Trek Teases New Lightweight eMTB

Jul 7, 2022
by Seb Stott  

Trek released images on their official Instagram page of what looks like an upcoming lightweight e-MTB. The caption on their IG story reads "a new kind of e-mountain bike", and the post caption is "Dawn of a new era. 7.12.22".

After looking at the pixelated silhouette image until my eyes hurt (I really need some of that image-enhancement software they use in Mission Impossible), all I can say is that the downtube looks a lot slimmer than Trek's Rail e-MTB, which uses a full-size 750 Wh battery, and the motor housing looks smaller too. The suspension travel looks like it's in the same sort of ballpark, though (150-160 mm).

The new bike looks noticeably less portly than the Rail.

That suggests Trek are following Specialized, Orbea, Lapierre and others in creating a relatively lightweight ebike with a smaller battery and less assistance for those looking for a ride experience that's more similar to a regular bike.

Does that constitute "a new kind of e-mountain bike"? Perhaps there's more to it than lightness? It looks like we'll find out on Tuesday the 12th.


Yes, some of Pinkbike's editors have more knowledge about this unreleased bike than I do. If you'd like more information on how we deal with embargoed information, check out Episode 51 of the Pinkbike Podcast.


Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Spotted Trek


Must Read This Week
Tree Branch Pierces Isabeau Courdurier's Foot at EWS-E Valberg
65670 views
Kaitlin Armstrong Captured in Costa Rica & Will Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Moriah Wilson's Death
52104 views
Review: Cotic RocketMAX Gen4 - Stealthy, Steel, and Simple
48384 views
The UCI Expands Controls for Mechanical Doping at Tour de France
46262 views
Understanding the UCI's New Policies for Transgender Athletes
36016 views
Must Watch: One of the World's Best FPV Drone Pilots Chases Remy Metailler
30871 views
First Ride: Whyte E-160 RSX 29er
29403 views
Tech Randoms: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
28003 views

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 'A ride experience that is more similar to a regular bike.' Hmm. Seems like there's an easy solution here but I can't quite put my finger on it...
  • 1 0
 A new kind of e-bike where the ‘e’ stands for eat, powered by wheaties and a strong cup of coffee
  • 5 0
 Looks like a session
  • 1 0
 all that engineering it's too bad they couldn't get the display flush with the top tube instead of protruding out like that
  • 1 0
 There's a secret trick to make it even leaner, take the engine off
  • 1 0
 looks like a session





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008079
Mobile Version of Website