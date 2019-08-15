Review: Trek's All-New Fuel EX Trail Bike

TREK FUEL EX 9.9 X01

Remember when trail bikes were really nothing more than cross-country rigs with a bit more travel but not much more ability? That sure feels like a long time ago now, with modern geometry and improved suspension making the latest examples incredibly capable and versatile machines. Some have even evolved to the point where many riders seem to be questioning the need for more travel, including those who frequent serious terrain.

Trek's Fuel EX platform has progressed through the years, too, and the latest version is said to be ''more capable,'' while still being ''efficient for all-day excursions.'' For 2020, it sports the same 130mm of rear-wheel travel, but it's controlled via a revised suspension layout and paired with a 140mm fork. There's the obligatory slacker and longer geometry, of course, and Trek even specs the 9.9 and 9.8 models with Fox's stout 36.

Fuel EX Details

• Intended use: Trail
• Wheel size: 29"
• Rear wheel travel: 130mm
• Fork travel: 140mm
• New carbon frame
• Storage in downtube
• ISCG 05 tabs
• Tire clearance: 2.6"
• Sizes: XS - XXL (lrg tested)
• Weight: 28.6lb (as pictured)
• MSRP: $7,499.99 USD
• More info: www.trekbikes.com
Given all that, I've been riding the $7,499.99 USD 9.9 X01 model for the last few months in order to find out where the fresh Fuel sits in the grand scheme of modern trail bikes.



Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
The all-new Fuel EX is a 130mm-travel trail bike with a 140mm fork.




The Details

Trek chose to ditch the hump that the previous Fuel EX had just behind its headtube, a move that makes this bike a hell of a lot better looking than its predecessor, at least in my eyes. That might be the first thing you notice, but there's plenty of other stuff to look at, including a hatch on the downtube. Under the bottle cage. That opens when you pull a latch. So you can put your ride-donuts inside the downtube. You can put other stuff in there, I guess, and it even comes with a tool roll to keep everything separate and quiet.

Yes, Trek is well aware that their pals at Specialized had holes in downtubes a few years ago, but they also know that they can put holes in their downtubes, too.


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Trek's latch is a bit easier to use with gloved hands than Specialized's, but the idea is the same.


It's low hanging fruit, sure, but we had to come up with a bunch of amusing S.W.A.T-like acronyms for Trek's hole, as any normal person would. Post your own in the comment section, of course, but I'd also argue that they deserve some kudos in Wisconsin for this one; it wasn't their idea, and I'm guessing that it might have been a tough pill to swallow, but it makes too much sense to not use.

Another detail, albeit a less obvious one, is the cable routing that exits behind the seat tube before immediately going into the chainstays, kinda like the new Stumpjumper. It makes for an exceptionally clean looking bike, even if external routing is always easier to deal with.


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Knock Block is essentially a headset with built-in steering stops that prevents the fork crown from smashing into the bike's large diameter downtube.


Going back to the front, Trek is persisting with their Knock Block headset for the foreseeable future, so I might as well stop moaning about it as it's not going away anytime soon. It's popular in Europe, I was told, and it does have the important job of keeping your fork crown from smashing into the bike's large diameter downtube that's aimed at the bottom bracket in a straight line.

That's said to make for a stiffer, and therefore more precise, front-end, and Trek says that it's light to boot. It also means there are special headset components that act as steering stops to keep the fork from hitting the downtube.


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
The Mino Link hardware (left) at the rocker arm and seatstay pivots can be rotated to tweak the geometry a bit. Brake and shift lines pass from the front triangle right into the chainstays (right).


Other bullet points include very adaptable cable routing that'll work with all the usual components and a few less common ones, a set of ISCG 05 tabs around the bottom bracket, and the same geometry-adjusting Mino Link flip-chips at the chainstay and rocker arm pivots. If you like the big meat, you'll like that Trek made sure there was enough room for 2.6'' wide tires, and I also hope you like Bontrager's 2.6'' XR4 Team Issue rubber as that's what comes on the bike.


New Geometry

Trek added the compulsory longer and slacker sprinkles before putting the new Fuel EX into the oven, and it's come out the other side designed for low-offset forks and sporting a 66.5-degree headtube angle and 470mm reach for my large-sized test bike. If you like to tinker, flipping the Mink Link hardware drops half a degree from that and a few millimeters of bottom bracket height. The Fuel's seat angle is 75.5-degrees in the steeper of the two settings, and the chainstays are 435mm across the board. There are shorter seat tubes as well, allowing for longer travel party posts for all sizes.

Trek Fuel EX

Overall, Trek hasn't done anything too wild with the numbers, but the new geometry was pretty much required to keep the Fuel platform toe-to-toe with everyone else's recently re-designed trail bikes.


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
The new Fuel EX still has 130mm of travel, but Trek has ditched the Full Floater lower shock mount for more tire clearance and less weight.

Updated Suspension

The new Fuel EX and the one the came before it (but not the one that came before that one) both get 130mm of travel from very similar four-bar designs, and you'll find the same Active Braking Pivot (ABP) at the rear axle that's been a staple since it was introduced on the first Remedy back in 2008.

What you won't find, however, is the floating lower shock mount that was also around since 2008; Trek's ditched that in favor of a more traditional fixed mount that's said to be lighter and stiffer while offering more tire clearance with - you know it - ''No loss in suspension performance.''


Trek ThruShaft review
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Full Floater (left) saw the bottom shock mount on an extension of the chainstays. The new Fuel EX uses a fixed mount (right).


It doesn't really matter where the bottom of the shock is a bolted to as long as the bike's suspension does its job, and in the case of a bike like the Fuel EX, that job comes with a long laundry list of must-dos. It better pedal well, of course, but it also better be supple off the top and better offer a lot of support, and you know it better ramp-up for those times when you're pretending it's an enduro bike. Trek's full-suspension rigs are proven performers by this point, but they're also on the active, linear end of the spectrum, and the newest Fuel doesn't stray from that.

One thing that's important to keep in mind is that Trek designed the suspension with the pedal-assist lever in mind, and that means that you'll likely be reaching for it often to get the most out of the bike. More on that later on, though.

The shock is still a RE:aktiv Thru Shaft unit from Fox, but it's seen some updates as well, with a tiny piggyback-ish growth appearing at the top. If it looks familiar, it's because you've seen the same thing on the Remedy and Slash's shocks - it's a thermal compensator that Trek says was on the previous version, only it was tucked inside the shock body.

By moving the compensator outside, it could do its job better and Fox and Trek could put more oil inside; Trek says this makes for a ''more responsive shock.'' More oil volume should mean cooler temps and more consistency, and at this rate, we'll soon have shocks with so much oil in them that they'll need piggybacks.
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
See that funny looking bump next to the rebound dial? That's a thermal compensator, and moving it to the outside lets Fox put more oil inside.

The shock's shaft size has been reduced, going from 12mm to 9mm. ''That allowed for reduced stick-slip and the increased oil volume, which means increased flow rate. That led to more valve sensitivity, which is a more responsive shock,'' Trek's Travis Ott explained. The rebound dial is numbered now as well, which is a small detail that makes sense.



Specifications

Specifications
Release Date 2020
Price $5499.99
Travel 130
Rear Shock Fox Factory Float EVOL, RE:aktiv with Thru Shaft
Fork Fox Factory 36, Float EVOL air spring, GRIP2 damper
Headset Knock Block Integrated
Cassette SRAM XG-1275 Eagle, 10-50, 12 Spd
Crankarms SRAM X01 Eagle Carbon, DUB, 32T alloy ring, Boost
Bottom Bracket SRAM DUB, 92mm, PressFit
Rear Derailleur SRAM X01 Eagle, 12 speed
Chain SRAM X01 Eagle, 12 speed
Shifter Pods SRAM X01 Eagle, 12 speed
Handlebar Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon, 35mm, 27.5mm rise
Stem Bontrager Line Pro, 35mm, Knock Block, 0 degree
Grips Bontrager XR Trail Elite
Brakes Shimano XT M8120 4-piston
Wheelset Bontrager Line Carbon 30
Tires Bontrager XR4 Team Issue 2.6"
Seat Bontrager Arvada Pro, carbon rails
Seatpost Bontrager Line Elite Dropper
Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras




Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
Riding The
Fuel EX



Test Bike Setup

My Fuel EX stayed mostly stock during my time on it, including the Bontrager cockpit, dropper post, and ridiculously comfortable Arvada seat that I might have to take off before I ship the bike back. The Line Pro 30 TLR carbon wheels stayed on the bike, too, but I did try two different sets of tires: a DHF/DHR combo from Maxxis as control tires, and e*thirteen's new TRS and LG1 fast-rolling party combo. I'm generally not a big fan of high-volume rubber like the 2.6" Bontrager tires that come stock on the bike, so I wanted to give the Fuel a go with something a bit smaller and more traditional.

I was all over the board with the new Fuel's rear-suspension during the set-up process, going from as little as 20-percent sag to as much as 30-percent, and made full use of the pedal-assist switch as well. The Fox 36 was flawless at the higher end of the recommended pressure scale for my 156 lb summer fighting weight, and nothing out of the ordinary was required on that front.
Mike Levy
Location: Squamish, BC, Canada
Age: 39
Height: 5'10
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 156 lb
Industry affiliations / sponsors: None
Instagram: @killed_by_death
Climbing

Trek's mid-travel bikes haven't ever been the sportiest feeling out there, but that lack of urgency in the pedaling department has always been offset by gobs of wall-climbing traction. I wouldn't have reached for the previous version of the Fuel EX if I was looking for a part-time cross-country rig, and that same goes for the new version, but no one can blame the bike for their dabs on the way up.


Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
Doubting whether you'll make it up that sketchy climb? Leave the shock open for maximum traction. Need to pound out a fire road to the top of the mountain? Firm the shock up to make the most of your effort.


A zippy trail bike can make you feel like a rockstar on a lot of climbs, but the price to pay is more feedback, more attention required, and probably more fatigue over the long haul because of it. Conversely, the Fuel is happy for you to stay seated while spinning straight up, over, and through all sorts of rocky, rooty steps and chunder, and especially when the suspension is left wide open. Picture the nastiest technical climb in your 'hood and now picture yourself owning both an Ibis Ripley and this new Fuel EX. Not a terrible life, right? On the Ripley, your best approach is to lock onto whatever the so-called ''right line'' is and dance your way up with perfect form before taking a sip of the watermelon-infused soda water in your Polar bottle. Mmmm, delicious and rewarding, even though you're schvitzing a tiny bit.

The Fuel is more lenient when it comes to silly stuff like choosing a good line, which is to say that you might do just fine going straight up that pitch in the same way that you'll probably be fine drinking from that slow-moving creek at the top because you didn't bring any water. It's a more relaxed, forgiving approach, but just as rewarding and delicious.


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
The active suspension smooths out rough climbs as if the bike had more travel than it actually does.


Let's get into the meat of this compliment sandwich, with the Fuel EX's baloney being its aforementioned pedaling manners. Leave the Fox shock's blue lever flipped to the open mode and it seems to gobble up a bit too much of its stroke when some weight shifts are required to get up or around something, even with a low amount sag. That said, I suspect that the steeper seat angle (that could be steeper still) has helped the Fuel feel a touch more efficient, but most riders will still resort to adding some hot sauce to this sandwich via the blue pedal-assist switch when faced with any sort of smooth climb.

That's exactly what Trek intended, of course, so while I might not agree with the approach, I can't argue that it isn't effective.

That also means that I probably shouldn't use this as another opportunity to go on and on about how a bike like the Fuel EX, a 130mm-travel trail bike, shouldn't need to be helped out by turning its suspension off... But that's also exactly what I'm going to do. When I'm riding a trail bike, I want to be able to just get on it and climb all the things before I turn around and go down all the things, and I want to do all of those things without feeling like I need to firm up my suspension to get the best performance out of the bike. Of course, 'need' is a subjective term, and many or most might disagree with me, but that's my take on it.
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Depending on the trail, the Fuel EX might not be a set-and-forget kind of bike. The pedal-assist lever lets you choose how the suspension performs, and it's worth using.

Back to the bread. The upside of that active suspension and said blue lever is that you can decide if you want the bike to be firm or forgiving. There's a massive difference in the feel of each setting, but both are still usable.

Long, boring fire road climb forcing you to think about all the wrong decisions that you've made in your life? I feel you on that one, but you can pour on the hot sauce, AKA the blue lever, and get the ascent behind with some dignity. Steep and/or technical climb that requires all of your attention and skill? Leave the suspension open and let the 130mm of squish do the chewing for you.


Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
The great thing about modern trail bikes isn't only how capable they are, but also how much fun they can be on tame terrain. The Fuel EX is no different.


Descending

The traits that largely define how the Fuel EX climbs - active, forgiving suspension - play an even more important role in the bike's personality when the hard part is behind you and it's time for dessert. The same could be said of the previous version, too, but we're asking a hell of a lot more of our trail bikes on the downhills these days than we were just a few short years ago.

One thing that you won't ever have to ask the Fuel twice for is traction and compliance. Fox and Trek have put together what feels like a stiction-free suspension system, which is obviously not possible, but the back of the bike could trick you into believing exactly that. The high-volume, mid-weight Bontrager rubber has to be a factor in that, so I installed a set of Maxxis tires on both the Trek and another soon-to-be-released trail bike with the same intentions and similar travel. The result? The Fuel EX was still magnitudes more forgiving, despite having the same tires at the same pressure and the sag being within a few millimeters of each other.


Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
The active suspension does well to smooth out edges and chatter that would upset a lot of other trail bikes.


Sure, one big hit could ruin your day, but it's really the thousands and thousands of smaller, chattery impacts that erode your body and abilities over hours and hours of riding. On the Trek, it feels like there might only be a few hundred of those during a ride, and that's the kind of thing that makes a massive difference over a long day, or even just a long, tiring downhill. The bike is magic at muting that sort of stuff, and as you'd expect, it's not as likely to deflect off of such things than a less forgiving machine, which makes a lot of those "Ohhhh shit'' moments disappear.

I sort of want to describe descending the on Fuel EX as being a relatively calm experience given how it eats that small to mid-sized chatter that usually upsets bikes in this category, but that's only half the story.

Here's the other half. When things ramp up, be it your speed or the trail's intensity, that forgiving suspension starts to feel a little bit too forgiving when the shock is left in the open mode. It's almost as if you've eaten a few too many servings of dessert and gained a pound or ten. It'll take the edge away from roots and rocks, sure, but it can also make it harder to understand what's happening under you if that makes any sense. Let me put it this way: When I'm on a short-ish travel bike like the Fuel, I expect to have to think about what's under my tires and what I'm pointing at - that's part of the fun. But when I'm pushing hard with the suspension left open, it often comes across like it's trying to be a 150mm bike, only not in the way I'd like it to.


Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
The Fuel EX is most at home covering ground and focusing on fun. You can get loose on it, too, but that's not its MO.


With the Fox shock in the open mode and the O-ring saying just under 25-percent sag, dynamic moves that require a lot of body English and commitment weren't as comfortable as I would have hoped. The 130mm of squish felt much deeper than that at those moments, and the result is a vague, imprecise ride when you're at your personal ten-tenths.

Let me beat some of you to the comment section: ''Levy, you idiot, just run less sag or, you know, firm the shock up with that blue lever like Trek intended.'' Yes, the bike was much more to my liking at those ten-tenths efforts when it was in the middle setting, but there are plenty of other short-travel bikes that work well all the time without needing a different suspension mode.

I did firm it up anyway, though, for science, and I tried a few different kinds of smaller-volume rubber as well. Those changes lit a fire under the Fuel's ass, and I was much more comfortable on it when things got hairy (for a trail bike). For riders who seek out the hairy, I suspect that the Fox shock's blue lever will offer more of a wet and/or cruisy mode (open) and a dry, go-fast mode (firm), which isn't a terrible way to look at it at all. Trek's best-of-both-worlds approach to the Fuel's suspension is effective, that's for sure, but I'd like to see it offer more support and ramp-up so the bike could spend most or even all of its time in the open mode.


Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
Plenty of traction and revised geometry make the new Fuel EX much more capable than the previous version.


On the handling front, this is easily the most capable Fuel EX that Trek has ever created. No surprises there given the geometry changes, and it allows the 130mm bike to comfortably roll into chutes that I'm not sure I would have been so flippant about if I was aboard on the previous version. We all know how this goes; it's less pointy, less nervous, more composed, and therefore more confidence-inspiring. There, review done! Not really, though, as I have to say that while Trek could have easily added much more length than they did and also have gone a bit slacker, not doing so keeps the new Fuel from losing that nimbleness that some other bikes are happily trading away to go pretend enduro-ing.

The Fuel EX is still a trail bike through and through, and while it might love the steep and gnarly a whole lot more than the previous version did, it's still a hoot to ride on rolling, flowy descents. Of course, you'll likely want the suspension to be firm-ish to get the most out of said rolling descent, so don't hesitate to reach for the shock's go-switch.

The revised geometry has opened up more terrain to the Fuel, which is exactly what should be happening with the all these new trail bikes, but it's also easy to ride. It doesn't ask you to take a different approach to an ultra-tight corner or awkward section of trail, and it's still relatively stable when the corner is ultra-fast or there's no berm to save your ass.
Mike Levy Trek Fuel EX 9.9 X01 Photo by Dane Perras
The Fuel loves a bit of jank, but who doesn't?

Is the Fuel EX one of the most capable trail bikes out there? Nope, as its forgiving suspension and middle of the road geometry keep it from getting that nod, but it is the kind of bike that's going to be at home in a wide variety of terrain, some pretty damn steep and scary lines included.





Technical Report

XT Four-Piston Brakes: My 9.9 X01 test bike is spec'd with Shimano's new four-piston XT brakes that offer plenty of power, but the bite point moved around too much for me to ever feel all that comfortable with them. If you want to know more, here's a full-length review from back in July.

That Hole: Trek's downtube holds stuff just as well as Specialized's downtube, but for what it's worth, the former's latch is a bit easier to open and close with gloved hands. If I'm honest, I've never put much in the hole beyond a light jacket, a samosa or three, some delicious dates, a folding dog bowl, a knife, an energy drink, some candy, a slingshot, a small paperback novel, my headphones, and bag of chorizo sausage, but it seemed to work fine anyway.


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
Wide Bontrager carbon rims and a 140mm-travel Fox 36 with a Grip2 damper, both of which were flawless.


Carbon Fiber Wheels: Bontrager's Line Pro 30 TLR (BLP30TLR for short?) carbon wheels cost $1,300 USD if you wanted to buy them on their own, a relative steal compared to most other non-alloy wheelsets out there, and they didn't have a single hiccup during my time on them. The 29mm inner width is ideal for the bike's intended use, and while I tend to cringe at straight-pull spokes, I never needed to true them, making the spokes a moot point. The BLP30TLRs weigh around 1,700-grams, too, so they're relatively light.


Trek Fuel EX 9.8 GX Photo by Dane Perras
The chain (which was the correct length) rattled on the chainstay too much, even when it was up in one of the larger cogs. It's easily fixable, but I would have liked to see a quieter solution come stock on the bike.


Other Mentionables: Have I ever told you that Fox's Grip2 damper is impressive? Only a few hundred times, I bet. Having it inside the bike's 140mm-travel 36 makes for a stiff, high-performance package that's hard to beat if you're not counting grams. I'm still deciding how I feel about the 2.6" wide XR4 Team Issue tires (sometimes they're awesome but not all the times) but I rode the bike with a set of Maxxis DHF/DHR EXO+ tires installed, as well as e*thirteen's new and very impressive rubber, and prefer the less muted feel of lower volume tires. And Knock Block... I won't moan too much, but I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't tell you that I bumped up against the steering-stopper while trying to get up technical climbs during roughly half of my rides. Granted, they're probably not the kind of climbs that most riders have to face too often, but it's a factor for me so it might be for you, too.



Ibis Ripley Photo by Dane Perras
The SB130 (left) has 130mm of travel, while the Ripley (right) has 120mm of travel. Both are intended for the same kind of riding as the new Fuel EX.

How does it compare?

Two bikes come to mind when I'm on the Fuel EX, and they're at opposite ends of the trail bike spectrum. Yeti's SB130 is the obvious cage match contender, and while both would make a rig from only a few years ago look antiquated, the SB130 seems to pedal with more urgency and its suspension is more supportive. The other option is Ibis' new Ripley that has a bit less travel but is designed to do the same type of riding. The Ripley feels more efficient, no surprise there, but it's also much less forgiving than the Fuel.

If I thought I might do the odd cross-country race, or would choose sportiness over forgiveness, the Ripley would be the bike. That said, the Fuel gives you room for error that the scalpel-like Ripley doesn't.



Pros

+ Forgiving, deep feeling suspension
+ It's a wizard on technical climbs
+ New geometry increases capabilities

Cons

- It might be too forgiving for some riders
- You'll be using the pedal assist lever often
- Trek could have gone further with the geometry



Is this the bike for you?

Sometimes it's difficult to boil down who best suits a bike, especially as they seem to get more and more capable each year, but it's an easy one with the Fuel EX. If you put comfort and compliance at the top of your priority list, love long days on the bike, or especially if just want a capable mountain bike to, you know, ride trails without needing to pretend you're the star of a some two-minute-long 'shredit' for the internet, I suspect that the Fuel EX could be just the ticket.

Those people who like to take chances on their short-travel bike, know that forgiving doesn't always mean fast, and look for the lines less ridden probably won't fall in love with the new Fuel EX. Yes, of course you can set the bike up to your liking and do whatever the hell you want on it, but that doesn't mean that you're getting the best out of it.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesTrek walked a bit of a line with their new Fuel EX in that it's not the most capable trail bike you could be on, but it's also a lot more capable than its predecessor. Look elsewhere if you like to get a bit saucy on your trail bike, but the Fuel is a good example of an all-around machine that is going to be an ideal for the majority of riders who simply want a capable, forgiving rig. Mike Levy





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews 29ers Trail Bikes Trek Fuel Ex


