz Parts Ways with Evil
44270 views

17 Comments

  • 55 0
 Looks like a court session
  • 2 1
 I applaud this sir.
  • 2 0
 Under-rated
  • 4 0
 So all those Schwinn helmets near the bottom of the Virginia Tech safety rankings are fine, but the Trek helmets at the top are the actual secret problem that science doesn't know about.Ok, guy.
httpss://helmet.beam.vt.edu/bicycle-helmet-ratings.html
Time to put down the buffalo hat and put on a shirt, it's winter.
  • 1 0
 None of those helmets claim to be (up to) 48 times better than the competition though, that's a hell of a claim to make if you aren't absolutely certain you can prove it beyond doubt. Doubly so in litigation happy America.
  • 4 0
 Plaintiff personal injury lawyers are the scum of the earth. This is why helmet performance hasn’t changed much. People just can’t accept responsibility that they could hurt themselves even wearing the best protective equipment available. But it sounds like this plaintiff didn’t even suffer injury, he’s just an opportunistic POS. The US legal system encourages suits like this as the plaintiff lawyer just has to make Trek feel that there is some risk with proceeding to trial and they’ll settle and the ambulance-chasing PI lawyer will get his 40% to spend on fancy clothes, cars, and cocaine.

Makes me sick.
  • 1 0
 “ "false, deceptive and misleading". It questions the reliability of the study, claiming that its authors had a financial interest in its success”

Ah, but $5,000,000 wouldn’t be a finically interest to also be deceptive or misleading?
  • 4 0
 I've heard Spesh has some pretty good lawyers. Might want to give them a call.
  • 1 0
 It's not the rider it's the lawer working with insurance . Not about helping people or saving people. That's what the helmet is for. You choose a sport that is about taking risk. Take some responsibility. Unfortunately this story is quite obscure on detail.
A man in New York is suing Treck because the helmets safety claims are misleading? I'm certain I don't own the only helmet with a sticker inside stating that the helmet prevents injury but will not be effective in every situation.
Lawer: who do we get big buck$ from. Treck is huge they have $ .
  • 4 0
 Ouch.
  • 2 0
 those plastic things will cut anyone bald like a mandolin in a crash, so no thanks
  • 1 0
 Wait. They did not use the Trek helmet, but added the WaveCel to another helmet themselves? Umm...
  • 2 0
 I have a headache.
  • 2 0
 Better call Lau!
  • 1 0
 Better call Saul
  • 1 0
 LOL
  • 1 0
 I am glad there a no BS lawsuits like this where I live

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008147
Mobile Version of Website