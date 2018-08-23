First Look: Trek's 2019 Remedy

Trek's Remedy platform has gone through a handful of iterations since it was introduced back in 2008, but it's always been their ready-for-anything all-mountain machine with enough travel to get you out of trouble but not enough to keep you from wanting to pedal it up the side of a mountain. For 2019, Trek is introducing an entirely new Remedy frame that, while looking a lot like its predecessor, sports some noteworthy changes, especially in the geometry and suspension departments.



First things first: rear wheel travel is still 150mm, there's 160mm on tap up front, and it's rolling on 27.5'' wheels with high-volume 2.6'' wide rubber straight from Trek. There's enough room for a 2.8'' wide tire out back, too, but if 29ers are your thing, you'll have to look at the Slash as they're not going to go on the Remedy.



2019 Remedy



Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

Travel: 150mm

Fork travel: 160mm

Wheel size: 27.5''

Frame construction: carbon fiber or aluminum

Head angle: 65.5 or 66-degrees

Reach: 455 - 461 (19.5'')

Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, and 21.5''

Weight: 28lb 15oz (9.9 model, as pictured w/o pedals)

MSRP: $3,299 USD - $6,999 USD

More info:

