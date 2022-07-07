Trek Teases New Lightweight eMTB

Trek released images on their official Instagram
page of what looks like an upcoming lightweight e-MTB. The caption on their IG story reads "a new kind of e-mountain bike", and the post caption is "Dawn of a new era. 7.12.22".
After looking at the pixelated silhouette image until my eyes hurt (I really need some of that image-enhancement software they use in Mission Impossible
), all I can say is that the downtube looks a lot slimmer than Trek's Rail e-MTB
, which uses a full-size 750 Wh battery, and the motor housing looks smaller too. The suspension travel looks like it's in the same sort of ballpark, though (150-160 mm).
That suggests Trek are following Specialized, Orbea, Lapierre and others in creating a relatively
lightweight ebike with a smaller battery and less assistance for those looking for a ride experience that's more similar to a regular bike.
Does that constitute "a new kind of e-mountain bike"? Perhaps there's more to it than lightness? It looks like we'll find out on Tuesday the 12th.
Yes, some of Pinkbike's editors have more knowledge about this unreleased bike than I do. If you'd like more information on how we deal with embargoed information, check out Episode 51 of the Pinkbike Podcast.
6 Comments