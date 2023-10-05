Trek Releases 5 New Clipless Pedals

Trek may not be the first company that comes to mind when considering clipless pedals, but they've recently expanded their lineup, increasing the number of options from one to five. The pedals are SPD-compatible, and they run the gamut from a 336 gram XC-oriented model with a composite body to a trail-style pedal with a mid-size aluminum platform around the clip-in mechanism.

All of the pedals have 7-degrees of float, plus adjustable spring tension. The XC options receive the Kovee model name, and the larger-platformed trail pedals are under the Line model name. All of the pedals spin on sealed bearings and chromoly spindles.

My initial impressions are that the weights and prices are all in the reasonable realm, and my first few rides on the Line Elite pedals have been free of any surprises. The entry and exit is smooth, and I was able to find my ideal tension level without any fuss. I'll see how they hold up to a few months of sloppy conditions and report back.

Kovee Pro, Kovee Elite, and Kovee Comp.


Kovee Pro
Composite body
336 grams
$150 USD
Kovee Comp
Diecast body
383 grams
$65 USD
Kovee Elite
Forged body with anodized plates
390 grams
$110 USD


Line Elite, Line Comp

Line Elite
Forged body
450 grams
$110 USD
Line Comp
Diecast body
430 grams
$75 USD


More info: trekbikes.com




 $75 for the line comp, look really close to the XT trails that go for $130. I'll give them a shot given the shimanos don't seem to last more than a season these days.
  • 9 0
 been using xtr trail pedals 5 yrs and i ride 4-5x a week with zero issues......what doesn't last on the shimano xt pedals for you?
  • 6 0
 Looks like a pedal
  • 2 0
 Wow pricing is not bad. It'll be interesting to see how they hold up compared to the similar offerings from Shimano. Looking forward to a long-term review/comparison.
  • 2 0
 Slowly getting closer to an all trek brand bike. More than 50% must be trek/trek affiliated company now, right?
  • 4 1
 Give it 5 years and the entirety of mountain biking will be owned by trek
  • 1 0
 I think they are pretty close to Giant or Hope with their "trying to own everything that is on your bike" train. Specialized is not far behind tho
  • 1 1
 @somewhatprorider: I find trek bikes to be very.....Trek..if that makes sense. I do wonder though, lets say Trek owns lots of brands like a PON holding. If they were to simply supply funds for operations and R&D while letting the brands operate independently, could that be a way for brands like GG or Turner to stay alive and innovative? Imagine a brand like Nicolai or GG with the seemingly unlimited budget of a brand like Trek.

I know that's very wishful thinking, and more than likely it would just lead to brands being watered down for the masses, but a man can dream.
  • 1 0
 @grnmachine02: and zerode
  • 1 1
 @grnmachine02: They did. They own Gary Fisher, Klein, Lemond, Bontrager. And they sysematically ran them into the ground, just shuttered them (because the biggest cheat i9n cycling history told them to do it) or in the case of Bontrager (whicjh they seem in the progress of dismantling) turned it into a branding exercise for over priced catalogue parts.
They sell repackaged Swissstop pads and SRAM Udh's for 50% mark up.
(Full disclosure-I worked for Trek and despise them-bikes are ok though)
  • 3 1
 They look exactly like look pedals.





