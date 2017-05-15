Trek Fuel EX 9.8 Women's - Review







Trek's Fuel lineup had a little shake up in 2017, which pushed the bike away from the XC / trail category and firmly nudged it a little closer to the all-mountain/enduro realm. Besides updating the geometry and travel, Trek also took a new approach to their women's bikes. You will no longer find any women's-specific geometry on any top-of-the-line Trek mountain bikes, including the Fuel EX.



"Say whaaat? Isn't this what Trek built their women's line around?" Yes, it was, but customers' needs are changing and so are Trek. That doesn't mean they have completely thrown in the towel on the female rider, though. Trek are still thinking about the specifics that might make a bike better for the female consumer, just in a new sort of way...

Trek Fuel EX 9.8 Women's



• 130mm front and rear travel

• 67° head angle (low setting)

• 433mm chainstays

• Carbon frame and seatstays, alloy chainstays

• ISCG 05 tabs

• 14" and 15.5" - 27.5" wheels. 17.5" - 29" wheels (tested)

• MSRP: $4,999 USD

• Weight - 28 lbs, 3 oz, 17.5" frame (without pedals)

According to Trek, they found smaller women to be more comfortable on a physically proportional wheel size, so instead of the customer choosing whether they preferred 27.5" or 29" wheels for the new Fuel EX, Trek made the decision to specify what wheel size women would get based on the frame size they needed. The two smaller size 14" and 15.5" models come with 27.5 wheels and the larger 17.5 " and 19" models sizes with 29" wheels. Other features that appear on the female range of bikes include a women’s saddle and a unique set of colorways. Other than that, the Fuel EX is exactly the same bike and build as the main line.



There are three female bikes in the Fuel EX lineup ranging from the $2199 USD EX 5, to $4999 USD 9.8. I've had a 17.5" Fuel EX 9.8 Women's 29er for the last six months to see how it handles in a variety of situations from technical and meandering trails to melt your face fast, flowing singletrack, right down to the classic East Coast nastiness of rocks, roots and more rocks.







The Knock Block. Keeping frames safe from being beaten up by fork crowns since 2017. The Knock Block. Keeping frames safe from being beaten up by fork crowns since 2017. Flip the chip and have a play with the Fuel's Geometry. Slack and low or slacker and lower. Flip the chip and have a play with the Fuel's Geometry. Slack and low or slacker and lower.



Frame Details



The bike's head-turning matte black and fuschia frame is constructed from Trek's OCLV carbon fiber, and Trek actually increased the stiffness of the Fuel EX this year by straightening and enlarging the downtube. However, this oversized downtube meant that the fork's crown would hit the frame if you turned your bars too far, which to the development of the 'Knock Block' to stop this from happening. The Knock Block is a replaceable stop chip on the top tube that works with a keyed headset top cap to limit the fork's turning radius, and a keyed stem and spacers ensure everything remains lined up. If you don’t like the idea of using this system, you can use an aftermarket stem, but you’ll need a special clamping headset spacer in order to run it. A rubber downtube protector has also been installed for added protection.



The Fuel uses a BB92 bottom bracket, Boost spacing (12 x 148mm in the rear, 15 x 110mm in the front) which increases the stiffness of those 29" wheels and has allowed for the shorter chainstays and increased tire clearance. Trek’s Control Freak cable internal cable routing system keeps the derailleur, brake and dropper post housing hidden out of the way. There are also ISCG 05 tabs for a chain guide, and there's a spot to mount a a waterbottle cage on the top of the downtube.



The frame design also features a mino chip, which allows you to choose between Low or High geometry settings. You'll need a 5mm hex tool to flip the chip, but the procedure can easily be done anywhere, even if you don't have a stand to throw your bike in.







Boost spacing front and rear. Boost spacing front and rear. The Fox Float RE:activ rear shock is mounted using Trek's Full Floater system. The Fox Float RE:activ rear shock is mounted using Trek's Full Floater system.





Suspension



The Fuel EX uses Trek's Active Braking Pivot (ABP) suspension design, where the rear pivots are positioned around the rear axle, combined with Trek’s Full Floater shock mounting system, where the shock is mounted between the rocker link and the swing arm. The EX 9.8 also comes with Fox's Float EVOL, RE:aktiv 3 rear shock. Trek developed their





Geometry



Trek updated their Fuel line in 2017 to push the platform a little further away from the XC/trail class and a little more towards the all-mountain category. Updates include 130mm of rear travel, that’s 10mm more than the previous version, a head angle that’s been slackened to 67.7° in the High setting, and 67° in the Low setting. The chainstay length has been trimmed by a few millimeters down to 433mm, and the bike's reach has also been slightly increased.



Specifications Specifications Release Date 2017 Price $4999.99 Travel 130mm Rear Shock Fox Performance Float EVOL, RE:aktiv 3-position damper, 210x52.5mm Fork Fox Performance 34 Float, FIT4 3-position damper,130mm travel Cassette Shimano Deore XT, 11-42, 11 speed Crankarms Shimano Deore XT, 36/26 Rear Derailleur Shimano Deore XT, Shadow Plus Chain Shimano Deore XT Front Derailleur Shimano Deore XT, high direct mount Shifter Pods Shimano Deore XT M8000, 11 speed Handlebar Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon, 750mm width Stem Bontrager Line Pro, Knock Block, 35mm, 0 degree Grips Bontrager Race Lite, lock-on Brakes Shimano Deore XT hydraulic disc Wheelset Bontrager Duster Elite, Tubeless Ready Tires Bontrager XR3 Team Issue, 29x2.40" Seat Bontrager Evoke 3, titanium rails Seatpost Bontrager Drop Line 125, 31.6mm, Compare to other All Mountain/Enduro/XC















6 Questions With Ross Rushin, Trek Assistant Product Manager



What are the key factors Trek are thinking about when developing their women's bikes? What sort of input do you take from your female customer base? What are the key factors Trek are thinking about when developing their women's bikes? What sort of input do you take from your female customer base?

We’ve been receiving input from our female customers for nearly two decades, and that’s how we came to realize that, while “fit” is an important factor for either gender, it’s only one part of the overall performance package. Feedback from experienced female trail riders over the years has indicated that suspension performance, ride quality, and spec matter just as much as fit in this category, where a rider’s position on the bike is far more dynamic than it is in a Road or XC setting.



How do you determine what price points and components make the most sense for your female customer base? How do you determine what price points and components make the most sense for your female customer base?

It’s very similar to our approach with our mainline bikes. We aim to cover a range of competitive price points with the best spec for the money.



Why does Trek not offer a women's version of the top-of-the-line 9.9? Why does Trek not offer a women's version of the top-of-the-line 9.9?

Female riders who want the latest, highest-performance spec options found on our 9.9-level bikes can use our Project One custom program to build a women’s Fuel EX with all the same parts as the stock 9.9 bike. They can choose the stock Fuel EX Women’s paint, or choose from a wide range of colors to create their own unique look.



There are no single ring drivetrain options on the Fuel women's line. What's the reasoning behind this? There are no single ring drivetrain options on the Fuel women's line. What's the reasoning behind this?

From a global perspective, there’s still enough demand for a high-quality 2x system to warrant offering bikes with it. Especially in areas with drastic elevation changes, many riders want more range than what current affordable 1x systems offer. So, we chose to spec the women’s Fuel EX’s with Shimano 2x to satisfy the demand for both Shimano and for 2x. For riders at this price point who wish to run a single ring up front, it’s easy enough to ditch the front derailleur and shifter and then add a chain ring with the desired tooth count. It would be much more complicated for a rider who wants 2x to do the conversion from 1x.



For riders who want a SRAM drivetrain, Fuel EX Women’s can be configured that way in our Project One custom program.



With the rest of the Fuel range, customers have the option to choose 27.5+ or 29" options. For the women's Fuels', Trek has determined wheel size based on frame size. Tell us about the decision to do this and the process that was involved getting there. With the rest of the Fuel range, customers have the option to choose 27.5+ or 29" options. For the women's Fuels', Trek has determined wheel size based on frame size. Tell us about the decision to do this and the process that was involved getting there.

This was based on consistent feedback from our female riders, which was that smaller riders preferred the handling of more proportional 27.5-inch wheels. Using smaller wheels on the two smaller frame sizes also allowed us to get the standover a bit lower, something for which our female riders are always asking.



I personally love this bike's graphics but pink could be considered risky color for a female bike right now. How did you guys get to this color scheme? How important is a unique female paint scheme in your opinion? I personally love this bike's graphics but pink could be considered risky color for a female bike right now. How did you guys get to this color scheme? How important is a unique female paint scheme in your opinion?

We’ve moved on from the backlash against pink that we’ve seen in years past. Of course not every woman likes pink, just like not every guy likes black and red. We know we’re not going to please every rider, but we think this color scheme will appeal to most of the target audience – women shopping specifically for a “women’s” bike. For this particular audience, a unique paint scheme is often a deciding factor, so it’s very important. For the many pink-averse women out there, we have quite a palette in the Project One program, and we also have plenty of mainline models that may suit their style better.







Setup



Trek have a handy suspension set up calculator on their website that provides recommended pressure, sag and rebound settings after you enter your weight and bike model. I ended up running a little less pressure and a little faster rebound than recommended but the program is an excellent starting point. Setting up the Fox 34 did take me some time, and it seemed that no matter what air and volume spacer combination I tried the GRIP damper ended up feeling a little bit harsh for me, especially on square bumps, and I had a quite a hard time getting through all of the travel.



The 50mm stem and 750mm bar combo felt perfect for me, so I was happy to keep that set up for the duration of testing. I did eventually end up switching the front tire out for a beefier Schwalbe Nobby Nic, but that was just a preference for my local trails.



There's also an option to set the bike up in high or low position using the mino chip. This was really easy to do, and after spending a couple of weeks in the High position, I flipped the chip to the Low setting and never looked back. Depending on the type of terrain you ride regularly and the type of ride feel you prefer will really determine what's more comfortable for you.







You can dooo it. You can dooo it.





Climbing



I live in the type of area where the climbs are short and often brutal, and where there is usually some sort of awkward rock garden, root ball or technical corner to contend with in the middle of it. Luckily for me, the Fuel just loved going uphill. It would scamper its way up and over all sorts of jumble while offering a powerful and comfortable feeling climbing position. The steering was really precise, and my front wheel never felt like it was wandering. After riding primarily 27.5-inch wheeled bikes for the last year, I found that the Fuel EX carried its size really well, especially around tight corners, and it never felt cumbersome to maneuver.



I ended up keeping the rear shock open more often than not; there’s definitely some movement at the bottom of the pedal stroke, but nothing near enough to feel bogged down or robbed of power. If I was riding somewhere that was more fast and flowing than technical, I could remain in trail mode for the duration – this felt super supportive and bloody fast while still maintaining excellent rear wheel traction. The firmest setting seemed best for fire road climbs and road sections, and even then, the RE:activ damper would still absorb the smaller impacts, making for a really smooth ride experience.



The double chainring did see me receive a few “What’s that thing on the front of your bike?” type jokes at the trailhead, and after having ridden primarily single rings for the last five or so years it was strange to hop back onto a two ring setup. There was almost enough range in the larger 36t ring for me to spend most my time there, but not all the time. Shifting worked consistently well, but I did drop my chain twice during climbing. If you just can’t stand the thought of two chainrings, you can easily enough convert it into a one-by setup, or fork out the extra three grand for the Fuel EX 9.9 model.











New England has its fair share of burly rock rolls, rock gardens, and hidden hucks. It was in these quirky backwoods playgrounds that I found the Fuel EX could punch way above its weight class without ever crossing into the realm of ‘sketchy’.



Descending



If the Fuel EX is impressive on the climbs, it’s the descents where this bike really starts to shatter any preconceived notions on how it should ride.



Gaining speed on the East Coast can sometimes feel like a battle. The descents are often short lived, and prematurely cut off by a speed-sapping tight corner, or sudden uphill climb, but the Fuel EX brings renewed joy and life to those precious moments because it wants to roll fast. Really fast. Like a champion ice skater, the Fuel EX seems to effortlessly glide along the trail.



The Fuel EX also surprised me by being an agile creature and it was able to very gracefully navigate through tight corners and trees. I was able to maneuver this bike for wheel lifts, drops and hops with far more ease than I had anticipated. When leaning into corners, there was an impressive amount of lateral stiffness and power transfer, and I found that the bike really wanted to hold its line and ride smoothly toward wherever it was pointed. On undulating types of terrain where you can stand up and stomp on the pedals the Fuel EX will accelerate impressively fast, while the suspension remains active but not bogged down underneath you. It’s not just pedal-your-face-off fast that this bike loves, though. The steeper the terrain got, the more the Fuel EX wanted to prove just how much it could blur the lines between XC and all-mountain.



New England has its fair share of burly rock rolls, rock gardens, and hidden hucks. It was in these quirky backwoods playgrounds that I found the Fuel EX could punch way above its weight class without ever crossing into the realm of ‘sketchy’. I found I could confidently ride all types of unexpected trails and features on the Fuel EX without wondering if my line would hold, or if I was going to bottom out. There are definitely longer travel, more aggressive type bikes that are more suited to the job, but I really couldn't fault the Fuel EX for how well it did handle the type of things that it's not specifically designed for.



I enjoyed my time on the Fuel EX so much that I decided to take it to a local enduro race to see how it would hold up against the longer travel crowd. Honestly, I don’t think I’ve had so much fun on a bike in a long time. Admittedly, the Fuel EX might not be the best choice for all enduro races out there, but it can hold its own on all but the gnarliest of tracks. Plus, hoots and hollers are guaranteed wherever you take it.













Component Check



• Bontrager Evoke 3 seat - I have to talk about the women's touch points, so I will say that this saddle was neither loved not hated. It was a little cushier than saddles I usually run, and I actually quite liked that.



• Bontrager XR3 Team Issue tires: I squirmed a little when I first saw these tires, but they actually were pretty grippy. They roll fast as heck, but I ended up putting a burlier front tire on in the end for added confidence. I also ran the tires tubeless for about five months before getting a flat.



• Bontrager Drop Line 125 seatpost - Depending what you end up doing on the Fuel EX, 125 mm of travel in a dropper might be fine. The steeper and more technical things got, the more I would have appreciated a little more drop.







Pinkbike's Take:





Like an all-star athlete, the Fuel EX can turn its hand to whatever task you ask of it with oodles of finesse. It would not feel out of place at an XC or marathon race, or even at your local enduro. If you are looking for a bike that stretches the possibilities across these realms, the Fuel EX would be a good choice. And you’ll have a really, really, really ridiculously good time while you ride it. - Rachelle Frazer Boobar