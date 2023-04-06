Trek Releases New Line of Cycling Apparel

Apr 6, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

As the weather starts to warm up on the northern half of the planet, Trek is coming to market with a refreshed line of riding apparel. The kits are quite simple, with earth-tone colorways and little in the way of flashy graphics. Trek is touting the low environmental impact of the new pieces as well, with the entire lineup using recycled material for the fabrics - apparently the new lineup has helped divert 800,000 water bottles from landfills. Though the collection is pretty simple overall, there are some pieces of interest that might suit PB readers' needs. All Trek apparel is now covered by their 30-day unconditional guarantee, so if you don't like it you can send it back without question.

Trek says they've made some changes to their sizing scheme, having partnered with the apparel-tech company Alvanon to help develop the new range. As an example, anybody who was a Bontrager medium will now likely fit better in a Trek small. Like all things, it's probably best to try things on or consult the sizing chart before pulling the trigger on some new gear.

Evoke Tech Tee


First off, we have the Evoke tee, with a recycled polyester / cotton blend that should wick moisture pretty well. It comes in every size form XS to 3XL, and can be had in white, black, or olive. It's a $44.99 tee shirt, but at least it saves 35 water bottles from hitting the landfill.


Evoke Short


Featuring 2-way stretch fabric and a semi-fitted silhouette, the Evoke shorts should be a solid piece on and off the bike. They have a removable chamois liner and hook-and-loop waist adjustments to dial in the fit. The shorts are available in black or taupe, from XS-3XL, and will set you back $124.99 USD.


Quantum Fitness Short


These are essentially a bike-focused gym short, with a zippered pocket to stow a phone, drawstring wastband, and a looser fit that moves with you. The Quantum shorts are also compatible with the clip-in chamois liner, should you want to keep it tight underneath the casual exterior. Sizing comes in XS-4XL, colors in black/tan/olive, and pricing is a clean $99.99.


Rhythm Short


With a longer inseam and daisy-chain waist adjustment, the Rhythm shorts are probably the most practical of the lineup. With two deep front pockets and a zippered stash, they should have enough cargo capacity to ditch the pack on some decently long rides. Available only in black, from XS-2XL, the Rhythms cost $99.99.


Though it is great to see apparel manufacturers focusing on the environmental impact of what they're producing, it's important to remember that the most eco-conscious thing you can do is buy nothing and simply get the most out of what you have.

54 Comments

  • 18 0
 I personally look for shorts with no built in waist adjusters: just belt loops and a button or snap. When relying on stretchy shorts material to not ride down my ass once it gets hot and sweaty it doesn't work and I have to keep cinching tighter and tighter until the shorts are uncomfortable but the stretch still lets them ride down my old-man-no-booty ass. Belt loops, an infinitely adjustable buckle with a non-stretchy nylon belt is what I find works and doesn't leave me with droopy shorts that want to hang in the crotch and get stuck on the nose of the saddle.
  • 2 1
 All my TLD shorts have the loops to connect a chamois. So the shell never falls down. It floats up or down but is held in check by those little loops so my pooper never shines.
  • 2 0
 cannot speak to the Rhythm Short above but I have a Pearl Izumi shell that uses the same hook feature and its great...that said, have another Pearl Izumi shell with a draw strap (no hook or velcro) and its terrible, rode with it for the first time yesterday and probably won't wear them again on any ride that lasts more than an hour.
  • 8 0
 I prefer shoelaces because when your shorts sag, it looks like you're wearing a thong and that's really hot.
  • 1 0
 7mesh made it to the top of my list for shorts for this very reason.
  • 1 0
 I’m a fan of the stretchy Arcade belts. Helps for the variability of my dad bod belly from day to day.
  • 11 0
 The daisy-chain adjustment is a nice feature...but if you're paying $100 for shorts you might as well get some with lifetime repairs such as the patagonia dirt craft that you can get on sale for a similar price and it comes with a chamois.
  • 1 0
 **that also has the same daisy-chain adjustment feature
  • 1 1
 @mtbthe603: what are the chances Trek just "shopped" the Patagonia catalog and clicked "Buy" & "Logo" ?
  • 14 3
 Why the f*ck are people still buying plastic single use water bottles?!

Same reason people still buy single use batteries probably - I see pallet stacks of Duracell single-use AA's in Costco and no rechargeables. We've been using the same sets of Eneloop rechargeables in my house for TEN YEARS!

The apathy/ignorance/stupidity of my fellow humans boggles the mind sometimes. Yesterday I wondered "which animals on this planet would be better off if humans didn't ever evolve?" and sadly the answer is "all of them".
  • 10 0
 The good news is that dogs living in the perimeter of Chernobyl are potentially evolving more rapidly. So soon you'll be able to ride an unkillable murder Warg through the streets of destruction like some savage afterworld demi-God & it will eat all the plastics for fuel like some post apocalyptic Delorean dog.
  • 2 0
 Lazy people. These wealthy countries' economies have evolved to the point of being service/convenience-driven
  • 1 0
 @blowmyfuse: That's fantastic.

In all seriousness though, any species that is still in existence has survival as its top (or near top) priority, and pretty much all of our planet thrashing can be traced back to some kind of ill-interpreted and short-sighted desire to increase an individual's odds of surviving. Any animal that evolves to the point we're at, intelligence-wise, would probably start destroying the planet and everything else too in the name of survival/flourishing/whatever.

It's an unfortunate side effect of the instinct to survive. Once you become too good at it, you start shitting on everything else.
  • 1 1
 " The apathy/ignorance/stupidity of my fellow humans"....elitist alert. Do the best you can within your situation, we can all call eachother out on stuff we could do better, but its a pointless campaign. No point putting yourself above "everyone else" because you used a rechargeable battery once. you arent that special.
  • 1 0
 @Henryd555: oh no I'd put myself in that same category. Reusing batteries is nothing compared to the impact the rest of my life has on the environment (local and global) unfortunately. About to hop in my car to take my kid to school, case in point. At some point we throw up our hands and say "meh, the change isn't worth the inconvenience to my life" and just go about out destructive (and ultimately self-destructive) ways. And that's why we're f*cked eventually.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: Fair enough, i chose to not have the same end view but can agree with your point.
  • 3 9
flag KeithShred (22 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 None of it makes any difference at all. The Earth will be absolutely fine. You should stop pointing fingers and focus on yourself instead. Virtue-signaling piece of shit.
  • 8 0
 Please make these shorts even shorter
  • 2 1
 who likes short shorts...
  • 5 0
 Sky's out, thigh's out.
  • 5 0
 Having a buckle & webbing adjustment on the shorts is nice. I hate the elastic & velcro cinch that most use, after a year it's pretty much done. A $45 t-shirt is bordering on absurd, though.
  • 3 1
 @grundleJ if you think $45 for a t-shirt is a lot, go take a look at the mons royale tee shirts.
  • 3 0
 @Superboost: not to justify $80 t-shirts because that pricing model is insane, at least with mons you're getting merino wool which should last a lot longer and perform a lot better than plastic/cotton mix
  • 9 1
 once again more overpriced bike clothing sht
  • 6 1
 $99.99 for some shorts I can get at Sierra for $18. COOL!
  • 1 0
 Just hang tight for 9mos...these will be at STP for $18 by then.
  • 5 2
 The Trek Store here in Little Rock got obliterated in the tornado - when they get back on their feet, I'll be picking up a pair of those Rhythm shorts to support them.
  • 7 4
 Yeah, because Trek is just struggling to pay rent...
  • 13 3
 You mean the giant corporation that is buying out it's own dealerships.
And if those dealerships aren't selling to them (the ones who they basically rode the work & sweat and tears of for decades)...then that same corporate monster TREK is building or buying shops directly across the street and blowing their own dealers apart?

Yeah...do that. Then in a few years, we can all order 1 product from one giant mega-brand online and have our oligarch Bezos ship it to our door in a drone that comes crashing into our yard after buzzing and whizzing through the air murdering all the birds it rips past and our whole world can be "eco-conscious plastic pants" delivered hot and now.


Sorry....my brain needed to take a dump. That was a mental colon cleanse.
  • 3 0
 @blowmyfuse: Understood. Yes, that was pretty much the case here; I understand it's not a little mom-and-pop operation that got destroyed, but they were good guys who helped out our NICA teams a lot. And not for nothin', Trek helps out NICA quite a bit too, as a corporation. But I get it.

I don't think we'll ever get to a point where bikes are sold by just one mega-brand online. Specialized will be the other mega-brand. Lol
  • 2 0
 @blowmyfuse: username checks out.
  • 5 0
 Trek clothing now sold by Old Navy.....
  • 4 1
 Anyone else just buy $30 shorts off amazon or costco? I'd rather have 3 clean pairs than 1 for $99. I guess this is for the Yeti riders.
  • 1 0
 Pnw shorts are $30 on amazon
  • 1 0
 Actually I think Trek riders are the intended audience.
  • 2 0
 2-pack of lightweight 32 Degrees shorts for $18 at Costco are my current favorite. I can't even fathom forking over a hundred for a single pair of shorts that's more or less functionally equivalent to the Costco stuff.
  • 5 0
 Cotton kills
  • 4 1
 "polyester / cotton blend that should wick moisture pretty well"... no - cotton doesn't wick moisture pretty well - ever... If you're going to be getting sweaty - don't wear cotton - not even a blend. But if you want something to wear at the coffee shop - sure...
  • 5 0
 not too worried about people climbing K2 in trek's athleisure bike tees
  • 6 1
 2020 bike boom vibes
  • 2 0
 Looks right out of an R.e.i. catalogue.
  • 1 0
 " Have a good ride." The marketing genius behind this tee shirt design. It's on par with the company who thought it inspiring to put "I like to ride fast" on their top tubes. Mtb world is corny af rn.
  • 4 0
 Looks like uh fashion
  • 3 0
 Costco Gerry cargo shorts > these
  • 1 0
 I like the glam-sizing. As clothes have "evolved" I've gone from an XL to L to Med...and apparently, I can now proudly say "yeah...I wear a small."
  • 2 2
 I want to see more DH/heavy enduro oriented options. Pants/shorts with padding on the sides in case you slide are really nice. TBH, I'd take that over a chamois.
  • 2 0
 Just what the cycling world needs, more apparel companies.
  • 1 4
 I stopped buying liner shorts, the chamois gets sweaty and bunchs up creating some nasty stuff. I've gone to merino wool boxer briefs and a proper saddle and it's SO MUCH BETTER! I'd like to see more emphasis on simple, less expensive, shorts for myself and others that go without a chamois (not $99 or more).
  • 2 2
 "We gotta make sure we have a black guy in there so people don't call us racist." -People supposedly focusing less on race
  • 1 0
 I had that clasp on Fox shorts. It broke in the wash.
  • 1 0
 Now if they could only make fabric sourced from cracked carbon frames.
  • 3 3
 Why would I buy this
  • 2 2
 Lame
  • 1 0
 Haha





