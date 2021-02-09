Trek Partners with NICA to Create Scholarship to Increase Diversity in Mountain Biking

A new scholarship from Trek and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association is aiming to increase diversity in mountain biking.
The Pathfinders Scholarship is a new initiative from Trek and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) to broaden access to the sport by providing the equipment and resources needed to get out and ride. The program will offer up to 250 kids from underrepresented backgrounds with a Trek Marlin bike, helmet, shoes, accessories and kit. Included in the package is a stipend for the NICA League and entry fees for a full season of racing and events.
This new program forms a part of Trek's 'All-In' plan where the company drew up actionable steps towards racial equality. Part of this plan was to involve kids from more diverse backgrounds in cycling.
|By teaming up with NICA to launch the Pathfinders Scholarship, we have high hopes that this program will not only broaden the access to mountain biking, but also help attract kids from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities of the country, exposing youth to the joy of cycling and creating life-long riders.
We've supported NICA throughout the years and have seen first-hand the physical and psychological benefits cycling can have on today's youth, so the Pathfinders Scholarship is a natural next step as we seek to make cycling more inclusive and reflective of our country's diversity.— Bob Burns, Trek's director of advocacy
|Trek has been a long-standing partner of NICA and their commitment to broadening access to mountain biking for all youth aligns with our mission, vision and values.
NICA is committed to inclusivity, equity, and diversity across all our programs, and we are excited to have Trek join us in this commitment.— Steve Matous, NICA President
You can find out more about the Pathfinders Scholarship and how to apply here
.
33 Comments
Also, demographically speaking, most of all Americans don't live near mountains. :-)
My question is, do you see people from diverse backgrounds hiking in those areas? You really don't need to invest much for hiking, so if it is the case, you could assume there is a demand for biking as well. If not, you could assume that there just isn't much interest in these kind of outdoor activities.
Guys like Brad Simms, Courage Adams, Eliot Jackson, etc are encouraging that growth, interest and love in these sports by being just that - representatives of their people by doing what they love to do themselves.
Also, I think you mean 'geographically,' not 'demographically,' but, you're right, most black Americans don't live near the mountains. Unless you count LA and NY, both within an hour or so drive of mountains. Maybe those places don't count?
Problems:
1- Trek makes some of the worst kids mountain bikes, basically catalog junk with the worst components known to man. Compared to Norco, Spawn, Commencal, Trail Craft, Prevelo, Woom, VPace, Vitus etc...Trek is trash for kids. (putting those 1000 lb coil forks on just to trick parents into thinking its "suspension" is horrible).
2- Mountain Biking is a fortune and they aren't making cheaper bikes
3- There isn't much mountain biking anywhere near these diverse communities
Here is what they should be doing if they cared about diversity on bikes:
1- Build inner city bike parks - these are proven and amazing for communities. They are easy to build an maintain on the scab land. I built one and helped with a 2nd in the last 12 months. Game changers for communities and diversity as well. It has to work for a BMX bike tho.
2- Push the BMX freestyle bikes/biking...or heck even those wheelie bikes. They are dirt cheap, lots of used ones. Even the 170$ amazon Mongoose ain't bad. They build skills better than any other bike a kid will ever have, especially over a big mountain bike. Its magic for kids. Pilot vs passenger. Kids on BMX means they will easily transition, with vastly more skill, to a mountain bike if they have the option in the future.
3- Go get a guy like grab a guy like Brad Simms to market this and fund some kid/parent coaching clinics at the bike parks/skate parks etc. all over.
I applaud NICA and Trek for their action.
Also, what's wrong with doing wheelies? Kids out on bikes is always better than kids not on bikes, no matter whether they are riding stair sets or rock gardens.
