Trek Factory Racing Cali Training Camp - Week 2 - Video

Mar 8, 2017 at 4:04
Mar 8, 2017
by Trek Bikes  
 
With the coach in town, the pace picks up as Dan, Gee, Rach and new team-mate Graeme "Muddo" Muddy, hit the gym before taking to the ocean for a bit of whale watching...

MENTIONS: @trek
 who else can't play the video?
 yup video not working

