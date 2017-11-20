Trek Session 9.9 DH 27.5 - Review











Trek debuted the new Session 27.5 and its bigger-wheeled sibling at the beginning of the 2017 World Cup race season, and it's now available for public consumption. The general frame profile remains the same – yes, it still 'looks like a Session' – but the geometry has been tweaked, and the Full Floater shock configuration is now a thing of the past. The changes aren't massive, but they do help to ensure that the Session maintains its place as a high caliber race machine, one that can handle everything from elite level racing to general bike park usage.



The price of the Session has also changed, and where last year's Session 9.9 checked in at an eye-watering $10,000, the new model, with a similar parts spec, comes in at $8,000 USD. That sizeable price reduction was made possible by Trek's decision to move production of the Session overseas – it had previously been made in their Waterloo, Wisconsin facility.



Trek Session Details



• Intended use: downhill

• Travel: 210mm

• Wheel size: 27.5"

• Full carbon frame, magnesium rocker link

• 63° head angle (low setting)

• 446mm chainstays

• 12 x 157mm rear spacing

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Weight: 32.75 pounds / 14.86 kg (size L)

• Price: $8,000 USD

• www.trekbikes.com

Trek only offer two complete versions of the Session – the high end, full carbon version reviewed here, and the more budget-oriented aluminum Session 8 that retails for $3,799. The 9.9 still isn't what anyone would call inexpensive, but keep in mind that it's set up with nearly the same parts that the Trek Factory Racing team use on the World Cup circuit.



According to Trek, they found that their DH bike customers tend to fall into two main categories – racers looking for the best of the best, or park riders in search a more wallet-friendly ride. For everyone else, there's always the option of going the frame only route, and building up a dream bike with exactly the parts you want. That's also the only way to obtain a Session 29 – there currently aren't any complete big-wheeled DH bikes in Trek's catalog.









Resplendent in red, the Session is one good looking bike. Resplendent in red, the Session is one good looking bike. Trek's Mino Link design makes it possible to choose between two geometry settings. Trek's Mino Link design makes it possible to choose between two geometry settings.





Frame Details



The Session 9.9 is exceptionally light – our size large review bike weighed only 32.75 pounds – but Trek took measures to make sure that the frame remained stiff enough to handle all the punishment that a World Cup DH course can dish up, with large, squared-off carbon tubing, and an impressive looking head tube junction. According to Trek, the new frame is 11% stiffer overall, with the bottom bracket seeing a 19% jump in stiffness, and the head tube stiffness increasing by 10%.







The Full Floater design is no longer used, and the shock is now fixed to the downtube. The Full Floater design is no longer used, and the shock is now fixed to the downtube.





That search for stiffness and weight savings is also the reason the Session doesn't use the Full Floater rear suspension design, where the shock was attached to the rocker link and the swingarm, found on the previous version – the shock is now fixed to the down tube.



Other frame details include integrated fork bump stops, full internal cable routing, ISCG tabs, and a threaded bottom bracket shell. There are also downtube and chainstay protectors in place to keep the carbon frame safe from rock smacks and chain slap.









Geometry



As is the case with many of Trek's full suspension bikes, the Session's geometry can be altered via a small chip on the seatstays. The low position gives the bike a 63-degree head angle and a 349mm bottom bracket height, while the high position delivers a 63.5-degree head angle and a 356mm bottom bracket height. Looking for something even slacker? It's possible to install offset headset cups that allow for the head angle to be altered by a degree in either direction.



Compared to the previous iteration, the new Session's reach has grown by approximately 20mm, and it now measures 445mm for a size large. That's still not super long, but there is an XL size in the lineup with a 475mm reach for riders looking for more length.











Suspension



The Session relies on Trek's ABP (Active Braking Pivot), where the rear pivot is situated so that it rotates around the rear axle. A Fox Float X2 takes care of the bike's 210mm of rear travel, although the frame is progressive enough that a coil-sprung shock would work as well.









Specifications

Specifications Price $8000 Travel 210 Rear Shock Fox Factory Float X2 Fork Fox Factory 40 FIT RC2 Cassette Shimano Ultegra, 11-25, 10 speed Crankarms Shimano Saint Chainguide MRP G4 Chain Shimano XTR Rear Derailleur Shimano Saint Shifter Pods Shimano Saint, 11-spd Handlebar Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon, 820mm Stem Bontrager Line Pro Direct Mount, 50mm Grips Bontrager Rhythm lock-on Brakes Shimano Saint Wheelset DT Swiss FR1950 Gravity Classic Tires Bontrager G4 Team Issue, 27.5x2.35˝ Seat Bontrager Evoke 3, ti rails Compare to other DH Bikes























Setup



The Whistler Bike Park is an ideal testing ground for a DH bike – fast lifts and a wide variety of terrain make it easy to quickly dial in a bike's suspension settings with minimal fuss, so that's where I headed for my initial rides on the Session.



The Fox Float X2 shock comes with four volume-reducing bands installed, but I still found myself looking for a little more end-stroke ramp up. Even with 30% sag it still felt like the shock was going through its travel too easily, so I added one more spacer, bringing the total up to five, the maximum number allowed. That did the trick, creating the extra support I wanted for pushing into the lip of jumps, and for taking the sting off accidental hucks to flat.



At 160 pounds, my settings were as follows (the numbers indicate clicks from fully closed): Pressure: 190psi. HSR: 10; LSR, 13; HSC:14; LSC:15. Those setting left me with plenty of room for adjustment in either direction, which is always a good sign. Up front, I ran 66 psi with two volume spacers installed in the Fox 40.











Handling



I started the test period with the bike in the High geometry setting – that's how the bike arrived – but I soon switched it to the low setting and never looked back. After all, it's rare that I find myself thinking “If only this bike had a steeper head angle and a higher bottom bracket,” especially with a DH rig. As far as the fit goes, at 5'11” I was comfortable on the size large, but if this were my personal bike I'd likely go with a size XL, especially if I was planning on doing any races. That extra length provides even more stability, which in turn makes it easier to feel confident opening it all the way up on rough straightaways.



The Session fits right into what I'd call the 'Goldilocks' category – its geometry number don't really push the envelope too far in any direction, but they do add up to very balanced ride, one that feels 'just right' in the vast majority of situations. It's an extremely easy bike to get along with, and it only took a few laps before I felt like I was up to speed.



It's hard to pick one ride characteristic of the Session that really stands out from the others, but that's more of a testament to just how well rounded this bike truly is. No matter if I was hitting big jump lines or rolling into steep trails choked with slippery roots and rocks, the Session kept its composure. Compared to the Pivot Phoenix that I'd been on earlier in the season, the Session wasn't nearly as demanding of a bike – I could ease off the pace a little bit and still have just as much fun.







It's an extremely easy bike to get along with, and it only took a few laps before I felt like I was up to speed.





One of my favorite laps at Whistler for bike testing includes the lower portion of In Deep. It's not the steepest trail, but it's full of off-camber sections, with tall roots spider-webbing in every direction that makes it ideal for seeing how well a bike maintains its pace. The Session passed with flying colors – the light weight meant that it took minimal effort to pop up and over particularly awkward sections, and there was plenty of stability to keep pushing through the roughest parts. It doesn't deliver the feeling that there's an invisible hand propelling you forward when the trail is really chewed up, à la the Commencal Supreme DH, but the Session performed very well even in the most blown up sections of trail, although a coil shock would likely unlock an even plusher ride.



I don't subscribe to the theory that a stiffer frame is always better – just like with carbon wheels, at a certain point the ride quality begins to suffer. The good news is that Trek haven't reached that point yet, and while the Session's frame is certainly very stiff, it never felt jarring or overly harsh. In keeping with the whole 'Goldilocks' theme, the Session straddles the line between being lively and playful like an Intense M16 or being more of a glued-to-the-ground plow bike like the Scott Gambler. Of course, how a bike feels can be altered to some degree with the shock settings, but the overall sensation that the Session delivers is very neutral, with handling that quickly becomes second nature.



The fact that it has fairly neutral feel doesn't mean that the Session delivers a boring ride -- far from it. Its intuitive handling meant that I could focus on more important things, like going faster, and taking the optional lines that required full commitment to make it to the bottom unscathed. I'd rather concentrate on my riding and the trail ahead rather than the bike I'm aboard, and with the Session it was extremely easy to do just that.







Bontrager's G5 tires may not be the first option that springs to mind for DH usage, but their performance is right up there with the best of the best. Bontrager's G5 tires may not be the first option that springs to mind for DH usage, but their performance is right up there with the best of the best. They have plenty of power, but the Saint brake's lever throw had a tendency to change during extended periods of braking. They have plenty of power, but the Saint brake's lever throw had a tendency to change during extended periods of braking.





Component Check



• Fox Float X2: The Float X2 lost its rebound damping on my fifth ride, which meant that I had to send it back to get it swapped out for a version that didn't feel like a pogo stick. The replacement was trouble free, and I didn't run into any further issues for the remainder of the test period.



• Fox Factory 40 FIT RC2: While I ran into issues with the Float X2, the 40 was flawless, with a rock solid chassis and an excellent blend of support and suppleness; even after being coated in dust and mud that slippery smoothness is still present.



• DT Swiss 1950 wheels: These wheels have had a hard life, and the rear has a few sizable dents in it as a result. The dents aren't large enough to affect the interface between the tire's bead and the rim – it's still possible to run a tubeless setup without any issues. The good news is that if the rim did to be replaced the wheelset uses DT's 240 hubs, which have an excellent track record when it comes to long term reliability.



• Shimano Saint brakes: The Saint brakes delivered plenty of power, and for the most part I didn't need to give them a second thought. However, there were a few instances where the bite point seemed to change, typically during longer, sustained sections of hard braking. The fact that they use mineral oil and are easy to bleed is a plus, but I still would have liked a little more consistency when it comes to the feel at the lever.



Bontrager G5 tires: The G5 tires were ridden through everything from moon dust to mud, with very predictable cornering grip and wet weather traction. The Session's frame has plenty of room to run something wider than 2.3”, but I wouldn't rush to take these off – their performance makes them worth riding until the knobs have worn down to rounded, chewed off little nubbins.















Pinkbike's Take



The Session 9.9 sets a shining example of how a modern downhill bike should perform, and its build kit leaves little to be desired. Whether you harbor dreams of World Cup glory, or don't plan on ever leaving the bike park, the Session is an adaptable machine that can easily be set up to work well for a wide range of riding styles. — Mike Kazimer