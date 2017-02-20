Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL - Review

Trek shook up their mountain bike lineup for 2017, and when the dust had settled from those revisions it was the Slash that ended up on top as the most purebred, race-oriented bike of the bunch, designed for the rigors of the Enduro World Series circuit. Built around 29” wheel and with a full carbon frame that Trek claims is as stiff as their Session DH bike, the new Slash has 150mm of rear travel paired with a 160mm fork up front.
There are two complete versions of the Slash, the 9.9 Race Shop Limited reviewed here, which retails for a bank account emptying $8,000 USD, and the 9.8, which comes in at $5,500. There's also a frame-only option for $3,700, a price that includes a Fox Float X2 shock.
Trek's Knock Block keeps the fork's crown from contacting the frame.
There are two geometry settings, but the writing on the frame can be a little confusing - the low position (shown) is with the bolt in the most rearward position.
Frame Details
This is one of the few times where the well-worn phrase, “Looks like a Session,” is acceptable, because yes, the Slash does bear more than a passing resemblance to its downhill-oriented sibling. The frame is constructed from Trek's OCLV carbon fiber, and has an oversized, squared-off downtube, part of Trek's new 'Straight Shot' design, which is also found on the Fuel EX and Remedy models.
The frame's downtube shape means that the fork's crown will hit the frame if it's turned too far, but that's where the Knock Block system comes in. A replaceable stop chip located on the top tube works with a keyed headset top cap in order to limit the fork's turning radius, while a keyed stem and spacers ensure everything remains lined up. Non-Bontrager stems are compatible with the Knock Block system, although you'll need to purchase a special clamping headset spacer in order to run one. There's also a rubber downtube protector for one extra level of frame protection.
It used to be that achieving adequate tire clearance on longer travel 29ers was a tricky proposition, but thanks to the advent of 1x drivetrains and 12x148mm rear spacing that's no longer as much of an issue. On the Slash the amount of clearance is especially generous, with enough room to fit a 29 x 2.6” tire, a width that's still somewhat of a rarity, although I wouldn't be surprised to see some wider rubber hit the market in the near future.
The Slash uses a BB92 bottom bracket, and while I would have preferred a threaded bottom bracket, out of all the pressfit standards I've had the best luck with BB92. Internal routing is in place for derailleur, brake, and dropper post housing using Trek's Control Freak cable management system, which involves threading a zip tie through a port in the down tube to hold everything in place. It's not as quite as easy of a system to work with compared to frames full length guide tubes molded into them, and a couple of bent spokes and some patience are sometimes necessary to get everything cinched down.
Other details include ISCG 05 tabs for mounting a chain guide, and, thankfully, a spot to mount a full-size water bottle on the top of the downtube.
Suspension Design
The Slash uses Trek's Active Braking Pivot (ABP) suspension design, where the rear pivots are positioned around the rear axle, but there's one notable difference compared to the layout found on the Fuel EX, Remedy, and even the Session – the shock is mounted directly to the frame, rather than 'floating' between the chainstays and upper rocker link. According to Trek, this change gave them more room to work with in the lower frame area, and made it possible to fit a longer piggyback shock, in this case a metric Fox Float X2 that measures 230x57.5mm.
Geometry
In the low setting the Slash is one of the slackest 29ers currently on the market, with a 65.1-degree head angle. There are slacker big wheelers in existence – the Pole Evolink and Nicolai Geometron come to mind – but not many. For comparison, the Specialized Enduro 29 has a 66-degree head angle, the Evil Wreckoning's is 65.5-degrees, and Nukeproof's Mega 290 sits at 66-degrees.
Specifications
Specifications
Price
$8000
Travel
150mm
Rear Shock
Fox Factory Float X2, 2-position damper, 230x57.5mm
Fork
Fox Factory 36 Talas, 130/160mm travel
Headset
FSA Knock Block IS-2, E2, sealed alloy cartridge
Cassette
SRAM XG-1295, 10-50, 12 speed
Crankarms
SRAM X01 Eagle, 32T Direct Mount X-Sync
Bottom Bracket
PF92
Rear Derailleur
SRAM X01 Eagle
Chain
SRAM Eagle
Shifter Pods
SRAM X01 Eagle, 12 speed
Handlebar
Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon, 35mm, 27.5mm rise, 780mm width
Getting the Fox Float X2 shock set to my liking took more tinkering than I'm used to, and for the first few weeks I played with a number of air pressure, compression, rebound, and volume spacer configurations. The Slash has a progressive suspension curve, but the amount of ramp up at the end of the travel isn't as dramatic as on a bike like the Nukeproof Mega 290, or the YT Jeffsy, which means more aggressive riders may need to add an additional volume band.
I ended up doing just that, installing one more volume band to the X2 in order to add more end stroke ramp up, which brought the total up to five, the maximum allowed given the shock's dimensions. My final settings ended up being 180psi for 17mm of sag, low-speed compression all the way open, 19 clicks out on high-speed compression, 20 clicks out on low-speed rebound, and 7 clicks out on high-speed rebound.
Climbing
A good amount of my time aboard the Slash was spent grinding up logging roads in order to access the type of steep, technical terrain this red machine was built for. With the rear shock set fully open there is a fair bit of suspension movement, especially during out-of-the-saddle pedaling, but luckily all it took was a flip of the blue, two-position lever on the Float X2 and I could comfortably spin away as long as necessary to reach the goods.
Along with taking full advantage of the Float's compression lever, I regularly made use of the Eagle 12-speed drivetrain's largest, 50-tooth cog, especially when the ground was soggy and saturated, and forward progress slowed down to a crawl. Where I live, that extra range makes a lot of sense, and makes it easy to conserve energy for the fun parts of a ride.
It was on more technical climbs that the Slash's downhill proclivities begin to show, and while I wouldn't say it ever felt unwieldy, the slack head angle does give it a more subdued demeanor; a little more attention is required to keep the front end on track. Of course, it is possible to drop the Fox 36's travel down to 130mm on the fly, which should theoretically improve the climbing performance, but I simply didn't find that to be the case. My weight balance felt better on the climbs and descents with the fork set to its full 160mm of travel.
There's also the Slash's adjustable geometry to consider. I ended up settling on the low geometry setting, but I'm lucky enough to live in an area that's rife with DH-style trails. The difference between the positions isn't drastic, but it its noticeable - I could certainly see using the high setting in areas with more rolling, less steep terrain in order to speed up the bike's handling.
Compared to its contemporaries, I'd place the Slash's climbing manners somewhere in between the steady-rolling Nukeproof Mega 290 and the livelier Yeti SB5.5. It's not likely that you'll suddenly find yourself smashing hill climb PRs, but considering its intended purpose – crushing the gnarliest tracks on the EWS circuit – it's hard to fault the Slash's uphill performance.
Descending
The Slash feels exactly like a race bike should – it's stiff, responsive, and extremely stable. Now, stiffness is one of those traits that can be hard to quantify, especially when there's six inches of suspension between you and the ground, but there's a satisfying precision to the Slash's handling. Feel like taking that cheeky inside line, the one with the nearly ninety-degree exit? Or would you rather go wide, blazing a round, clean arc on the very edge of the trail? In either case, the Slash is an unflinching machine, no matter how hard it's pushed.
The rear suspension doesn't feel quite as plush as the current version of the Specialized Enduro (which makes sense, considering the fact that there's a 15mm travel difference between the two bikes), but after I'd found the sweet spot with the Float X2 I was able to cruise right through chunky sections of trail at full speed without getting hung up or knocked off line. There's plenty of traction on hand, thanks to the combination of the larger wheels and a sensitive shock, which helps keeps the rubber on the ground even in loose or slippery conditions. I did reach the end of the travel a little more often than I would have liked, even with the maximum amount of volume spacers in place. This may have more to do with the X2 shock than the bike's suspension curve, but in any case I wouldn't have minded a little more bottom-out resistance.
The Slash feels exactly like a race bike should - it's stiff, responsive, and incredibly stable.
When it comes to bike geometry, how slack is too slack? I don't think we've reached the limit yet, at least when it comes to all-mountain / enduro race bikes, and the Slash helps to illustrate that point. As long as the trail was pointed downhill, the 65-degree head angle didn't feel floppy or sluggish, even at slower speeds. Chainstay length plays a role in this equation as well, and at 434mm the Slash's back end is short enough that cranking it around tight turns didn't pose a problem. That being said, the Slash does reward an aggressive rider, one who isn't afraid to push the front wheel into turns and to really lean into the bike in order to make the most of its angles.
Compared to the Yeti SB5.5 the Slash feels a little more glued to the ground – it would rather plow than pop over smaller obstacles. Put the lip of a lofty jump in front of it, though, and the it'll soar skyward with ease. I even took it down some proper 'freeride' trails, full of nicely-sculpted jumps that were originally built with smaller-wheeled bikes in mind, and the Slash handled it all. In the air, it feels closer to a DH bike than a trail bike, with a calm stability that makes it easy to get lined up and ready to return to earth.
I usually try to avoid using the phrase 'confidence inspiring' in bike reviews, due to the fact that it's in danger of becoming a tired cliche used to describe everything from helmets to socks, but I'm going to make an exception in this case. Those two words are a fitting description for the Slash's performance in steep, rough terrain, and whether I was riding down loose, rutted chutes that snaked straight down the fall line, or moss-covered slabs of near vertical rock that require accurate braking and full commitment, I was consistently floored by how solid and composed the Slash felt. It's one of those bikes that makes you think, "I've got this," time after time, no matter how treacherous the trail ahead appears.
There are a lot of Bontrager-branded components on the Slash 9.9, but the vast majority are well designed and constructed.
With a 780mm carbon bar and a 40mm stem, there wasn't any need to make changes to the bike's cockpit.
Component Check
• Bontrager bits: Considering the RSL's price, there sure are a lot of house-brand parts on this bike. Bontrager does make some very nice parts – the carbon bars and SE4 tires are all excellent components - but I could see some riders balking at the lack of flashy bits from companies with more aftermarket cachet.
• Fox TALAS 36: The Fox TALAS 36 remained buttery smooth for the duration of testing, although I would have preferred to see the regular Float version spec'd instead of the Talas. Aside from the fact that I never felt the need to lower the front end for climbing, there's no way to add or subtract volume spacers from the fork to increase or decrease how progressive the fork is. That's something I'd imagine many riders would want to do, especially the racer types that this bike is aimed at.
• Bontrager Drop Line Post: Trek says that the Slash is spec'd with a 125mm dropper in order to allow it to fit a wider range of riders, but I'm not convinced that reasoning is sound. Given the terrain this bike is designed for, it only makes sense that most riders would want their seat as far out of the way as possible; at the very least the 19.5 and 21.5 frames should have 150mm posts. At 5'11” I was able to swap out the Drop Line for a 150mm Fox Transfer post with plenty of room to spare on the size large.
• Bontrager Line Elite Wheels: The Line Elites held up well, and they're still true even after a few months of being banged against roots and rocks. Setting tires up tubeless was a breeze, and the 28mm internal width plays with wider tires, making it possible to run lower pressures without needing to worry about the tire peeling off in the middle of a hard turn.
Pinkbike's Take:
It's easy to get sucked in by the Slash's good looks and DH-inspired geometry, but don't forget to be realistic about the terrain you regularly frequent. This is a bike with a healthy need for speed, one that thrives when the going gets steep and rough. If you have the terrain and the confidence to fully take advantage of the Slash's potential, it's a potent weapon out on the trail, and one of the best descending longer travel 29ers currently on the market. - Mike Kazimer
About the Reviewer Stats: Age: 34 • Height: 5'11” • Inseam: 33" • Weight: 160lb • Industry affiliations / sponsors: None Twenty-two years deep into a mountain biking addiction that began as a way to escape the suburban sprawl of Connecticut, Mike Kazimer is most at home deep the woods, carving his way down steep, technical trails. The decade he spent as a bike mechanic helped create a solid technical background to draw from when reviewing products, and his current location in the Pacific Northwest allows for easy access to the wettest, muddiest conditions imaginable.
358 Comments
"The frame's downtube shape means that the fork's crown will hit the frame if it's turned too far, but that's where the Knock Block system comes in."
So they take it out, you buy the bike, crash it and then notice that the top of the fork stanchion has bashed a hole into the bottom of the down tube of your $8000 bike. Doesn't Trek know we want poorly thought out designs and easily damaged frames?
/s
And the knock block also doubles as an upper downtube protector for those hang-the-fork-over a chairlift, gondola, or truck tailgate situations.
Personally I like the idea, but I think it could be a extra feature, rather than you have to have it to avoid shafting your frame.
I mean, get the tube out of the way of the crown, and then fit a knock block if you want
Now I didn't read any issue with it from Mike Kazimer (or I missed it?) so I will assume there were none.
Pros complain
And reviewers who review bikes and write reviews about bikes as if their are pro racers writing for other pro racers.
The vast majority of people here will never reach the full potential of this bike
P.s casing a jump and breaking your bike doesn't count as "reach the bikes limit"
They're saving a ton of money speccing their own parts, and not passing that savings onto the consumer.
The Trek is a terrible deal.
You just said Trek is asking Enve prices, but then you come with an example of a Santa Cruz also without any Enve parts... Besides that, there is nothing 'boutique' about Santa Cruz either. They're owned by some giant Dutch investment company.
The Bonti post worked fine on the Slash i demo'ed at Crankworx. The bar and stem were a non-issue as well. I may have a preference for Renthal bars and TLD grips though. The tires were good. Rear hub appeared to be a rebranded DT240, like almost every company does.
The frame only pricing is rediculous. I'd have no issue building up an 11spd XT/XTR/Saint version if I could stomach the initial hit.
This bike is a machine and would likely replace my V10C and 26" 6" AM bike. Likely my 29er hardtail as well.
This is expensive, but is comparative to others (Yeti, Spec, SC etc)) except those of the direct sale nature
6€/saved gram
Maybe you should try something different and get off the hipster cool aid.
I know the Session is made in America. Is this Slash made in America?
No its made in Taiwan.
I don't own a trek BTW, just some rhetorical speak
I wasn't sure if the slash was US made. Now while I don't believe US made is superior to Taiwanese made, it certainly is more expensive... which would help to explain the price tag even with a crate load of house brand parts
This is most apparent in the 160mm bike bracket, bikes that weigh less than 30lb, pedal up hills, can handle full DH course style descents and if you want to still go on a 4hr ride. I
Pricing has grown to a level that the highest end products are now completely out of reach of the average rider but the average rider doesnt need the highest spec product anyway.
Be smart, you dont have to buy a $10,000 bike, purchase one for less than half of the money and still get 95% of the performance and fun (In some cases get a better deal) BUT if you do want to own the 'Ferrari' of bikes they are there for you, if nobody bought them they wouldnt make them.
I don't think it's really got much to do with bikes becoming more advanced more the average mountain biker has changed and they can get away with charging more money now also the the bike companies have way more of a monopoly now.
Probably because that's part of their pricing strategy. They apparently don't want to be the cheapest in the market. And it is a reality that a lot of people make the mistake to think that because something is expensive it must be good. Trek (and many other bike brands) just take advantage of that. It kind of shows that they are part of the 'elite' brands. I would also buy the Commencal instead though...
Hmmm, are you sure bikes are no more advanced / don't cost more to build, carbon frames and parts are much more labour intensive than aluminium and required tighter QC and better design, most components on high end builds are highly optimised for weight and strength, suspension systems are better developed so more time and money spent testing and optimising.
Just take for example modern SRAM cassettes at £300, they are that price because they are made in ridiculous way machining from solid, you can get a £45 shimano XT model but its pressed steel, they both do the job but one allows for lower weight and a larger tooth count.
As long as they keep producing affordable (relatively anyway!) bikes I will be happy - Nobody is forcing anyone to buy these bikes. I will keep buying 'Nissan GTR' type bikes, as fast as a £250k supercar but less than 1/3rd of the cost.
You can get a brand new hardtail for £1000 that you can ride the crap out of without fear of it breaking and it will use cheap to replace drivetrain etc. Getting something cheaper isn't an issue either, just expect it to be heavier and maybe not perform as well but you will still be able to use it 'properly'.
I really don't get this chain of thought - So what if there are £10k bikes? The cheaper ones are better than ever.
You can get a Tues for £1999.99, to compare I bought an Orange 222 around 15 years ago and it was over £2000 - The Tues would run rings around it.
One can be pedalled up to the trailhead. The other is moto minus the engine.
www.politifact.com/wisconsin/statements/2014/jul/28/scott-walker/scott-walker-says-trek-makes-99-its-bicycles-overs
Plus I own an older model V10C. And it shows how excessive the bike market is getting when a V10CC is similar price as a KTM moto
Gearbox everything and fancy rear suspension acronyms will fade away within a product cycle.
Even for normal people, if you've got a £300,000 mortgage, throwing another eight grand on top isn't going to make a lot of difference.
You could get an R6, but a lot of people want to live more than three more years.
I am not this bikes customer, it is too expensive for me but It doesnt upset me in the way it seems to get you.
I completely agreed with your earlier point but you have gone off into a ramble.
You can moan all you like about these also being obscene, which I would 100% agree that they are BUT so long as people purchase them the company will continue to sell them. The difference here is that one bag has almost the same production cost as another, £30 to £3000 while a full carbon top of the line bike takes a huge amount more work to design and produce.
As PHeller says, expensive bikes are a luxury item, something nobody needs to justify the price of - Vote with your wallet, dont like it dont buy it - I can guarrantee there are enough people that will though!
My full build with Reverb (awful btw), Lyrik (great), Stan's Flow, CrankBros Enduro pedals, and XT 1x is in the upper 32lb, almost 33lb range.
The 34.9 seatpost is lame too. Reverb and Lev are the only options right now, and I think the IFP design they both use sucks. Evil says using a shim voids the warranty.
I love my Wreckoning. Geometry and ride are perfect, other than the suspension stiffening up under braking more than other bikes, and it looks badass. I just think the new Slash and Enduro might be even better. It seems like a cheesy gimmick, by the swat compartment on the Specialized is nice.
I have the privilege of working at a trek dealer and getting some pretty wicked hookups when it comes to bikes and components so it only makes sense for me to ride as much Bontrager stuff as I can. I have been pretty blown away with what Bontrager is offering. The fit, finish and performance has been awesome which I cant say has always been the truth... but man for 2017 they have been killing it. Oh and the new SE4 and SE5 tire, goddam they are fantastic tires.
I think its safe to say that from now and into the future the big names in Mountain biking, Trek, Specialized, Giant... etc are going to produce better and better components every year and until we start seeing side by side comparisons its going to be hard for people to argue who's components are better, aftermarket or in house?
I totally understand people wanting to see maybe a RF bar and stem combo bikes like these... But lets also look at it that if you come in with an issue with your bike, your shop can get problems resolved far quicker being as they only need to contact one company for everything. Since working at the shop I have been pretty impressed by how well Trek and Bontrager takes care of warranty issues and or any other issues our customers have come in with.
I'm not telling anyone that they need to drink all the Kool-aid but maybe if you get a chance at least try a sip.
I still haven't figured out the draw of RF components. Wow the Atlas bar came in a few rises and every año colour under the rainbow. Wow. Such prestige.
Giants line of components and accessories are looking pretty damn failed these days. I have a wheel set on my road bike. DT 240s straight pull hubs with bladed spokes. No reason to "upgrade" my wheelset to after market besides my own ego. And I know I'm not fast enough to run Envés.
"They're saving a ton of money speccing their own parts, and not passing that savings onto the consumer."
No, there's probably nothing wrong with their parts. I'm sure they're as good as other brands. The problem is that they're saving by specing their own parts, but the bike ends up at the same price point as other brands that don't. Why doesn't the consumer see any benefit here?
I can buy a Zerode Taniwha with a similar quality part spec for the same price. How the hell is that possible when comparing a tiny hand built brand with a gearbox versus a giant like Trek that should have a massive price advantage given their size? Oh right. They're ripping people off.
Kids these days. Just looking for the what's flashy. Well, that is the exact opposite of what Keith Bontrager is about. Take a look at my profile pic and Keith's garage.
"Friends don't let friends ride neon"
peoplesbike.com/pplsen/?p=258
Do you see Apple, coca-cola, Volkswagon etc.. passing on their savings to the consumer? NO. They produce their product, name their price and make money.
I'm not saying Trek MUST bring down their price, but they shouldn't be surprised that brands like YT, Canyon, Cube, etc are cutting in to their market share.
Trek "Hold my beer watch this!"
I know, you would expect to hear this from a Trek's employee, but sincerely I am really happy of what came out of the lab with the Slash. I worked for a Bike magazine here in Mexico City and tested numerous bikes, including Rocky Mountain Instinct 999, or Spesh Enduro 29er. Both are great bikes and I could not say anything wrong about them, but at some point, Trek's Slash is just better, at least for my liking (remember this is just my opinion).
As far as components go... Bontrager, yes, it's an in house brand, but it does not lack quality whatsoever. I prefer 1000 times the Bontrager Drop line seatpost than the **pain in the ass** RS Reverb. Servicing the Bontrager is done in ablink of an eye and performance is nothing but excellent. Rims, I've seen guys with ENVES broken in pieces riding our local trails and haven't seen any of my client's Line Elite wheels with a dent. Hubs are from great quality too, made by DT Swiss so this top of the line are pretty similar to the 240's you guys might be running.
The only thing I'm not gonna argue about is pricing. Everything, for me, in the bike industry is over priced and crazy. Bu well, that might be because most of us are not crazy ass billionaires who can afford buying bikes every year. At least not down here where the conversion rate literally f*cks us in the arse.
Anyway, thats my 2 cents opinion. Slash= amazing bike, Bontrager= great quality products underrated (probably because of their price tag), but give them a shot and you'll be extremely satisfied.
8000$ bike.
Reviewer says Bontrager bits are spot on. Then swap the post and rides maxxis tyres...
Reviewer talk about pedal bob. Sets LSC wide open...
5 tokens on rear shock. Bottom out issues...
Front wheel lift up on climbs.
Not as plush as other bikes.
It's a f*ckng 8k $ bike.
Still one of the best long travel bikes for pinkbike.
Congrats to pinkbike. Best mtb advertising web.
Is it 100% perfect? No, and that's the point of a review - to point out the strengths and weaknesses of a bike or component. Is it an absolute monster on the descents? Most definitely, and it's right up there with the best of the best as far as downhill capabilities go.
About swap components. Well, I see your point and I would do the same probably. But, if you ride the bike with both tyres, you can tell us if stock tyres worth it or not. If you don't write that in the review and then we spotted a maxxis logo on a pic, we may think that the reviewer don't tell the truth.
Waiting for the old'n'good "pre production" excuse
Looks like another warranty claim, when will it end. Did I mention I love the bike?
I am not sure I agree with this. I have a Specialized Enduro from last year, which is 12x142 (so it's an outdated paperweight, of course) that has loads of room for bigger tires. In fact, I plan to get some 2.6s for that bike because other people have done it and it works. Does Boost actually do anything where the tires clear the frame? I don't think so? It's just a matter of sculpting in some extra clearance into the carbon rear triangle. Tossing the front derailleur is the secret sauce.
First of all... When it comes to buying a rad all mountain / enduro bike these days, most bikes are amazing.
Remember only a decade ago or so this type of bike never existed? It was the free ride bike... with double crown 32 mm sanctions, 68 Degree head angle, high BB and all kinds of awkward not very helpful parts.
I feel as if Mountain bikes have been going through puberty and we are witnessing the days where the bikes of this age have matured into incredibly amazing machines.
Yes Trek have some baggage. All the bike brands do to some degree. Sure I love Santa Cruz, Evil, and YT bikes. But guess what, the local shop that took me in as a grommet, that I worked at... and am now a family member for sells trek. And because of this I a always rooting for the big T.
I just wanted to say before every spreads a ton of hate on them and their choice of house brand parts, and very expensive price tags I must say a few things in their defense not out of bias, but because the company is actually trying to do all it can to make the mountain bike experience better. Allow me to explain.
For comparison my first preference was a Hightower CC but at A$11,199 for the cheapest build or A$5099 for the frame and no discount offered by my local shop it was a no brainer for me.
What surprised me is that you talked about maxing out the volume spacers on the shock - at only 160# of body weight. Does that mean someone my weight (230#) should just stear clear of this thing altogether?
I'm base 76kg running 195psi sag 20mm, don't add up what I read in the setup as I've find Trek and fox setup guides not far out only tyres change my psi.
Hence TALAS. TALAS remedies this problem to a degree, literally, but, unlike Canyon's Shapeshifter, it also lowers the bottom bracket, decreasing ground clearance and increasing a chance of pedal strikes, especially in rough terrain, which usually naturally comes in combination with steeps.
This all is something that, as a 1.92m tall owner of a 2011 Remedy 8 (also OEM specced with a TALAS), I know quite well. Furthermore my bike has a straight seating tube (actual and effective STA being practically the same). When the trail becomes really steep I end up behind the rear axle and the front end pops up. Pure physics. Finding balance is not easy at this point and positioning myself on the seat's nose is just a pure torture. Interrupted blood flow and numbness in the crotch area is an issue as it is even without this "prostate massage".
All in all, from my experience, I do not believe this bike is such a great climber. At least not for those on the upper portion of a height scale. A 1.80m tall rider might not be experiencing climbing problems. I do believe that this bike is a great descender though. It is a shame that it probably just doesn't work well as an all-arounder for taller riders in more demanding climbing terrain. Generally, bike industry just does not cater to taller people.
I'm also maybe ruling out the new Enduro 29er since it is just as high- in the press release they mentioned that they couldn't make it lower because they had to keep it 650b+ compatible. Compromise ruined the bike. Maybe I'll get an Evil instead.
Personally, if I were to use offset bushings on this thing it would be a single one placed in the opposite setting, to steepen head angle and raise BB, then I'd run the fork at 150 to further steepen HA and bring the BB back down.
Basically, I'd turn it in to a fun all round trail bike... I have no need for a pure enduro weapon..
What you say about the Slash also makes sense; I imagine that would keep the BB about the same height and just steepen things up, but at that point maybe an SB 5.5c or Canfield Riot would be a better option.
And yeah, it's absurd to say "get an Enduro weapon for 10 grand and then do your best to make it a trail bike" when there are a ton of better trail 29er options out there. I was just talking about my personal geometry preferences (and I guess hinting at the fact that I am sad the Remedy 29er is gone.... I'd love a Slash style bike with more moderate geometry.. Or the exact new remedy with 29er wheels).
Yeah, I wish they had designed geo as 29 only, then people could throw 27.5+ in there if they wanted because the clearance existed, but not as a design limitation.
Have you ridden those tires? Could you give a review VS a traditional sized 29?
This gets top 50 in EWS - m.youtube.com/watch?v=w6TMA2vI8bA
Same problem for the Specialized Enduro 6 fattie already sold out.
No wonder that Canyon and YT are getting a lot of attention...
Public service announcement: Everyone stop buying hyper inflated things on finance that goes for phones, TV's laptops, cars, and now bikes as soon as people realise a lot of modern products are just a carrot to get you hooked on their financial barb the better products we'll get at realistic prices.
Trek was the first company to take the freeride 1.5 headtube standard that Manitou basically pioneered and turned it into the tapered steerer which we are all very familiar with.
They collaborated with Dave Weagle and came up with the active braking pivot, which is really an amazing feat of engineering because believe it or not hydraulic disc brakes effect suspension when applied in almost every design sand this one where they remain a completely isolated force. Don't believe me? Next time you sit on a non AVP or Split Pivot bike, hold the rear brake and squish the suspension... Tell me if you can notice the difference?
Now fast forward to 2017. They have some of the raddest riders on earth on their team at some point. We wont say all their names but... the best part is almost every rider that we all know who rides or have ridden for them started on their team in grassroots. They somehow find top talent and then help them become ambassadors for the sport.
Sure they came up with boost that now every company uses. But guess what... boost was a great idea. We were basing our hubs and wheels on 90's technology....
When 27.5 came out and I took one for a ride I was instantly converted. I am sorry 26er guys but they are just not as fun to ride on serious mountain bike trails.
Mike's just having a moment.
The low position definitely drops the bb, slackens the head angle and shortens the reach.
I think it is unrealistic to expect @mikekazimer to speak for every type/level of rider out there. While he may not like a product from company A, realize that for some new rider that same product may fit their budget and entry riding skill level to a T. Besides, to say something from company A is "absolute garbage" is running the risk of libel, unless it literally is "garbage"... and even then, what kind of modern day MTB company is going to risk their reputation on sending @pinkbike a complete POS? Companies know how many how widely read and followed @pinkbike is and sending garbage to be reviewed would be professional suicide.
Like 9"x 2.25" wouldn't have accomplished the same damn thing?
With standard length shocks, most bikes came fitted with a shock in a handful of sizes. Trek and Specialized were the two that come to mind who decided on weird shock sizing. (DRCV and old Enduro)
Unsure what the big issue was in running an 8.5x2.5 or 7.787x2.25 shock on a 150-165mm bike was.
Trunnion mounts will add additional shock sizing.
It really is an improvement in the long run, and better for aftermarket.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/13534593
I'd love to try out one!
Looked like a cool trail - I think it's awesome you're including POV footage now...a reminder that PB isn't entirely full keyboard warriors that can barely make it from their car to the trail head
Different strokes for different folks I suppose Personally, i prefer to ride higher in the travel on trails like this
www.trekbikes.com/us/en_US/bikes/mountain-bikes/trail-mountain-bikes/remedy/remedy-9-9-race-shop-limited/p/1191600-2017
And without shocks!
Trek Slash 9.9: £6,000
Trek Session 9.9: £9,000
Honda CRF250: £6,600
Post a Comment