Powered by Outside

Trek Factory Racing Announces 2025 Team Featuring Lachlan Stevens-McNab, Matt Walker & More

Jan 16, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
photo

The Trek Factory Racing Downhill team has announced a revamped squad for 2025 alongside two development riders.

After the departure of several riders at the end of 2024, Sacha Earnest was the only rider to continue with Trek. Ahead of the 2025 season the team has five new signings.

The main team has picked up three fresh faces for the upcoming season with the signing of Lachlan Stevens-McNab, Matt Walker and Ollie Davis. Joining Trek Factory Racing as development riders are Chris Hauser and Ella Svegby.

bigquotesBig changes are coming to downhill racing — new formats, new venues, and ever-more competitive fields. That’s why TFR will be rolling strong into the pits this World Cup season. There’ll be no shortage of great moments, especially at World Cup DH/XC events when Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli XC also joins the fun.Trek Factory Racing


You can find out more about the new Trek team here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Racing Rumours World Cup DH Lachlan Stevens Mcnab


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,299 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
82463 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
59103 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
51199 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
46043 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
38199 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
35454 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
34367 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
30034 views

57 Comments
  • 845
 ok cool but what the hell does trek actually "hand build" in America? Last I knew it was just fancy paint and putting parts in a box.
  • 306
 Pro-pa-gan-da. Repeat...
  • 120
 Marketing
  • 322
 They teased that steel Top Fuel a while back, I wonder if there's any funky race development work happening in that proto lab.
  • 919
flag mtbmaniatv FL (Jan 16, 2025 at 8:46) (Below Threshold)
 Are any of the riders from the USA?
  • 100
 My thoughts exactly, are any trek frames handbuilt in the US?
  • 194
 'Built' by human hands in the far-east for a billion dollar American owned company who actively try to monopolize the distribution network. FTFY
  • 140
 That sign uses that same font as my MUSA 1994 Trek 730, maybe they grabbed it out of a back room during a warehouse clean out.
  • 20
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: My first thought too. It's got to be an old sign they grabbed for a campy photoshoot.
  • 611
flag Muscovir (Jan 16, 2025 at 10:03) (Below Threshold)
 @Dario-DiGiulio: ...which they didn't even build themselves but had built by a boutique frame builder.
  • 122
 @Muscovir: it was built by one of their in house engineers who works on prototype frames.
  • 83
 They are handbuilt frames and bikes from an Amercian company. Not handbuilt IN America.
  • 31
 They're holding up a vintage logo. Trek started out as a passionate handbuilt in America company and there was a time when most (maybe even all in the beginning?) of their frames were made in America. Trek saw the writing on the wall and pivoted to compete with the onslaught of first Japanese and then Chinese-made bikes. Another made in America brand that was too headstrong and mismanaged did not survive that period (Schwinn) as they insisted on continuing to produce lower quality products in America at higher cost when the Japanese and Taiwanese production surpassed their quality at a fraction of the price. Trek on the other hand came out strong. Now if Trek could onshore some of their production again (like Devinci) they would probably get some more customers since people want made in America products again.
  • 11
 To be fair. Trek builds top level road bikes with their nicest carbon fiber available in Waterloo. They also make a number of their high end wheels in Waterloo as well.
  • 20
 @staylo85: hmm just watched their "tour of waterloo" drone video and looks like the most they do with bike manufacturing there is testing, paint, and assembly.
  • 489
 Trek has cool riders on the DH and freeride side of things. The bikes they’ve released over the last couple years seem to be pretty rad, but yet they still just seem like an infinitely uncool brand.
  • 106
 dunno, Giant is also in a category of uncool bikes however, I'd gladly tryout a Trance X or Reign unfortunately, I've already have a 21 Altitude, so there's no point to change the bike
  • 460
flag xciscool FL (Jan 16, 2025 at 8:47) (Below Threshold)
 @catamplifier: Giant is one of the coolest MTB brands right now, definitely cooler than spesh, trek, and Santa Cruz. Tom Isted on a giant with SR suntour suspension is blessed.
  • 63
 My schtick is that they're one of the biggest (THE biggest?) bike brands, yet they still "can't" (won't) offer good value bikes. But I suppose that's why their profits are so good. Marketing and good margins.
  • 100
 @catamplifier: I've owned a few Giants over the years along with RM, Pivot, Transition. Despite being the "uncoolest" they have got the Maestro thing figured out. Of all the frames I've ridden the Maestro is one of the better performing suspension platforms and value wise you get a great spec for the money hence current ride is a Giant
  • 92
 I like Trek’s on paper.
I’ve ridden a few Trek’s, they were all very competent.
I’ve thought about buying Trek’s a few times in the past.
However, they just don’t excite me and therefore fall into the ‘uncool’ category
  • 32
 Trek is corporate, same with Giant, RMB. Straight edge, uncool but productive
  • 40
 @catamplifier: I rode a rental Reign SX at the park last summer. It was pink and purple and some of the most fun I had on two wheels all year. If that’s uncool I’m so down.
  • 21
 I think treks kinda cool. Cooler than this late reply I guess
  • 30
 Never really been one to care if my bike brand is cool but I guess each to their own
  • 360
 Lachlan Stevens-McNab Is on the cusp of having a great season, will Trek team support get him to that podium on a regular basis.
  • 221
 Whatever, marketing this that. This is a freaking rad team they've put together. Expecting big things from these up and comers! So good for Matt Walker too...that guy is going to be back on top a bit more often i think
  • 30
 Brady Bunch 70’s tv show
  • 180
 Yes. Good for Trek to sign Ella. She's shown her potential for sure.
  • 10
 What does means development rider? Out of the game?
  • 150
 Good to see that Trek is actually supporting a DH team for the 2025 season. Congrats to the Riders. 🤘
  • 2210
 wonder why the sport does not grow or attract more outside interest ? Read the comments, y'all just wait to hate, high school clicks and hating brands because of the cool factor, children. This is awesome news and investing in the sport I love STOKED for the team and the athletes.
  • 141
 Entire wage bill is now half of Loris's cheese and moustache wax budget.
  • 60
 What bikes does Trek hand build in America? All the Trek bike models that I know of are made overseas. Maybe they are refering to their new prototype DH frame that they teased last season but that would only be 6 or so frames for the team not production frames.
  • 80
 So many deep teams this year and still more team announcements coming. It should make for a exciting year of racing with the new format
  • 30
 Regardless of how you feel about Trek (the brand), these are pretty smart signings.

They shed a bunch of salary in a year where macro recessionary headwinds aren't great and the bike industry is seeing a complete financial washout.

Whatever $$$ they're saving, they're going to throw at signing/buying-out Asa Vermette when he makes his elite debut.
  • 40
 Would love Trek to move production back in-house and go back to the original logo font. Maybe that'd be enough volume to bring True Temper tubing back too??
  • 60
 So stoked for Lachie. It's his year!
  • 30
 f*ck yeah to all the riders but Lachlan’s got a special spot in my heart. Just watching him rise up two years ago and then his second place at MSA was so friggen’ cool to watch.
  • 50
 The session has mythical status in DH history
  • 60
 YES OLLIE!!!!
  • 20
 super exciting team, matt walker certainly has potential for another star making year...but, so surprised to see no young americans on the team. lots of promising, yankee talent on the rise. ah well
  • 20
 strange to read the "not cool brand" comments...very odd...the Trek Session, Remedy and Top Fuel, all were best in class and forced most all other brand to mimic in so many ways trying to catch up for several years..
  • 33
 That's a thin rope to use... They're basically saying... hey we build our bikes that are MANUFACTURED in places like Cambodia and Taiwan in the US. So they are American BUILD frame sets and bicycles. They were careful to not say FRAMES and careful not say MANUFACTURED.... so technically it's true. But come on people. That'd be like Santa Cruz saying that. Everyone knows those frames are not coming from the USA anymore. To be honest I don't know who's build the chameleon and the jackal... used to be done in Oregon.... so they may actually have more claim than Trek here. But I like Trek bikes. My Remedy still one of my favorite bikes of all time. Miss that bike. I do not understand why people are moving away from pure 27.5 bikes. It was way more fun than any pure 29er I've ever ridden. McNab is going to be fun to watch this year.
  • 41
 That's an old sign. We had that same sign in our shop in 1993. Trek are down the road from me and the stopped any in house production of frames in 2017 or so. At that time, it was only the top end carbon road and mountain bike frames. Think just the 9.9 frames, but could be wrong. They still hand build some wheels, maybe some helmets, small parts. Santa Cruz US bikes were made here by Santana maybe. I still have a final run Chameleon frame. Has a made in USA sticker on it. My wife rides it, but it had seen a ton abuse and never complained.
  • 10
 @oldschool43: That's makes sense. And those dates sound about right to me.

I spent a lot of time in bike shops in 93. LOL! Drooling on Klein's. LOL!
  • 40
 "American Handbuilt Framesets" feels like a bit of a stretch... (?)
  • 20
 It looks like AI generated picture that went wrong with translating TREK into american handbuild framesets. I counted all the fingers, seems to be ok though
  • 40
 Nice.
  • 30
 Trek never felt so exciting
  • 20
 Looks like they'll be riding Sessions.. Good to see the Southern hemisphere well represented.
  • 10
 Stoked for Lachlan, hope he has a great year. And Ollie too, picking up a factory ride.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022361
Mobile Version of Website