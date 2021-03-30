Trek Dirt Series Releases 2021 Schedule

PRESS RELEASE: Trek Dirt Series

Trek Dirt Series mountain bike camps has opened registration for our 20th season, offering 30 exceptional instructional camps across Western USA and Canada, in some of the best riding locations North America has to offer.2021 US camps: Moab, Sedona, Reno, Hood River, Bellingham, Park City, Crested Butte, Corte Madera, Santa Cruz, San Diego, Tucson and St. George.2021 Canadian camps: Fernie, Revelstoke, Calgary, Cumberland, Whistler, Edmonton, Kelowna and Vernon.Whether you are new to mountain biking, or looking to brush up on your skills for the upcoming season, we have a camp for you. Our professional mountain bike coaches have years of riding and coaching experience, developing the skills and passion of over 16,000 women and men mountain bikers across North America.We have camps in Moab, Sedona, Fruita and St. George for the slickrock lovers, and Bellingham, Whistler and Cumberland for those looking for some PNW (and Canadian!) root riding skills - just to name a few. But it doesn't always have to be about riding the most exciting destinations, we offer camps across the West to ensure that riders from everywhere can develop new skills. There’s always something new to learn, and our team of coaches are ready to help.Predominantly focused on women-specific programming, we specialize in skill development for all adults - beginners through advanced - the only prerequisite is that you need to be able to coast on your bike, shift your gears, and be open to learning something new!All camps start with a hot cup of Kicking Horse Coffee, and mornings are filled with comprehensive skill sessions for our participants to everything from cornering to jumps, climbing and drops. We spend our afternoons on instruction trail rides to use our new skills on the trail, taking time to session challenging sections and conquer fears on the trail.After our rides, participants enjoy an evening of maintenance sessions where we snack on treats from Clif, and beer and wine from New Belgium, Tool Shed and Cono Sur, and learn about how to take care of the equipment we ride on. No question is irrelevant, and this is your time to learn everything you want to know about your bike.Our sponsors make our camps even better, supporting our program and outfitting our camps with an exceptional line of demo equipment. We proudly offer Trek demo bikes outfitted with Fox suspension and Maxxis tires, Race Face protection, Smith helmets, Crankbrothers pedals and Five Ten shoes - all free for our participants to try. Every camp includes a massive sponsor prize raffle, and to top it all off, we have custom Dakine x Trek Dirt Series jerseys, hydration packs and hip-packs for sale - a must have to spot new friends on the trail!If you don’t believe us, just ask around. 60% of our participants are referred by their friends, and 30% are return customers. Camps are already selling out, so be sure to secure your space as soon as you can. Visit www.dirtseries.com today to sign up - we can’t wait to see you at camp!