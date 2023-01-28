Trek Factory Racing Moves to Pirelli Tires

Jan 28, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Earlier in the week, Trek Factory Racing (TFR) announced a partnership with Pirelli tires that will see its cross-country, enduro and downhill teams running the Italian rubber for the next three seasons. Those three teams are filled with multiple World Champions, including Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards, Anton Cooper, Loris Vergier, and Reece Wilson, plus a long list of heavy hitters to add to those rosters.


In Pirelli's mountain bike line up, the classic Scorpion moniker is used everywhere and in between the XC and DH tires. Pirelli states that they will be developing and producing a fresh line of Scorpion tires at a brand-new plant in Biocca, Italy. There already seems to be prototypes in the works, as seen on the rear wheel of Reece Wilson's downhill bike in a recent Instagram post.

bigquotesThe growing collaboration with a leading company like Trek, with both road and now mountain bike athletes, confirms how happy we have been during our journey together over the past few years.
-Matteo Barbieri, Head of Pirelli Cycling

The Trek-Segafredo road team, which consists of nineteen team members, joined forces with Pirelli last year. Looking at the larger picture, you have to wonder what this does for the Bontrager brand of tires that the teams previously used. We've reached out to Trek to ask if this partnership with Pirelli will have any influence on OEM bikes.

 About time they got some decent rubber! Bontrager tyres are so bad, and they're expensive considering how bad they are!





