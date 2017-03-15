Trek Gravity Girls: 2016 Retrospective

Last year was my third year with Trek Gravity Girls. Once again my focus was on Enduro with a bit of downhill racing, primarily on the European Enduro Series. Then at the beginning of 2016, the series was unexpectedly cancelled. With my focus off the series, I decided to participate in select races – chosen because of the atmosphere, track, and memories. My first competition would be the Enduro 3 Camini E3C in Trieste, Italy, where I broke my arm the year before. What I hadn‘t expected was that I obviously had not completely come to terms with the crash. At number pickup, with all those people from last year around, I suddenly felt like a nervous wreck. Wow! My condition didn’t improve much during prologue, which happened to take place on the lower part of the stage where I crashed the previous year. I felt like I was racing in a tunnel with extremely focused and narrowed vision. I had to talk myself through it, I told myself "don't touch a tree, calm down, steady, steady – no mistakes." It must have worked because I finished fastest in my category, providing a confidence boost for race day. On Sunday, I still felt tight during the first stages, only on the last one did I start to relax and enjoy racing. Winning the race felt nice, but battling my nerves was the real hard work!



Next stop was the Bike Festival in Riva del Garda, Italy, which is a constant get together for my TGG teammates and me each year. On Friday I was riding an eBike for the first time! I went out for a training ride to get used to its handling before the eBike Marathon on Saturday morning. About 1400m of climbing, peppered with some gnarly uphill sections and one especially nice final downhill were waiting for us. I learned there isn’t much difference between conventional marathon racing and racing with an e-bike, in either case, you still have to pedal your lungs out to be fast. The one difference to keep in mind is housekeeping your battery’s power and not emptying it too fast and too early – you don’t want to end up with zero power before a final climb.



In July, for the seventh time since 2006, I went to Alpe d’Huez to take part in the Megavalanche - the race and the place where I started my downhill career, finishing third behind Anne-Caro Chausson and Helen Gaskell. This time fourth spot in qualification on Friday and fifth overall in Saturday’s race day left me happy and smiling. Although I did mess up the glacier completely with two crashes: once skidding down fast on my bottom, not being able to stop and get back on my bike, and the other time losing hold of my handlebar which left me scrambling up quite a few meters to fetch my bike… Alpe d’Huez, good memories! — Birgit Braumann