RACING

Trek Launches New Factory Racing Downhill Team and Teases New Riders

Jan 10, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

With the Athertons moving on from Trek, we knew it wouldn't be long before we got a glimpse at what would be coming next for the brand. Today we get a first look at the team including four mysterious riders.

The team will be running Trek frames with Bontrager and SRAM components, according to the press release every one of the team will be running the 29er platform. 100% will be finishing off the sponsor list providing clothing, helmets and goggles.

As for the riders, we have four men due to be announced "in the coming weeks". Three elites and one junior. 3,2,1... Get guessing!


PRESS RELEASE: Trek

Trek Bicycle announced today the creation of the all-new Trek Factory Racing Downhill team. Like other programs under the Trek Factory Racing banner, the new team will be owned and operated by Trek.

Trek's downhill program will continue its partnership with components manufacturer SRAM/RockShox and will this year begin a new, multi-year partnership with 100%, which will provide the team with eyewear, clothing, and protection.

The roster will be announced in the coming weeks. It will include three elite riders and one junior rider who will focus on the UCI World Cup Downhill circuit and select regional and national races.

“Our passion for racing is driven by product development, and owning our teams has been a successful recipe for the brand," said Sports Marketing Director Tim Vanderjeugd.

Trek's direct ownership of its racing programs closes the loop between athletes and what they ride, giving engineers a direct line to the input they need to make the best products for all riders.

If you spend too much time on Instagram stories, this is a big clue.

With SRAM, RockShox, and 100%, we have the best partners imaginable to make this team a success," said Vanderjeugd. "These brands are industry leaders and are, like Trek, passionate and committed to innovation. We can’t wait for the racing to get going!”

The athletes will be equipped exclusively with 100%’s ultralight Aircraft Helmet (the winningest full-face helmet four years running), a brand-new line of DH-specific protective gear, and 100%’s category-defining optics. The final kit design will be released in February.


bigquotesWe’re thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Trek Factory Racing Downhill. The team definitely shares our boundary-pushing competitive vision and everyday commitment to race-winning performances.Mike Wilson, 100% marketing manager

Trek Factory Racing Downhill will compete on the 29er platform of the Session downhill bike. Team bikes will have Bontrager wheels and tires and SRAM and RockShox BoXXer parts.

bigquotesWe couldn’t be happier with this new partnership. Trek understands the value racing has on making great products as much as we do. With amazing talent, support, and race-proven bikes and components, this program will blow minds this year.John Dawson, SRAM mtb sports marketing director


41 Comments

  + 61
 This all has crossed over into kind of annoying. All these separate farewell press releases, welcome releases, teasers, perpetuated "rumors" It's fun, to a point. I'm at "call me when we are racing WC" , over it.
  + 2
 This is lame. Like this team is going to do better than the last one.
  + 8
 I 100% don't give a flying damn... I'd rather watch Cyclocross Calendar with Yoann Barelli in tight and clothing covered in mud.
  + 35
 Reece Wilson, Charlie Harrison, Kade Edwards and Ethan Shandro!
  + 2
 This seems pretty accurate
  + 0
 I’d agree with this, hopefully should lead to some sick edits this year
  + 0
 Agree 100% with Ethan Shandro as well. This Trek team is going to be fun to watch this year regardless of results
  + 14
 "The Trek team will ride Trek bikes..." no shit sherlock!
  + 9
 It was good to mention, since every downhill bike looks like a session.
  + 8
 I would have dressed out a bunch of guys from the accounting department for the photo. Might as well really mess with people if you're going to drag out the roster announcement.
  + 1
 opened the article and thought... wow... Stigs... four of them... in grey.
  + 11
 Meanwhile I'm mentally undressing 4 men while I sit at work.
  + 4
 Yeah, where's the elite and junior females? As much drum banging as Trek does about women in cycling, you'd think they'd have some women on their DH roster. They lead the way for this in nearly every single other racing discipline, CX, XC, Enduro, even road all have top notch female talent, to go from Rachel Atherton and Mille Johnset to zero is a bit silly.
  + 15
 In their defense... There would need to be a potential top rider up for a new contract for them to sign. Much of the top 10 in the women's field were locked in for 2019 by previous contracts, and almost no one was a free agaent this off season.
  + 1
 @davetrumpore:
Just what i was thinking. The girls need to be deserving of a spot as much as the guys. If there are no real contenders out there atm there's no need to have a woman on the team and it's rather hard to sign top talent if non is available.
  + 3
 They are going to ride a bikes that all looks like...
  + 1
 Like the Session with the Boxxer but it´s really time for a new/modern paint job. Just red works well but just a little bit Wink !
  + 3
 I was told it wasn't nice to tease others....
  + 1
 kade edwards is 100% on this team mate saw him running a bike with those components the other day
  + 2
 So an all male DH team them? No women? Wat.
  + 4
 well aren't you morally superior
  + 13
 Team Trek 100% White-Cis-Male Racing
  + 4
 There were maybe only 3 regularly qualifying female racers this year out of contract. One of them was Rachel. Who would you like to put on your team with your money and why?
  + 6
 There are also no people between the age of 75 - 110 in their team. Age discrimination is still a thing at Trek it seems.
  + 0
 LGBTQ2?
  + 0
 you can't assume they are all men, what if they identify as a woman? or an Eagle? Although identifying as an Eagle might trigger a lawsuit from Sram over copyright infringement
  + 0
 You'll likely get pasted for this, but I'm with you. Major companies with all white-male teams should be a non-starter.
  + 1
 Also no disabled person on that team!
WTF TREK!!?!?!
  + 0
 trek and 100% dont look good together Frown treks colors are too boring for all that.
  + 1
 Looks like a session to me
  + 1
 They're gunna smash an egg and spoon race
  + 1
 YAWWWWWWNNNNNNNN!!!!
  + 1
 It's young again!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



