Trek Launches New Factory Racing Downhill Team and Teases New Riders

With the Athertons moving on from Trek
, we knew it wouldn't be long before we got a glimpse at what would be coming next for the brand. Today we get a first look at the team including four mysterious riders.
The team will be running Trek frames with Bontrager and SRAM components, according to the press release every one of the team will be running the 29er platform. 100% will be finishing off the sponsor list providing clothing, helmets and goggles.
As for the riders, we have four men due to be announced "in the coming weeks". Three elites and one junior. 3,2,1... Get guessing!PRESS RELEASE: Trek
Trek Bicycle announced today the creation of the all-new Trek Factory Racing Downhill team. Like other programs under the Trek Factory Racing banner, the new team will be owned and operated by Trek.
Trek's downhill program will continue its partnership with components manufacturer SRAM/RockShox and will this year begin a new, multi-year partnership with 100%, which will provide the team with eyewear, clothing, and protection.
The roster will be announced in the coming weeks. It will include three elite riders and one junior rider who will focus on the UCI World Cup Downhill circuit and select regional and national races.
“Our passion for racing is driven by product development, and owning our teams has been a successful recipe for the brand," said Sports Marketing Director Tim Vanderjeugd.
Trek's direct ownership of its racing programs closes the loop between athletes and what they ride, giving engineers a direct line to the input they need to make the best products for all riders.
With SRAM, RockShox, and 100%, we have the best partners imaginable to make this team a success," said Vanderjeugd. "These brands are industry leaders and are, like Trek, passionate and committed to innovation. We can’t wait for the racing to get going!”
The athletes will be equipped exclusively with 100%’s ultralight Aircraft Helmet (the winningest full-face helmet four years running), a brand-new line of DH-specific protective gear, and 100%’s category-defining optics. The final kit design will be released in February.
|We’re thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Trek Factory Racing Downhill. The team definitely shares our boundary-pushing competitive vision and everyday commitment to race-winning performances.—Mike Wilson, 100% marketing manager
Trek Factory Racing Downhill will compete on the 29er platform of the Session downhill bike. Team bikes will have Bontrager wheels and tires and SRAM and RockShox BoXXer parts.
|We couldn’t be happier with this new partnership. Trek understands the value racing has on making great products as much as we do. With amazing talent, support, and race-proven bikes and components, this program will blow minds this year.—John Dawson, SRAM mtb sports marketing director
41 Comments
Just what i was thinking. The girls need to be deserving of a spot as much as the guys. If there are no real contenders out there atm there's no need to have a woman on the team and it's rather hard to sign top talent if non is available.
WTF TREK!!?!?!
Post a Comment