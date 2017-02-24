Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Trek Factory Racing Cali Training Camp - Week 1 - Video
Feb 24, 2017 at 14:49
Feb 24, 2017
by
Trek Bikes
Dan, Gee, Rach and new team-mate Graeme "Muddo" Muddy shred the Cali trails, talk about the weather and make sauerkraut! All in a day's work...
34 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 21
Cefn
(3 hours ago)
I'd love to ride with Rachel. But I think she would be disgusted with my pre dh track routine.
First I rub my eyes. Make sure I'm awake. Then I fart, make sure I don't shit myself on the way down, then I moan about what I've forgot to bring (water, helmet, gloves).. Clear the snot out my sinuses, have a piss usually wherever I'm stood, finish my spliff (which also has tobacco in) then ride down first even though I'm probably slowest without asking anyone if they are ready.
[Reply]
+ 1
moose-619
(55 mins ago)
hahaha
[Reply]
+ 1
ctd07
(7 mins ago)
@cefn a true downhiller through and through!
[Reply]
+ 13
ElGranadamtbers
(4 hours ago)
2:58, is that a Canyon in a Trek video?
[Reply]
+ 1
cdmbmw
(4 hours ago)
Yup
[Reply]
+ 1
taifi
(3 hours ago)
That's mine, sorry for that!
[Reply]
+ 5
trek81615
(3 hours ago)
Looks like a session, though
[Reply]
+ 5
nvranka
(3 hours ago)
SD is full of golden DH trails, too bad most of them are hidden/illegal!
I was fortunate enough to ride with some builders down there once...really fun feature driven trails if you can find them!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Rubberelli
(43 mins ago)
The last trail is probably a good 2-2.5 hrs from SD.
[Reply]
+ 7
piersgritten
(4 hours ago)
If it's not on strava, it didn't happen.
[Reply]
+ 5
davehuffstetler
(2 hours ago)
Did any one else notice in the sponsors list at the end that they are sponsored by "DOUCHEBAGS"?
[Reply]
+ 1
drummuy04
(19 mins ago)
Next year they will have a spot for Julio's Man Thongs.
[Reply]
+ 2
uphilarious
(3 hours ago)
You guys managed to come here the one month this year that it wasn't sunny everyday! Seriously though, it's pretty cool that a pro DH team comes to my home town for off season training, I feel super lucky to live here.
[Reply]
+ 4
thedriftisreal
(4 hours ago)
Great to see another rider on Trek!!! and that was a sick video with some sicker trails!!!
[Reply]
+ 8
dimetera413
(4 hours ago)
I know right? Trek is such a small company it's good they're getting their name out there!!
[Reply]
+ 0
thedriftisreal
(2 hours ago)
@dimetera413
: U KNOW WHAT SARCASM IS
[Reply]
+ 5
RedBurn
(4 hours ago)
Gee did smile. He did
[Reply]
+ 2
stacykohut
(3 hours ago)
johnny quid is a real rocknrolla.
[Reply]
+ 2
spoo
(2 hours ago)
Hey Trek, since your factory DH team is already in the states, why not have them hit up the proGRT at windrock next month?
[Reply]
+ 4
dazach
(4 hours ago)
stoked for Graeme!
[Reply]
+ 1
DJTC
(30 mins ago)
is that the same trail curtis keene was riding in the vid of him testing the ohlins suspension?
[Reply]
+ 1
Ridelikeadiesel
(3 hours ago)
Pretty sure I ran into these guys further north yesterday. I was wondering what all the cameras were about.
[Reply]
+ 1
cheetamike
(12 mins ago)
looks like the same spot Ohlins was testing with Curtis Keane
[Reply]
+ 1
Ochotona
(2 hours ago)
What a sweet looking trail! San Diego, who knew?
[Reply]
+ 1
adamschnugz
(50 mins ago)
Nobody from California calls it Cali?
[Reply]
+ 1
Rubberelli
(42 mins ago)
Nope.
[Reply]
+ 1
rspelot
(2 hours ago)
Stoked to see my hometown get a bit of international attention
[Reply]
+ 1
GrantMcJ
(3 hours ago)
I cringe every time I hear someone call it "Cali".
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(3 hours ago)
LL Cool J and Mac Dre can say it tho.
[Reply]
+ 1
kingpine
(3 hours ago)
Awfully kind of Trek to allow a non-Atherton on the team.
[Reply]
+ 1
WolfStoneD
(1 hours ago)
Just like every other year...
[Reply]
+ 1
logic007
(2 hours ago)
I want to ride that trail!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
germinois
(4 hours ago)
3:08 rachel is in the front and Gee can't keep up with the helmet cam? haha
[Reply]
+ 5
RedBurn
(4 hours ago)
Its the opposit its rachel's pov
[Reply]
