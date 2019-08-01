Bike Check: Charlie Harrison's Session 29er - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 1, 2019
by Mike Levy  

BIKE CHECK

Charlie Harrison's
Trek Session 29er



The sixth round of the season takes us to Val di Sole and the legendary 'Black Snake' track that's been keeping racers on their toes for a decade now. Pinkbike's Ross Bell caught up with Grant Sides, the guy turning the wrenches for Charlie Harrison on the Trek Factory Racing team, to see how Charlie sets his bike up for racing in the Valley of the Sun.

After some impressive results throughout the previous seasons while on Trek's Test Team program, American Charlie Harrison moved up to join the factory effort for 2019. The 6'1" Californian rides an extra-large Session 29er that's fitted with air-sprung suspension and a mix of aluminum and carbon components.

Like a lot of World Cup racers, Harrison has tweaked the fit of his extra-large frame slightly by installing an offset headset that gives him an extra 3mm of reach (now 464mm in the low setting) while also relaxing the bike's head angle by one degree.

The stock rig gets a 62.1-degree head angle in the slacker of the two settings, which means that Harrison's Session is hovering somewhere around a chopper-like 61-degrees, otherwise known as slack as hell.


Like most World Cup racers, Charlie prefers a stiff suspension setup.


With angles like that and speed like Charlie's, his suspension has to be on the stiff side of things. "Charlie runs a really firm setup,'' said Grant Sides, Charlie's mechanic. ''He has 172psi in his fork, his high-speed compression is one [click] from closed, and his low-speed compression is seven from closed. His rebound is five.''

That'd probably rattle our teeth out by the time you or I got halfway down the mountain, but it works well for 174lb Harrison.

It's the same story out back, too, with 243psi in his 'Meg-Neg' air can that's said to provide more suppleness at the top of the stroke. Volume spacers? Yeah, all of them, please. You'll find five and a half inside his BoXXer World Cup, which Sides said is the maximum amount, and three in his shock. So, firm suspension with plenty of ramp-up that a guy like Charlie would need, but the extra-large negative air can is on the job to keep things as active as possible.


You'll find aluminum cockpit parts and rims on Charlie's Session, but he is running a set of carbon cranks with grip tape applied to the outer faces.


He's also a convert from coil springs, Sides told PB's Ross Bell in the Val di Sole pits: ''No coil shock for Charlie. He found air and really likes it. He came to team camp on a coil and that's where we really dialed in his air settings.'' And when Sides says "dialed in," that's exactly what he means - he's only changed his air pressures by +/- 3psi since that off-season team camp. The man knows what he likes, it seems.

That same approach is applied to his cockpit as well, with Charlie preferring to not mess with his handlebar height, regardless of the track's grade. He's running an aluminum Descendent handlebar with 25mm of rise and 790mm of width, and there's also a 50mm direct mount stem.


Bontrager G5 DH tires (left) front and back and no inserts. Charlie likes his brake levers (right) to rest a 67mm out, and the bite point to happen at 57mm out.


Quick question for you: Can you tell me how many millimeters out you like your brake levers? What about the exact measurement where they start to bite? Me neither, but Charlie can. He runs his levers out to 65mm, and the bite point is at 57mm. While that sounds maybe just a touch picky, Sides said that's not the case at all: "He's pretty neutral about most things. As long as you have his brakes working well and his suspension running firm, he's good to go otherwise.''

Wheels and rubber are Bontrager, of course, with a set of G5 DH casing tires that are mounted to aluminum rims at 27 and 29psi. The team can run Cush Core if they want, depending on the track, but it wasn't installed on Harrison's bike for Val di Sole.

Regions in Article
Italy, Bikeland Val Di Sole, Val Di Sole

Trails in Article
Black Snake

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech 29ers SRAM Trek Charlie Harrison


Must Read This Week
Review: Shimano's All-New XT 4-Piston Brakes
77583 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2020 SB140 Doesn't Want to Be Confined by Race Tape
66642 views
7 Protective Frame Tapes Ridden & Rated
57880 views
Bike Check: Caminade’s Titanium ‘Chill Easy’ Trail/Enduro Bike
48171 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?
45807 views
Video: Mountain Biker Narrowly Avoids Hitting 2 Bear Cubs
44729 views
Results: USA National Championships 2019
38084 views
Industry Veteran Andrew Bernstein Critically Injured in Boulder Hit and Run - Updated 7/31
37931 views

28 Comments

  • + 5
 "Quick question for you: Can you tell me how many millimeters out you like your brake levers? What about the exact measurement where they start to bike?"

I think you meant "Bite"
  • + 3
 I think you're right haha
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: details details...
  • + 6
 thought he had orange reflectors on his pedals at first
  • + 1
 Safety first!
  • + 1
 How in the duck do these pros ride such stiff setups. I ride 119 psi 3 tokens and 1 click of hsc. I ride pretty fast too and weigh 30lbs more than him. That’s just insane
  • + 1
 Clearly not fast enough!
  • + 3
 I would do the sex with it
  • + 1
 Great to see him back and on a fresh rig. Surprised his front end looks low while others are jacking theirs up.
  • + 2
 Great bike check gang. Keep up the good work
  • + 0
 can someone explain to a hack like myself what is meant by bite point? everyone on the internet seems to complain about inconsistent bite point with all the brakes.
  • + 2
 The point at the brake lever at which the pads contact the rotor.
  • + 2
 @fartsmellow: so in charlies case, his lever moves 10mm before he actually does any braking
  • + 2
 How much lever pull for maximum braking power

On long/steep descents, most brakes' bite point and overall feel/modulation will change a bit.
  • + 1
 it's the point where CHARLIE BIT ME
  • + 1
 i would pass on sex with it, until it could fit a coil in the rear
  • + 0
 Looks like a session.....sorry had to
  • + 2
 You really didn't.
  • + 0
 What do we do when sessions no longer look like sessions?
  • + 0
 that rear rotor is massive!!
  • + 0
 No inserts for the win
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023276
Mobile Version of Website