Official Trailer for Documentary Film 'Going In' Featuring Reece Wilson, Charlie Harrison, Emily Batty, Jolanda Neff & More

Trek Bicycle s & JBL presents GOING IN an AMP Global Media production featuring Reece Wilson , Charlie Harrison , Kade Edwards , Ethan Shandro , Emily Batty , Jolanda Neff , Anton Cooper , Evie Richards , Ellen Noble , Katy Winton , Ruaridh Cunningham and Pedro Burns in partnership with Sweets Kendama & 45 Drives , Directed by Robbie Meade

In a sport with only a handful of chances to prove your worth, every moment matters. This is the story of what it takes to compete at the highest level of professional mountain bike racing. Get up close and personal with Trek’s MTB athletes as they experience the highs and lows of training, racing, and living for the sport they love. “” is a feature-length film that premiers at Kendal Film Festival this November and will be widely available this winter.The global premiere ofwill be held at the Kendal Mountain Festival on the 16th of November: Tickets Available Now is a feature-length documentary set for release in December 2019. AMP Global Media joined forces with Trek Factory Racing in partnership with JBL to document the sport with unprecedented insight to the inner workings of a team.uniquely draws on the similarities and differences between the 3 major disciplines of DH, XC and Enduro set to the backdrop of the Trek Factory Racing Team.Stay tuned for more details dropping in the coming weeks at trek.bike/GoingIn