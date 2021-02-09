Trek Partners with NICA to Create Scholarship to Increase Diversity in Mountain Biking

By teaming up with NICA to launch the Pathfinders Scholarship, we have high hopes that this program will not only broaden the access to mountain biking, but also help attract kids from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities of the country, exposing youth to the joy of cycling and creating life-long riders.



We've supported NICA throughout the years and have seen first-hand the physical and psychological benefits cycling can have on today's youth, so the Pathfinders Scholarship is a natural next step as we seek to make cycling more inclusive and reflective of our country's diversity. — Bob Burns, Trek's director of advocacy