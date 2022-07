Trek Teases New Lightweight eMTB

The new bike looks noticeably less portly than the Rail.

After looking at the pixelated silhouette image until my eyes hurt (I really need some of that image-enhancement software they use in), all I can say is that the downtube looks a lot slimmer than Trek's Rail e-MTB , which uses a full-size 750 Wh battery, and the motor housing looks smaller too. The suspension travel looks like it's in the same sort of ballpark, though (150-160 mm).That suggests Trek are following Specialized, Orbea, Lapierre and others in creating alightweight ebike with a smaller battery and less assistance for those looking for a ride experience that's more similar to a regular bike.Does that constitute "a new kind of e-mountain bike"? Perhaps there's more to it than lightness? It looks like we'll find out on Tuesday the 12th.