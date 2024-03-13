Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Trek Bicycle Plans to ‘Right Size’ with Cuts to Spending, Staff, & SKUs
Mar 13, 2024
by
Outside Online
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
https://www.bicycleretailer.com/industry-news/2024/03/05/trek-plans-%E2%80%98right-size%E2%80%99-10-cuts-spending
Posted In:
Industry News
Outside Network
Trek
Author Info:
outsideonline
Member since Aug 7, 2019
77 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
58512 views
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
53268 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
52370 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
51115 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
48113 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
47103 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
39137 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
37105 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029420
Mobile Version of Website