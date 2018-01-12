Trek Factory Racing Signs Charlie Hatton For 2018 Season – Video

PRESS RELEASE: Trek Factory Racing







The Trek Factory Racing team are pleased to welcome an Elite rider with enormous potential – 19-year-old Brit, Charlie Hatton.



Charlie’s 2017 was packed with great performances; two National wins, the overall British Downhill Series title and three World Cup top 20 results, the highlight 11th place at the World Cup Finals where he was just tenths of seconds off the top ten. We’ve been keeping a close eye on Charlie since he was a Youth rider and his performance last year was one of the breakthroughs of the 2017 season," said Dan Brown, Team Director. "It’s exciting to be heading into the season with such a strong roster."







Charlie will join Gee, Rachel and Junior Kade Edwards on board the Trek Sessions as the team sets its sights on regaining the title of “World’s Fastest Downhill Team” which they held for both 2012 and 2013.





Having Charlie on board with us is going to be awesome, we’ve already got to know him pretty well and I think he’ll be a massive asset to the team. Personally, I’m coming in the strongest I have for some years, not having to rehab this past offseason has allowed me much more bike time which means I’m feeling super comfortable on the Session. — Gee Atherton





I’m stoked to be joining one of the very best teams out there. Growing up I used to always see the team on films and now it’s crazy to think I’ll be riding with them, I can’t wait for the season to kick off. — Charlie Hatton





I can’t wait to go racing. Last year’s podiums were okay, a start, but I want to win… it’s gunna be a hell of a year with some good people. — Kade Edwards



Eldest sibling Dan Atherton will continue to hold a pivotal role guiding the team. Dan will concentrate on progressing mountain-biking in the UK through his work on Dyfi Bike Park, designing the fifth Red Bull Hardline and mentoring the Atherton Academy which continues to support young riders including Mille Johnset and Luke Williamson.





My life is all about pushing boundaries, whether it's a day on the mountain digging or a day on the bikes. With Endura onboard it's good to know I have a company behind me that is willing to push as hard as I am. We are all stoked to be working with a company whose products can stand up to our lifestyle! — Dan Atherton





First day on my new bike and it feels amazing, I’m not renowned for liking change but when I jumped on the bike yesterday for the first time since breaking my collarbone I felt totally at home, the set up feels really square, and attacking which I love, I can't wait to take it to the races. — Rachel Atherton



There are some significant changes to the team’s equipment line up for 2018 with Endura supplying apparel, Hope Technology moving up to be the key component supplier and Renthal supplying bars, grips and stems.



Pamela Barclay, Endura’s Brand Director said “Dan, Gee and Rachel offer something more and embody the Endura mantra of Renegade Progress. Sometimes, you have a hunch that a group of people share your outlook on life, and we’ve always liked the way that they go racing: with commitment and dedication, but an unmistakable sense of fun. It already feels like a good fit.”















On the bike, Barnoldswick based Hope Technologies become lead component partner, they will supply everything from headsets to hubs and brakes to seat posts.



Head Technician Joe Krejbich said “We’ve run Hope for many seasons but for 2018 that relationship has deepened so that we are finally representing them in true fashion! It goes without saying that they have a fantastic reputation of making great bombproof products.”



“Hope has worked with the Athertons for a long time, since 2012, with the supply of seat clamps and headsets," Rachael Walker of Hope Technologies said. "Now that partnership will expand to brakes, drivetrain components, carbon seat posts and hubs. The Athertons have been at the peak of our sport for so long, achieving what many other teams and riders can only aspire to. To build on our relationship with Atherton Racing seems like a natural step. Having some of the best riders in the world using what we feel are some of the best components produced can only mean there are some exciting times ahead.”







Renthal will provide bars, grips and stems, while chain devices will come from MRP and seats from Wilderness Trail Bikes (WTB).



Ian Collins, Renthal’s Cycle Product Manager said “We’re super excited to collaborate with Trek Factory Racing DH and the Athertons. Renthal chooses to work with the very best riders in the World and Trek Factory Racing DH has two distinct facets which we can draw from. Gee, Rach and Dan are legends of the sport, all still at the top of their game. Their depth of knowledge and racing experience is vital. Added to this, Kade Edwards and Charlie Hatton are young, exciting, up and coming riders, who are the next talent to push the sport forwards. This is a great combination for Renthal to continue to develop cutting-edge products with ultimate reliability.”



In other partnership news, long-term supporters Silverline Tools, Red Bull, Oakley. Fox, Muc-Off and Bell also remain in the mix.



