Trek Releases 5 New Clipless Pedals

Trek may not be the first company that comes to mind when considering clipless pedals, but they've recently expanded their lineup, increasing the number of options from one to five. The pedals are SPD-compatible, and they run the gamut from a 336 gram XC-oriented model with a composite body to a trail-style pedal with a mid-size aluminum platform around the clip-in mechanism.
All of the pedals have 7-degrees of float, plus adjustable spring tension. The XC options receive the Kovee model name, and the larger-platformed trail pedals are under the Line model name. All of the pedals spin on sealed bearings and chromoly spindles.
My initial impressions are that the weights and prices are all in the reasonable realm, and my first few rides on the Line Elite pedals have been free of any surprises. The entry and exit is smooth, and I was able to find my ideal tension level without any fuss. I'll see how they hold up to a few months of sloppy conditions and report back.
More info: trekbikes.com
