First Look: Trek's 2019 Remedy

Aug 23, 2018
by Mike Levy  

Trek. Photo by Margus Riga
Trek's 2019
Remedy



Words: Mike Levy
Photos: Margus Riga





Trek's Remedy platform has gone through a handful of iterations since it was introduced back in 2008, but it's always been their ready-for-anything all-mountain machine with enough travel to get you out of trouble but not enough to keep you from wanting to pedal it up the side of a mountain. For 2019, Trek is introducing an entirely new Remedy frame that, while looking a lot like its predecessor, sports some noteworthy changes, especially in the geometry and suspension departments.

First things first: rear wheel travel is still 150mm, there's 160mm on tap up front, and it's rolling on 27.5'' wheels with high-volume 2.6'' wide rubber straight from Trek. There's enough room for a 2.8'' wide tire out back, too, but if 29ers are your thing, you'll have to look at the Slash as they're not going to go on the Remedy.
2019 Remedy

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 150mm
Fork travel: 160mm
Wheel size: 27.5''
Frame construction: carbon fiber or aluminum
Head angle: 65.5 or 66-degrees
Reach: 455 - 461 (19.5'')
Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, and 21.5''
Weight: 28lb 15oz (9.9 model, as pictured w/o pedals)
MSRP: $3,299 USD - $6,999 USD
More info: www.trekbikes.com

There are five Remedy models to pick from, with the top-tier 9.9 model shown here going for $6,999 USD. The other two carbon models, the 9.8 and 9.7, cost $5,499 and $3,999. If aluminum is in your future, you can choose between the $3,799 Remedy 8 or the Remedy 7 for $3,299 USD.


Trek. Photo by Margus Riga


Trek has long used their Active Braking Pivot, four-bar layout, and it's what you'll find employed on all of their high-end full-suspension bikes from the Session downhill sled to their Top Fuel cross-country racer. It's also what you'll find on the back of the 2019 Remedy but with a twist. Gone is the Full Floater design that saw the shock's lower mount sit on an extension of the chainstays rather than the front triangle.

Instead, Trek has gone back to a more traditional solid lower mount for the 2019 Remedy after many years of extolling the virtues of the Full Floater setup.


Trek. Photo by Margus Riga
Trek. Photo by Margus Riga


So, what gives with ditching the Full Floater? Shock technology, apparently, which has gotten much better over the years, especially when it comes to air springs. ''More responsive dampers, along with more refined air springs like DebonAir, offer the tuning ability and performance benefits our engineers originally sought to achieve with Full Floater,'' Trek said of their move away from the floating shock layout.

Their reasoning comes down to rigidity: ''The fixed mount opens up the lower frame area, giving us more opportunity to design a stronger, stiffer frame and chainstays. This also gives us more flexibility to accommodate larger, more capable shocks. All of these effects are experienced most dramatically on long travel bikes, like Remedy and Slash.'' Does it make a difference? I've got a 2019 Remedy 9.9 in my stable right now, and have years of experience on previous iterations of the bike, so I'll be able to find out soon.


Trek. Photo by Margus Riga
Trek. Photo by Margus Riga


Trek is also employing the RE:aktiv valve, as well as a thru-shaft shock design that ditches the internal floating piston to lower friction. I won't add extra words about either, but Mike Kazimer covered the thru-shaft design, albeit on a Fox shock, awhile back. Check that out to learn more.


Trek. Photo by Margus Riga


A bike can't be new if it's not stiffer and lighter, so the new Remedy is stiffer and lighter, of course. Trek isn't making any wild claims, however, with a 5-percent gain in rigidity and 100-grams shaved from the frame compared to the 2017 version. Small beans, really, but all the beans add up over time, and let's not forget that the beans have been adding up since 2008 when the Remedy was first introduced as a 150mm, 26'' wheeled, alloy-framed all-mountain bike. I smell an article idea: 2008 Remedy versus the 2019 Remedy - What do the beans do?

With the wheel size and travel staying the same for 2019, The biggest change has to be geometry, and Trek had revised it yet again to keep the Remedy in-line with what we expect from a 150mm-travel bike. In 2017, the Remedy was rocking a 66-degree front end (in the slackest setting) and it had a reach of 447mm to 458mm for the 19.5'' frame. The new Remedy goes even slacker, with a 65.5-degree head angle, a 1-degree steeper seat angle, and the reach stays basically the same.


Trek


Riders can also tinker with the geo by flipping the Mino Link pivot hardware around (they hold the rocker arm to the seatstays) to steepen the bike by 0.5-degree and lift the bottom bracket from 349mm to 356mm.

Other things... You can go as big as a 36-tooth 'ring, and as small as a 180mm rotor out back via a post mount. There are a few threaded holes on the underside of the top tube that are designed to work with Wolf Tooth's B-Rad tool kit system, too, so you won't need to stuff your pockets or wear a backpack if you're not into that.


Trek. Photo by Margus Riga
Trek. Photo by Margus Riga


There is something else to note as well, with Trek not doing any women-specific models of the Remedy. I'll give the floor to them on that one: ''Market research and rider feedback has indicated that aggressive female riders want the same geometry and performance as the main line. We’ve also found that, while many female riders love our “women’s” colorways, just as many prefer the main line paint colors. Rather than offering separate “women’s” colorways, we’re giving ALL riders more selection by offering every model in two colors to suit a variety of tastes, regardless of gender. We’ve also improved the fit of the smallest 15.5” size so it works for more riders.''

  • + 33
 Calling all trek haters, calling all trek haters, a nice looking new bike has just dropped, please report to comment section, Thats a final call for all trek haters, please report with your keyboards and bashing tool to the comment section immediately
  • - 3
 Meh, looks like a Session.
  • + 3
 I remember back in 2012 when I was all fired up to buy a ‘13 Remedy. I’d read all the marketing about how awesome the DRCV fork was. Good thing I tested one - rode like a big heavy squishy turd. Looks like they’re up to it again with the special shock in this one. Maybe it’s good though, but I think I’ll hold on to my belligerent skepticism about them.
  • + 6
 BB too high
  • + 1
 @Mojo348: Hah, exact same thing happened to me! Same year! What a disappointment!
  • + 2
 Top spec is $9200 with house brand components!? I'll take two similarly spec'd Canyons, Commencals, YTs or Diamondbacks instead please. Or a Kona, Transition, Norco or Intense and use the remaining couple of grand to bling it out.
  • + 7
 Apologies it's 9200 CAD and 6999 USD. *Takes a lap*
  • + 2
 Why no effective STA?
  • + 1
 Pretty sure that's a Trek
  • + 1
 Full Floater = Full Poser
  • + 1
 I wanted to get into Trek haters party but got blocked by a knock.
  • + 2
 No high pivot, no idler, no desert tan color. What's up with Trek.
  • + 16
 Now I know nobody except for you and me get suckered in to paying full retail for a Trek, but these things are not a good value at all.

5300$ for carbon with NX (!) and a whole bunch of Bontrager parts is garbage. Generic dropper, low lever brakes. What a joke.

The 4200$ has low end suspension, doesnt even come set up tubeless and somehow has even more low end bontrager stuff on it.

And they wonder why people buy Commencal’s.

Ebikes aren’t going to save you Trek. People aren’t going to get in to the sport at these prices. And on the top end... if you think I’m laying 11 grand for a Session 29 you are on crack.

The next economic crash is going to annihilate the bike industry.
  • + 3
 Have you seen any other companies’ 2019 pricing? It’s nuts how far up NX and second tired suspension has migrated up the product lines. Sad times.
  • + 1
 Second tier*
  • + 11
 Heck yeah on the colours. I've found I like the color but not the spec on a lot of women's models lately. It's a pretty common complaint at the shop I work at that men's bikes don't get many good colours
  • + 4
 2018 Trek WSD colors were way better than the men's, especially on the Remedy. The 2019 colors are pretty much a mashup of all the trendy things. I miss raw carbon and raw aluminum, but I suppose if you have to paint it, paint it black.
  • + 3
 Yeh, I've never seen a black on black with black bike before.
  • + 10
 If you just keep buying black bikes your wife will never know. That's why every model should be offered in black/black.
  • + 3
 @Ride406orDie: Did we just become best friends?
  • + 1
 @Ride406orDie: not all of us have stupid wives
  • + 11
 @mollow:
Stupid boy friends then
  • + 3
 Why does every bike review now have to make a point on whether or not there's a 29er version? It's like reviewing a mid-sized truck and pointing out that if you want a full-sized truck, you'll need to get the full-sized truck model.

"Hey, man. You want to buy some 29er? I'll give you a good deal. Just a little taste..."
  • + 8
 Because many of the same model bikes DO come in 27.5/29" options. If the Tacoma came in full or small sizes, it would be marketed that way and brought up that way in articles.
  • + 6
 But will it down country?
  • + 3
 Nope that would be the Fuel EX
  • + 2
 Why are they speccing a factory 36 fork and a RS super deluxe shock???? Just use a Lyrik because they are connected by the dick to their ReAktiv tech. They just made it look more like an aftermarket slapped together suspension kit. Put a red lyrik on there and it would look so much better.
  • + 2
 Cause it's nowhere close as good? Re:Aktiv does work well FYI
  • + 1
 @mollow: Yeah re aktiv works great. But matching it with a 36 still makes it looks kinda hack. I personally love my lyrik and have had no issues with it. Also love factory 36's I have had those too, but maybe I am just a diva and think it just looks goofy when they are paired on stock bikes.
  • + 1
 Don't like it? Don't buy it.
  • + 1
 @ianswilson815: I'd slap a dpx2 back there way before I'd change the forks. Sure lyriks work well, until you try a 36 grip2
  • + 2
 @mollow: thats what i did on mine.
  • + 4
 dammit looks like a transition
  • + 1
 Nah transition has pivot on the chain stay not on the rear axle.
  • + 2
 @danielwest330: and also threaded bb.......
  • + 1
 Is Trek the only company still making bikes with sub-70 degree seat tube angles? Any thoughts on climbing ability on these bikes vs a lot of newer bikes sporting 75-76 degree st's? Does it really make a difference?
  • + 4
 Generic Large Mountain bike in black. batch #21345
  • + 2
 If I don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it...
umm, I like the paint!
  • + 5
 It looks like a mountainbike.
  • + 1
 Smart to ditch the women's specific pandering marketing.
As if all girls like "girly" colorways. Much easier for girls to sell their used bikes when they're gender neutral.
  • + 1
 What is going on with the seat tube measurements? The geo lists a 21.5" frame size with a st of 521 mm, why not just follow the normal s-m-l designations...
.
  • + 1
 Wait , it doesn't say B O N T R A G E R on over it ? I guess progress is being made!
  • + 2
 That’s a good lookin’ bike. Not so sure about the lower shock mount.
  • + 1
 27.5 wide trail tires > 29er all day. Trek is getting into this game early.
  • + 1
 Worst warranty in the business . #dontbuytrek
  • + 1
 probably best geometry and preforming enduro bike
  • - 2
 hard to believe that big bike brands are still making bikes with old geometry and hopefully trek made nicer hardware, but probably not
  • + 1
 If it isn't broke.
  • + 2
 @bman33: ain't***
  • + 1
 All Mountain's not dead!
  • + 1
 LLAS
  • - 1
 Looks like a remedy
  • + 0
 it is ...
