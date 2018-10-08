Review: Trek Session 9.9 29

Suspension Design



From Trek:



Anti-rise is something we look at, but really we tune that through the ABP “rotation factor.” In short, we’re looking to minimize the amount of the rotation the tire contact patch would have with the ground as the suspension is cycled from full extension to full compression. This can be graphed as Anti-Rise, but the amount of force that can actually be created due to friction between a tire and varying trail surfaces and conditions actually becomes quite small. So we simply look at minimizing that rotation to create the active feel under braking our bikes are known for.



Pedal kick-back is also not something we really look at anymore. That was something we looked at in the early days of MTB full suspension as a way to compare axle paths and judge how much one bike would pedal compared to another. In those early days, pivot placement was all over the place, and really what we were feeling with “high kickback” bikes were generally bikes with really high pivot placements. These high pivot placement bikes had such Anti-Squat numbers that the bike would rise up / extend the suspension with each pedal stroke, then sag back down as our human power delivery systems (ie, legs) varied between high and low output cycles. If you compare all the really good performing bikes today in terms of axle path, chainstay length growth, and anti-squat numbers, they’re all going to be really close. Whether a single pivot or multi-link system, they’re going to move and behave very similarly.



Anti-Squat is also not something we look at in terms of providing XX% of Anti Squat. This simply isn’t something you can really design for on a mountain bike. Yes, it can be calculated for a given bike size with a presumed center of gravity. But on a bicycle, this center of gravity moves around all over the place. It’s different for seated pedaling vs standing pedaling vs pedaling up-hill vs on the flats. A-Mar and I are about the same height, but have way different seat post heights. Chris J and I weigh about the same, but because he always skips leg day, our mass is in different spots. What we do is simply look at anti-squat as a scalar number and compare one bike to another. We then move around the main pivot to create more or less anti-squat or a steeper or shallower AS curve based on how we want to change a bikes performance from one year to the next or one usage case (XC Race vs Enduro for example).



Leverage Ratio Graphs. Ah yes! This is really where the magic happens that can be quantified and is the most important factor in determining a bikes performance. Again, comparisons to previous bikes and what sort of changes are wanted are important and need to be compared. But this also has to be viewed in context of how the shock is tuned in both damper and spring qualities. These are tied together and are the first things we work on when working on new bikes. They can get a bit messy… as can be seen on this one!

Trek have well and truly applied the 'looks like a Session' concept to the four-bar link Session 9.9. The main pivot is slightly below the top of the 36t chainring, and slightly behind the bottom bracket. The ABP layout rotates around the rear axle and connects the chain and seatstays. The seat stays drive a huge one piece, magnesium, 'EVO Link' rocker that engages the shock. The upper shock mount is now a trunnion mounted metric shock, and bearings are used in the rocker link here, which should remove any problems with friction caused from upper shock bushing rotation often found on this type of design.Trek would only provide a graph of the leverage ratio which they describe as "smoothly progressive leverage rate" which means the progression increases, but in a near-straight line. They stated that they don't take those graphs as gospel and explained why in the following way: