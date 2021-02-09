Trek Partners with NICA to Create Scholarship to Increase Diversity in Mountain Biking

Feb 9, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

A new scholarship from Trek and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association is aiming to increase diversity in mountain biking.

The Pathfinders Scholarship is a new initiative from Trek and the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) to broaden access to the sport by providing the equipment and resources needed to get out and ride. The program will offer up to 250 kids from underrepresented backgrounds with a Trek Marlin bike, helmet, shoes, accessories and kit. Included in the package is a stipend for the NICA League and entry fees for a full season of racing and events.

This new program forms a part of Trek's 'All-In' plan where the company drew up actionable steps towards racial equality. Part of this plan was to involve kids from more diverse backgrounds in cycling.

bigquotesBy teaming up with NICA to launch the Pathfinders Scholarship, we have high hopes that this program will not only broaden the access to mountain biking, but also help attract kids from diverse backgrounds and underrepresented communities of the country, exposing youth to the joy of cycling and creating life-long riders.

We've supported NICA throughout the years and have seen first-hand the physical and psychological benefits cycling can have on today's youth, so the Pathfinders Scholarship is a natural next step as we seek to make cycling more inclusive and reflective of our country's diversity. Bob Burns, Trek's director of advocacy

bigquotesTrek has been a long-standing partner of NICA and their commitment to broadening access to mountain biking for all youth aligns with our mission, vision and values.

NICA is committed to inclusivity, equity, and diversity across all our programs, and we are excited to have Trek join us in this commitment. Steve Matous, NICA President

You can find out more about the Pathfinders Scholarship and how to apply here.

Industry News


  • 35 14
 As an Asian American, and a victim of affirmative action, can I say the evidence shows this never works out the way you want. 4 decades of affirmative action has not increased black representation in higher education. This will not increase black participation in mountain biking. Demographically, black Americans don't live near mountains.
  • 14 4
 agreed, Shelby Steele who was a former black panther, leader in the 1960s civil rights movement and inner city worker in Chicago for a decade calls this "White guilt".
  • 15 4
 This is nothing more than virtue signaling corporate PR. Trying so hard to appear socially just. Just like Apple suddenly building a campus in Detroit. All of a sudden " they care "...
  • 7 1
 Kids with no access to trails or mtb grow up to be adults who don’t ride. There are many “demographically” black areas within a stones throw to trails but lack of bikes, knowledge and public transportation are huge limitations.
  • 5 2
 I don't get your point... are you saying if it's not gonna make a massive difference, we shouldn't do anything? Or, that there's a better way to use the funding?
Also, demographically speaking, most of all Americans don't live near mountains. :-)
  • 2 1
 @bubbrubb:
My question is, do you see people from diverse backgrounds hiking in those areas? You really don't need to invest much for hiking, so if it is the case, you could assume there is a demand for biking as well. If not, you could assume that there just isn't much interest in these kind of outdoor activities.
  • 7 1
 @bubbrubb: If we're talking about inner city bike culture, SE bikes are huge in this demographics. Cruiser BMX bikes are king and they're a big part of the urban bike culture. You can't make woodsmen out of inner city youth. Its not a natural fit.
  • 2 0
 Here's the thing: it takes people of color seeing more representation of themselves in said sport to garner more interest.

Guys like Brad Simms, Courage Adams, Eliot Jackson, etc are encouraging that growth, interest and love in these sports by being just that - representatives of their people by doing what they love to do themselves.

Also, I think you mean 'geographically,' not 'demographically,' but, you're right, most black Americans don't live near the mountains. Unless you count LA and NY, both within an hour or so drive of mountains. Maybe those places don't count?
  • 1 0
 I think the bigger piece is that these demographics dont attend schools with NICA teams. I know my highschool wasnt affiliated despite being near mountains. The slightly more affluent highschool next door was, however.
  • 18 0
 I am black. I am a cyclist....and went all the way in school and in sport. My concern is not if they care or not, but how effective this program will be. Underrepresented groups are diverse, too! In some communities these kids will need a place to ride, or a way to get the place to ride. Additionally, coaching is needed as well along with working in the school to get the program/recruitment in place. It could be that a Marlin is great for some kids on one area, but others would be well-served to get a road bike. That said, it isn’t Trek’s responsibility to solve every problem and I applaud them for doing their part. If they sell more bikes because of this, that is fine too. I just don’t want to see bikes and kit go unused due to lack of infrastructure or more needed support. Hopefully, they are in it for the long haul and will work to find solutions as problems arise within the program.
  • 1 0
 well said sir.
  • 11 0
 Wow, this sounds great.
  • 5 1
 It'd be great to see these things happen but this isn't the way.

Problems:
1- Trek makes some of the worst kids mountain bikes, basically catalog junk with the worst components known to man. Compared to Norco, Spawn, Commencal, Trail Craft, Prevelo, Woom, VPace, Vitus etc...Trek is trash for kids. (putting those 1000 lb coil forks on just to trick parents into thinking its "suspension" is horrible).

2- Mountain Biking is a fortune and they aren't making cheaper bikes

3- There isn't much mountain biking anywhere near these diverse communities

Here is what they should be doing if they cared about diversity on bikes:

1- Build inner city bike parks - these are proven and amazing for communities. They are easy to build an maintain on the scab land. I built one and helped with a 2nd in the last 12 months. Game changers for communities and diversity as well. It has to work for a BMX bike tho.

2- Push the BMX freestyle bikes/biking...or heck even those wheelie bikes. They are dirt cheap, lots of used ones. Even the 170$ amazon Mongoose ain't bad. They build skills better than any other bike a kid will ever have, especially over a big mountain bike. Its magic for kids. Pilot vs passenger. Kids on BMX means they will easily transition, with vastly more skill, to a mountain bike if they have the option in the future.

3- Go get a guy like grab a guy like Brad Simms to market this and fund some kid/parent coaching clinics at the bike parks/skate parks etc. all over.
  • 2 0
 Read the article. This is one of the actionable steps they established. It doesn’t say they are finished. It doesn’t state that they don’t have other programs in the hopper. I love that some PB’ers feel the need to state the obvious. As if Trek / NICA don’t understand the massive scale of issues that require action. This is one little step in the right direction. We’re talking 250 bikes here.
  • 4 0
 As someone who's been involved with NICA at only a very local level, I think any program to get bikes into the hands of young riders who's parents don't ride is a good thing. Currently youth cycling is almost all dominated by kids who's parents buy them $4000 bikes, pay for coaching camps, etc. Nothing wrong with buying your kid a good bike, but the sport should have wider entry paths than that.
  • 12 5
 Well done Trek. . . . . . . . . ...still won't see me on a Trek, though.
  • 4 5
 @johnski Don't worry about it my current Top Fuel and the other 7 Trek bikes that I've owned covers for you. Can't go wrong with them, always satisfied! Great dealers and aftersales service by my experience.
  • 1 0
 Not sure I'm a fan of the negativity here. I live in Philly, and there are kids wicked bike skills everywhere. It's like there is something in the water. Somewhere in Philly there is a kid who could be the next Richie Rude, but we will never hear from them.These kids live within 20 minutes of one of the top MTB spots in the state, but they will never get to ride it because dropping 1000 dollars to start mountain biking is not something these kids can do. I know there are worse problems to solve, but not every cause has to be serious. I think giving someone a chance to find a passion is always meaningful.
  • 6 1
 Yes!
  • 4 1
 Need more diversity in opportunity, education and community first. Stupid crap like bikes will work itself out.
  • 2 0
 %100 agree, biggest factors would be opportunities and education, huge issue's, while other community based foundations need to step up to make those positive changes. Trek as a bike company and NICA look to be doing what they know best, bikes.
  • 2 3
 As much as I want more people biking, I don't think this plan is going to work out. Seeing that demographically African-Americans live in industrialized and urban areas limiting them to recreational activities like basketball and football and mainly any sports schools offer or you can watch on tv. There isn't much land in order to build trail. You have to travel to get to real trail.Thats where the culture of SE bikes is. When you look at the those people and where they live. It takes you back to what I said. I very much hope to get more diversity into MTB or biking in general. But, you have to solve the question of trail before getting and giving bikes. I am not against it, and people will take this the wrong way. There are other problems to solve before this one.
  • 4 3
 Tell me where they state that they are saving all mans’ ills and inequalities. Pretty easy to be a skeptic observer on PB. Easier still to take shots at people and companies that are promoting positive change.
I applaud NICA and Trek for their action.
  • 1 1
 @CircusMaximus: There is no point in giving kids bikes when there is nothing to do with them. other than wheelie. If there are areas near by to bike in a urban area, do it. But thats not the case.
  • 1 0
 @barbarm: so you are telling me that there aren’t 250 underprivileged kids in the US that have access to trails?
  • 1 1
 @barbarm: yep. Agreed. Years ago a group with the Peace Corps looked at the massive amount of respiratory illness in Guatemala that was caused by having indoor open fires. So they went around and gave everyone (in a specific region) vented/stove piped wood burning ovens. A few months later they went back into the communities and everyone was still sick and they asked "well what about the ovens?" and the people replied "We didn't need them so we sold them"...they would rather be sick and have the money. So...in short, giving kids bikes won't accomplish anything unless the lions share of work is done to make it all accessible and attractive to them.
  • 2 0
 @barbarm: You do know people who aren't white are allowed to live and travel outside of cities right? Giving bikes and racing fees to a kid who wants to go bike racing but wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to do so is great, well done NICA. Taking away one or more of the barriers to entry will make it easier to travel. Maybe a family who couldn't afford to travel and buy a bike and pay for the entry fee might be able to afford to just travel to the trails or to an event.

Also, what's wrong with doing wheelies? Kids out on bikes is always better than kids not on bikes, no matter whether they are riding stair sets or rock gardens.
  • 1 1
 @preach: what in the actual f*ck are you going on about???
  • 1 0
 @CircusMaximus: that giving people things doesn't tend to solve deeper issues. no reason to go personal attack homie...just discussion.
  • 1 0
 Well its something. Its not enough of course, but its something. A long way to go.
