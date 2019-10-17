Official Trailer for Documentary Film 'Going In' Featuring Reece Wilson, Charlie Harrison, Emily Batty, Jolanda Neff & More

Oct 17, 2019
by amp global media  

In a sport with only a handful of chances to prove your worth, every moment matters. This is the story of what it takes to compete at the highest level of professional mountain bike racing. Get up close and personal with Trek’s MTB athletes as they experience the highs and lows of training, racing, and living for the sport they love. “GOING IN” is a feature-length film that premiers at Kendal Film Festival this November and will be widely available this winter.

The global premiere of GOING IN will be held at the Kendal Mountain Festival on the 16th of November: Tickets Available Now

GOING IN is a feature-length documentary set for release in December 2019. AMP Global Media joined forces with Trek Factory Racing in partnership with JBL to document the sport with unprecedented insight to the inner workings of a team. GOING IN uniquely draws on the similarities and differences between the 3 major disciplines of DH, XC and Enduro set to the backdrop of the Trek Factory Racing Team.

GOING IN
Trek Bicycles & JBL presents GOING IN an AMP Global Media production featuring Reece Wilson, Charlie Harrison, Kade Edwards, Ethan Shandro, Emily Batty, Jolanda Neff, Anton Cooper, Evie Richards, Ellen Noble, Katy Winton, Ruaridh Cunningham and Pedro Burns in partnership with Sweets Kendama & 45 Drives, Directed by Robbie Meade

Stay tuned for more details dropping in the coming weeks at trek.bike/GoingIn

Posted In:
Videos Trek Anton Cooper Charlie Harrison Ellen Noble Emily Batty Ethan Shandro Jolanda Neff Kade Edwards Katy Winton Reece Wilson Ruaridh Cunningham


Must Read This Week
Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico
433193 views
Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash
85669 views
Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash - Updated with Behind the Scenes
65040 views
Interview: Katie Holden Explains How Formation Is More Than "Women's Rampage"
59618 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
57960 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike
52928 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'
51976 views
Movies for Your Monday - In Memory of Jordie Lunn
50075 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 I hope this includes tips from Batty on how she is trying to become an instagram model.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011755
Mobile Version of Website