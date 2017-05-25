PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Trek Session 27.5 - First Look

May 25, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

Trek Session 2017
FIRST LOOK
Trek Session 27.5 9.9

Words: Mike Kazimer
Photos: Ross Bell


There's plenty of buzz surrounding Trek's new Session 29 (and for good reason), but the new Session 27.5 shouldn't be overlooked. After all, it's already garnered one World Cup DH victory under Rachel Atherton this season, and the updates should help to maintain its race-winning ways.

The new Session is longer, lower, and slacker, a now familiar refrain these days, and the carbon frame's design has been changed in order to eke out even more stiffness.
Trek Session 9.9 27.5 Details

• Travel: 210mm
• Full OCLV carbon fiber frame
• 62.1° - 64.4° head angle
• 157 x 12mm rear spacing
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $4,000 USD (frame and shock only), $8,000 complete.
• Available: August / September
www.trekbikes.com


Trek Session 2017
Increasing the Session's stiffness was high on Trek's priority list, especially at the head tube and bottom bracket area.
Trek Session 2017
The shock is now secured to the downtube rather than using the Full Floater design seen on the previous model.


Frame Details

The rear shock is now fixed to the downtube, similar to the design of the Slash 29. According to Trek, advances in shock technology meant that the Full Floater design was no longer necessary to achieve the suspension feel they wanted. Trek worked closely with Fox on tuning the air-sprung Float X2 that the Session is spec'd with, but the bike's kinematics also allow a coil sprung shock to work without any trouble.

Overall, Trek claims the the new frame is 11% stiffer, with the bottom bracket seeing a 19% jump in stiffness, and the head tube stiffness increasing by 10%. Those are some significant changes, especially considering that the prior model wasn't exactly a wet noodle out on the track, but Trek wanted to create an even stiffer bike, one that could provide the cornering precision needed by elite DH racers.



Trek Session 2017
There's plenty of clearance for meaty DH tires.
Trek
Bontrager are working on a hub that takes advantage of the extra space created by running a 7-speed drivetrain, pushing the hub flanges out for additional wheel stiffness.



Session geometry

Session 27.5 Geometry

The Session's reach has grown by approximately 20 millimeters, up to 445mm for a size large, and the bottom bracket height has dropped 6 millimeters, down to 349mm. The stock head angle now sits at 63°, but it's possible to go even slacker thanks to the headset cups that Trek provides. Those cups can be installed to change the head angle by 1° in either direction, and combined with the adjustments provided by the mino-link chip on the seatstay it's possible to create a super-slack 62.1° head angle, or steepen it all the way to up to 64.4°.


Trek Session 2017


27 Comments

  • + 19
 Nice to see that in a world of bikes touting "shorter travel but more fun", Trek is like "Nah, let's up the travel" Somewhere the ghost of Bender is thankful.
  • + 2
 so is bender still dead
  • + 2
 hes alive and well bro
  • + 4
 @viatch: its a joke. He was a judge at the last Rampage. There was an internet newspaper that published a false story that he died a few years ago, and everyone thought he was dead.
  • + 15
 Looks like a session.
(Sorry, I couldn't resist)
  • + 6
 Not sure whether to up-vote or down-vote...
  • + 19
 @Triber66: just follow your heart, mate
  • + 12
 After all these years this bike never changes and never stops looking just perfect
  • + 8
 In 2018 there's gonna be a 26" version with 800mm rear spacing where you can basically use your handlebar as thru axle
  • + 4
 Gee, that was needed !!!
  • + 2
 Now get both the 27.5 and 29 and race 'em!
  • + 2
 You're in luck...
  • + 1
 I would have this over the 650b and 1000 dollars saved
  • + 3
 Uhhhh what?
  • + 2
 @tgent: I ment I would have the 650b over the 29er and save 1000 dollars
  • + 4
 @christillott: Not really saving 1K as the 29er comes with the fork too.
  • + 1
 Came here to see the price, wasn't disappointed.
  • + 4
 But really though for a US manufactured top end bike its actually not horrible. Decent warranty as well. Not saying I have 8k burning a hole in my pocket but...
  • + 1
 did everyone get a little sad when this wasn't a review of the 29er?
  • + 1
 Looks like an Aurum
  • + 1
 Hotness indeed!
  • + 1
 27.5 ain't dead!
  • + 1
 That bike look gorgeous!
  • - 3
 Would love to throw this rig at a track and have a session. Hoho..
  • + 0
 No.
  • + 0
 @teamkr: oh I know you want it too.
  • - 2
 I ment I would have this over the 29er

