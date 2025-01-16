Trek Factory Racing Announces 2025 Team Featuring Lachlan Stevens-McNab, Matt Walker & More

The main team has picked up three fresh faces for the upcoming season with the signing of Lachlan Stevens-McNab, Matt Walker and Ollie Davis. Joining Trek Factory Racing as development riders are Chris Hauser and Ella Svegby.
Big changes are coming to downhill racing — new formats, new venues, and ever-more competitive fields. That’s why TFR will be rolling strong into the pits this World Cup season. There’ll be no shortage of great moments, especially at World Cup DH/XC events when Trek Factory Racing-Pirelli XC also joins the fun.—Trek Factory Racing
