Trek Releases New Line of Cycling Apparel

As the weather starts to warm up on the northern half of the planet, Trek is coming to market with a refreshed line of riding apparel. The kits are quite simple, with earth-tone colorways and little in the way of flashy graphics. Trek is touting the low environmental impact of the new pieces as well, with the entire lineup using recycled material for the fabrics - apparently the new lineup has helped divert 800,000 water bottles from landfills. Though the collection is pretty simple overall, there are some pieces of interest that might suit PB readers' needs. All Trek apparel is now covered by their 30-day unconditional guarantee, so if you don't like it you can send it back without question.Trek says they've made some changes to their sizing scheme, having partnered with the apparel-tech company Alvanon to help develop the new range. As an example, anybody who was a Bontrager medium will now likely fit better in a Trek small. Like all things, it's probably best to try things on or consult the sizing chart before pulling the trigger on some new gear.First off, we have the Evoke tee, with a recycled polyester / cotton blend that should wick moisture pretty well. It comes in every size form XS to 3XL, and can be had in white, black, or olive. It's a $44.99 tee shirt, but at least it saves 35 water bottles from hitting the landfill.Featuring 2-way stretch fabric and a semi-fitted silhouette, the Evoke shorts should be a solid piece on and off the bike. They have a removable chamois liner and hook-and-loop waist adjustments to dial in the fit. The shorts are available in black or taupe, from XS-3XL, and will set you back $124.99 USD.These are essentially a bike-focused gym short, with a zippered pocket to stow a phone, drawstring wastband, and a looser fit that moves with you. The Quantum shorts are also compatible with the clip-in chamois liner, should you want to keep it tight underneath the casual exterior. Sizing comes in XS-4XL, colors in black/tan/olive, and pricing is a clean $99.99.With a longer inseam and daisy-chain waist adjustment, the Rhythm shorts are probably the most practical of the lineup. With two deep front pockets and a zippered stash, they should have enough cargo capacity to ditch the pack on some decently long rides. Available only in black, from XS-2XL, the Rhythms cost $99.99.Though it is great to see apparel manufacturers focusing on the environmental impact of what they're producing, it's important to remember that the most eco-conscious thing you can do is buy nothing and simply get the most out of what you have.