Official Trailer for Documentary Film 'Going In' Featuring Reece Wilson, Charlie Harrison, Emily Batty, Jolanda Neff & More

In a sport with only a handful of chances to prove your worth, every moment matters. This is the story of what it takes to compete at the highest level of professional mountain bike racing. Get up close and personal with Trek’s MTB athletes as they experience the highs and lows of training, racing, and living for the sport they love. “GOING IN
” is a feature-length film that premiers at Kendal Film Festival this November and will be widely available this winter.
The global premiere of GOING IN
will be held at the Kendal Mountain Festival on the 16th of November: Tickets Available NowGOING IN
is a feature-length documentary set for release in December 2019. AMP Global Media joined forces with Trek Factory Racing in partnership with JBL to document the sport with unprecedented insight to the inner workings of a team. GOING IN
uniquely draws on the similarities and differences between the 3 major disciplines of DH, XC and Enduro set to the backdrop of the Trek Factory Racing Team.
Stay tuned for more details dropping in the coming weeks at trek.bike/GoingIn
1 Comment
Post a Comment