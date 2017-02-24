Trek Factory Racing Cali Training Camp - Week 1 - Video

Feb 24, 2017 at 14:49
Feb 24, 2017
by Trek Bikes  
 
Dan, Gee, Rach and new team-mate Graeme "Muddo" Muddy shred the Cali trails, talk about the weather and make sauerkraut! All in a day's work...

@trek
34 Comments

  • + 21
 I'd love to ride with Rachel. But I think she would be disgusted with my pre dh track routine.

First I rub my eyes. Make sure I'm awake. Then I fart, make sure I don't shit myself on the way down, then I moan about what I've forgot to bring (water, helmet, gloves).. Clear the snot out my sinuses, have a piss usually wherever I'm stood, finish my spliff (which also has tobacco in) then ride down first even though I'm probably slowest without asking anyone if they are ready.
  • + 1
 hahaha
  • + 1
 @cefn a true downhiller through and through!
  • + 13
 2:58, is that a Canyon in a Trek video?
  • + 1
 Yup
  • + 1
 That's mine, sorry for that! Smile
  • + 5
 Looks like a session, though
  • + 5
 SD is full of golden DH trails, too bad most of them are hidden/illegal!

I was fortunate enough to ride with some builders down there once...really fun feature driven trails if you can find them!!!
  • + 2
 The last trail is probably a good 2-2.5 hrs from SD.
  • + 7
 If it's not on strava, it didn't happen.
  • + 5
 Did any one else notice in the sponsors list at the end that they are sponsored by "DOUCHEBAGS"?
  • + 1
 Next year they will have a spot for Julio's Man Thongs.
  • + 2
 You guys managed to come here the one month this year that it wasn't sunny everyday! Seriously though, it's pretty cool that a pro DH team comes to my home town for off season training, I feel super lucky to live here.
  • + 4
 Great to see another rider on Trek!!! and that was a sick video with some sicker trails!!!
  • + 8
 I know right? Trek is such a small company it's good they're getting their name out there!!
  • + 0
 @dimetera413: U KNOW WHAT SARCASM IS
  • + 5
 Gee did smile. He did
  • + 2
 johnny quid is a real rocknrolla.
  • + 2
 Hey Trek, since your factory DH team is already in the states, why not have them hit up the proGRT at windrock next month?
  • + 4
 stoked for Graeme!
  • + 1
 is that the same trail curtis keene was riding in the vid of him testing the ohlins suspension?
  • + 1
 Pretty sure I ran into these guys further north yesterday. I was wondering what all the cameras were about.
  • + 1
 looks like the same spot Ohlins was testing with Curtis Keane
  • + 1
 What a sweet looking trail! San Diego, who knew?
  • + 1
 Nobody from California calls it Cali?
  • + 1
 Nope.
  • + 1
 Stoked to see my hometown get a bit of international attention
  • + 1
 I cringe every time I hear someone call it "Cali".
  • + 2
 LL Cool J and Mac Dre can say it tho.
  • + 1
 Awfully kind of Trek to allow a non-Atherton on the team.
  • + 1
 Just like every other year...
  • + 1
 I want to ride that trail!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



